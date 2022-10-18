ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi State Fair ends run with strong weekend attendance bolstered by safety measures

By Joshua Williams, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 2 days ago

The Mississippi State Fair is known for being one of the biggest attractions in the metropolitan area.

Andy Gipson, Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce said in a media release that this year's fair tallied 519,000 people collectively.

"Given that this year’s Fair was a shorter 11-day event, we nearly reached pre-pandemic attendance levels," Gipson said.

Gipson said the success of this year's fair was attributed to a successful run in part to added security making family fairgoers comfortable . He also announced the dates for next year's fair are set for Oct. 5 through Oct. 15.

"I think it's a team effort between our director Michael Lasseter and our chief of security Jimmy Herzog and the rest of the team that planned the different varieties of events at the fair," Gipson said. "I went to the fair just about every day and the No. 1 comment I got was how safe the environment at the fair was this year."

Gipson said in a news conference prior to the start of the state fair that new safety measures would include the State Fire Marshall, Jackson Police Department, Hind's County Sheriff's Office, Office of Capitol Police, Mississippi State Highway Patrol, Mississippi Agriculture and Livestock Theft Bureau, Mississippi Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and Mississippi Office of Homeland Security to execute the fair's safety plans.

Related: Mississippi State Fair runs Oct. 6-16. What you need to know about cost, parking, family fun.

Read this: They may not be healthy, but don't miss these foods at the Mississippi State Fair

The new seven security checkpoints came after a spring shooting at the Mudbug Festival on the fairgrounds. There have been other shootings on the fairgrounds in recent years as well. But this year's State Fair had no major security incidents.

Gipson said a new youth policy was put in place to limit unsupervised teenagers.

"We adopted a new youth curfew policy requiring youth under the age of 18 to have adult supervision when entering the Fair after 9:00 p.m," Gipson said. "To keep bad actors and illegal weapons out of the Fair, we controlled access to the State Fair Midway by placing magnetometers at each of our seven entry points."

In addition, several acts proved popular draws. Frontier Village and Rattlesnake Dave were two of the main attractions at this year's fair, according to officials.

"What we've tried to do the last two years is bring new and exciting things for families," Gipson said. "This year, the rattlesnake show displayed a great crowd along with Frontier Village."

Although the events and shows put up good numbers, fair favorite foods such as the famous turkey leg, fried Oreos, chick on a stick, blooming onion, Kroger berry farm biscuits, and fried corn had people waiting in lines during lunchtime.

"Kroger Berry Farms and Blackburn syrup gave away 100,000 biscuits this year at the biscuit booth," Gipson said. "If I had to pick a favorite food item at the fair this year, I would say a Kroger Berry Farm biscuits and Loves pizza."

DAC officials stated that the biggest crowds at the fair often happen on the last weekend of the fair and next year's fair could feature a national musical act.

Many fairgoers said the main reason for coming to the fair this year was to see how much food they could buy during their lunch break before returning back to work.

Hattiesburg's Sheryl Anderson, 34, said she comes to the fair every year on the last two days just to try new foods, drinks, and the scenery.

"Since childhood, going to the fair has been bigger than Christmas to me," Anderson said. "My father would bring me and my siblings every year as our annual family tradition since he worked more during the holidays.

"Although it wasn't the same without my father, I truly enjoyed myself this year and I will be back next year."

Jackson's Monique Harvey, 28, said every year the food options continue to grow and that is what keeps her coming back.

"The funnel cakes, loaded fries, gator bite basket, crawfish, and fried Oreos are things of beauty," Harvey said. "I love trying new foods, and the new items didn't disappoint."

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi State Fair ends run with strong weekend attendance bolstered by safety measures

