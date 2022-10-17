ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

SCSU Men's Soccer Downs American International, 2-0

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - Southern Connecticut men's soccer blanked American International College, 2-0, in a Northeast 10 Conference matchup in Springfield, Mass. With the win, Southern improved to 8-4-3 overall and 5-3-2 in NE10 play while American International drops to 2-7-5 overall and 1-5-3 in the NE10. The Owls and Yellow...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
SCSU Men’s Soccer Travels to American International College on Wednesday, Oct. 19

SOUTHERN CONNECTICUT STATE UNIVERSITY OWLS (7-4-3, 4-3-2 NE10) vs. American International College Yellow Jackets (2-6-5, 1-4-3 NE10) Location: Ronald J. Abdow Field (Springfield, Mass.) The Owls Network | Live Stats. Southern Connecticut men's soccer will travel to American International College for an NE10 conference game on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at...
NEW HAVEN, CT

