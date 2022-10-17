Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
The reasons patients do not receive anticancer drug prescriptions: study
Oral anticancer drugs are an increasingly prescribed form of treatment. However, studies found that 10 percent to 20 percent of patients never received the prescription, and New York-based researchers set out to discover why. Researchers from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Columbia University Irving Medical Center, both based in...
beckershospitalreview.com
FDA panel votes to pull only preterm birth drug off the market
In a rare move, an advisory FDA panel voted 14-1 Oct. 19 in support of retracting Makena, the only treatment approved to help prevent preterm birth, from the market, which the agency fast-tracked and approved in 2011. For two and a half days, the committee discussed the efficacy of Makena,...
Older Adults Are 40% More Likely To Develop Heart Disease & Cancer If They Always Get Less Than 5 Hours Of Sleep Nightly
Nearly one-third of human life is spent sleeping. A published article recently conducted a cohort study to determine if sleep duration correlates with individual chronic diseases common in older adults. For this study particularly, the incidence of an individual's first chronic disease and subsequent mortality were analyzed over 25 years. [i]
beckershospitalreview.com
Black Death survivors likely passed down gene that raises autoimmune disease risk: study
People who survived the bubonic plague in parts of Europe had mutations in their genes that likely offered protection against the disease, but those same mutations passed down to survivors' descendants may increase the risk of autoimmune disease, research published Oct. 19 in Nature suggests. To conduct the study, researchers...
beckershospitalreview.com
Signify expands at-home diagnostic testing amid planned CVS takeover
Signify, a home health company that recently entered into an agreement to be acquired by CVS, is expanding its in-home diagnostic and preventive services by making them available to customers on Medicare Advantage and Medicaid plans. The latest offering of Signify's diagnostic services adds spirometry testing to detect chronic obstructive...
nypressnews.com
Claudication could be the first noticeable symptom of high cholesterol
Dubbed the silent killer, cholesterol can silently roam through your arteries, spurring on serious health problems like heart disease and strokes. However, one tell-tale sign of cholesterol build-up can sometimes strike down in your legs. Here’s how to spot the sign known as claudication. High levels of “bad” cholesterol,...
beckershospitalreview.com
FDA, CDC authorize Novavax's COVID-19 booster
The CDC cleared a third vaccine-maker's COVID-19 booster for authorization in the U.S. on Oct. 19 following the FDA's vote. Novavax's monovalent booster is authorized for adults 18 and older, and the CDC said the decision offers another option for those who have completed the primary vaccination series but have not received a booster shot. It also could interest those who are wary of mRNA-based vaccines, like Pfizer's and Moderna's shots, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, said in a statement.
beckershospitalreview.com
Plan identifies action items to improve workforce well-being
U.S. healthcare needs to prioritize positive working environments and culture, support mental health, and fight to reduce the associated stigma to reduce the potential loss of workers, according to an Oct. 18 report from the California Medical Association. At least 40 percent of nurses, 20 percent of physicians, and 25...
beckershospitalreview.com
HHS to probe CVS, Walgreens over post-Roe drug access
HHS will investigate whether retail pharmacies, including Walgreens and CVS, have complied with federal law since the Supreme Court's overturn of Roe v. Wade has sent shockwaves in pharmacies for the past four months. "Since Dobbs & state laws that have gone into effect, HHS has received complaints about chain...
beckershospitalreview.com
Philips Respironics recalls 1M more sleep masks
Since their September recall of more than 17 million sleep masks, Philips Respironics bumped that number up to 18,670,643 units on Oct. 19. The devicemaker recalled five types of their BiPAP and CPAP masks after 43 complaints, including 14 serious injuries, were reported. The recall is classified as class 1, the most serious type, because the product's magnets can interfere with implanted metal medical devices — such as pacemakers — and "can potentially cause injury or death," according to the FDA.
beckershospitalreview.com
People of color face high risk of flu hospitalization: CDC
Compared to white adults, people of color in the U.S. are more likely to be hospitalized with the flu and less likely to be vaccinated against the flu, according to a large study the CDC published Oct. 18. The report is based on data from the agency's flu surveillance network....
beckershospitalreview.com
The benefits of patient financing for both patients and providers
Patients are increasingly paying out of pocket for healthcare, forcing providers to spend more effort on collections. Health systems often offer patients various payment options, but that's generally at the expense of the system in time, money and resources. During Becker's Hospital Review's 7th Annual Health IT + Digital Health...
beckershospitalreview.com
Some pharmacies overwhelmed by early flu season
With CDC data forecasting an early flu season "increasing in most of the country" and flu shot uptake lower than normal, pharmacies may be caught unprepared. Although it is early in the season, the number of filled prescriptions for oseltamivir, a flu antiviral medication, are already higher than the same time last year. That trend stretches back to 2013, according to GoodRx estimates.
beckershospitalreview.com
Toxic workplaces bad for mental, physical health
The U.S. surgeon general says that disrespectful or cutthroat workplaces could be hazardous to your health, according to an Oct. 20 report from The Wall Street Journal. Promoting a healthy workplace includes growth opportunities, work-life balance, and community, according to the report. The office of Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, MD, issued new guidance outlining how long hours, limited autonomy, and low wages can affect workers' health and organizational performance.
beckershospitalreview.com
Meditech adds enhancements to its population health platform
EHR company Meditech is adding a population health management tool to its population health portfolio. The new tool, Expanse Population Insight, is powered by the Innovaccer data platform. The Population Insight tool aggregates data from claims and EHRs to provide clinicians with actionable data insight, according to the Oct. 18 Meditech news release.
beckershospitalreview.com
New Ebola cases may indicate wider spread, health officials say: 4 updates
The eight most recent confirmed Ebola cases in Uganda's outbreak are not tied to any known infected contacts, raising concern about wider spread, global health officials said during an Oct. 19 update. "We remain concerned that there may be more chains of transmission and more contacts than we know about...
beckershospitalreview.com
U of Hawaii receives $11.3M to boost healthcare workforce
HHS has awarded $11.3 million to the University of Hawaii to address workforce shortages and reduce disparities in healthcare. The award allocated $9 million to support studies aimed at reducing racial and ethnic disparities at the John A. Burns School of Medicine and research at the University of Hawaii Cancer Center.
beckershospitalreview.com
Advocate Aurora Health says 'pixel' data breach may affect 3 million patients
Advocate Aurora Health said it installed "pixels" on its website that may have breached the medical data of as many as 3 million patients. The health system, dually headquartered in Downers Grove, Ill., and Milwaukee, said it implemented the tracking tools to better understand patient behaviors but that the data may have been sent to Google or Facebook parent company Meta.
beckershospitalreview.com
How to improve US healthcare: experts weigh in
CNN convened six healthcare experts to name one aspect of the U.S. healthcare system ripe for improvement. Two of the answers focused on Medicaid and have been combined in this summary. The experts pooled included bestselling author and nurse Theresa Brown, PhD, BSN, RN; infectious disease expert Dr. Syra Madad;...
beckershospitalreview.com
Racist behavior frequently directed at healthcare providers: analysis
Fifty-seven percent of race-related patient safety incidents are due to patients making inappropriate racial comments or engaging in racist behavior toward their provider, according to an analysis by ECRI. ECRI, a nonprofit patient safety organization, categorized more than 500 patient safety incidents related to race over a full year, according...
