Monday's Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Aitkin def. Duluth Denfeld, 25-16, 25-19, 25-21
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City def. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, 25-18, 25-10, 25-19
BOLD def. Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop, 25-23, 25-19, 25-16
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River def. Roseau, 25-17, 25-11, 25-14
Barnesville def. Frazee, 25-11, 25-20, 25-15
Bloomington Kennedy def. United Christian, 26-24, 25-16, 25-21
Brooklyn Center def. Minneapolis Henry, 25-22, 29-27, 23-25, 25-18
Browerville/Eagle Valley def. Verndale, 25-13, 14-25, 25-20, 29-27
Cass Lake-Bena def. Red Lake, 25-12, 21-25, 25-19, 25-11
Centennial def. Roseville, 25-17, 25-20, 25-22
Chatfield def. Wabasha-Kellogg, 25-20, 25-10, 25-22
Chesterton Academy def. Trinity, 3-0
Chisago Lakes def. St. Anthony, 25-12, 25-14, 25-20
Chisholm def. North Woods, 23-25, 20-25, 25-12, 25-19, 15-11
Climax/Fisher def. Crookston, 25-18, 25-21, 25-19
East Central def. McGregor, 25-18, 25-20, 25-17
East Grand Forks def. Park Rapids, 25-21, 25-16, 19-25, 25-16
Ely def. Cook County, 25-10, 25-21, 25-8
Fertile-Beltrami def. Red Lake County, 25-21, 25-9, 25-20
Fosston def. Thief River Falls, 25-23, 25-18, 25-18
Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke def. Stephen-Argyle, 25-22, 23-25, 25-22, 29-27
Hawley def. Ada-Borup/Norman County West, 26-24, 25-22, 15-25, 29-27
Henning def. Parkers Prairie, 3-0
Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda def. Red Rock Central, 25-14, 25-11, 25-6
Hillcrest Lutheran def. Lake Park-Audubon, 25-16, 25-17, 25-14
Holdingford def. Upsala, 25-9, 25-18, 25-18
Jackson County Central def. Fairmont, 25-12, 25-6, 25-13
Jordan def. Mound Westonka, 25-21, 25-21, 25-27, 26-24
Kingsland def. Schaeffer Academy, 27-25, 25-17, 23-25, 26-24
Lac qui Parle Valley def. Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, 26-24, 25-14, 23-25, 25-20
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial def. Blue Earth Area, 25-13, 25-12, 25-16
Lake of the Woods def. Kittson County Central, 25-11, 25-20, 25-23
Lanesboro def. Grand Meadow, 24-26, 19-25, 25-18, 25-22, 15-8
LeSueur-Henderson def. St. Clair, 25-16, 25-18, 25-22
Liberty Classical def. Cristo Rey Jesuit, 25-6, 25-10, 25-12
Mabel-Canton def. Glenville-Emmons, 25-10, 25-10, 25-7
Mesabi East def. Two Harbors, 3-0
Minneapolis Southwest def. Edina, 25-14, 25-18, 21-25, 25-19
Minneota def. MACCRAY, 29-27, 13-25, 25-13, 25-15
Murray County Central def. Edgerton, 26-24, 25-17, 19-25, 27-29, 15-13
Nevis def. Kelliher/Northome, 3-0
New Life Academy def. Minnehaha Academy, 25-19, 26-28, 25-19, 18-25, 15-11
New London-Spicer def. Albany, 25-17, 22-25, 25-15, 25-18
New Richland-H-E-G def. Nicollet, 25-20, 25-17, 25-14
Northern Freeze def. Sacred Heart, 26-24, 25-23, 25-20
Norwood-Young America def. Tri-City United, 25-18, 25-19, 25-15
Orono def. Chanhassen, 15-25, 25-20, 25-23, 25-22
Osakis def. Pierz, 25-17, 25-19, 25-22
Pine River-Backus def. Clearbrook-Gonvick, 25-13, 25-9, 25-10
Providence Academy def. Spectrum, 25-22, 25-17, 25-15
Randolph def. Medford, 27-25, 13-25, 25-16, 25-18
Red Lake Falls def. Win-E-Mac, 25-18, 25-10, 25-8
Redwood Valley def. Montevideo, 27-25, 25-20, 25-13
Renville County West def. Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart, 25-20, 25-20, 25-22
River Falls, Wis. def. Woodbury, 25-17, 25-13, 25-12
Rochester Lourdes def. St. Charles, 25-21, 25-17, 25-15
Sartell-St. Stephen def. Moorhead, 25-16, 22-25, 25-20, 25-15
Sibley East def. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 25-20, 20-25, 31-33, 25-18, 15-10
Sleepy Eye def. Martin County West, 25-27, 25-17, 23-25, 25-14, 15-11
South Ridge def. Lakeview Christian Academy, 3-0
South St. Paul def. Minneapolis Edison, 22-25, 26-24, 25-13, 25-18
Spring Grove def. LeRoy-Ostrander, 25-18, 25-11, 25-17
St. Croix Prep def. St. Paul Johnson, 25-13, 25-8, 25-6
St. Paul Como Park def. Minneapolis Roosevelt, 25-14, 25-8, 25-19
St. Paul Humboldt def. Washington Tech, 25-22, 19-25, 25-15, 25-23
Swanville def. Ogilvie, 25-16, 25-17, 25-17
Underwood def. Hancock, 25-14, 25-14, 25-15
Visitation def. Simley, 25-19, 25-13, 25-13
Wadena-Deer Creek def. Alexandria, 25-15, 25-22, 25-22
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley def. Menahga, 25-20, 25-22, 25-19
Waseca def. St. James Area, 22-25, 25-22, 30-28, 25-21
Watertown-Mayer def. Hutchinson, 25-9, 25-10, 25-8
Westbrook-Walnut Grove def. Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey, 18-25, 25-12, 25-23, 25-11
Zumbrota-Mazeppa def. Kenyon-Wanamingo, 25-18, 25-18, 25-23
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0