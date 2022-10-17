Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's What Ben Simmons Said After The Nets Lost To The Pelicans
Ben Simmons met with the media after the Brooklyn Nets lost to the New Orleans Pelicans.
BREAKING: 2021 NBA First Round Pick Reportedly Arrested
According to Kyle Bailey of Sports Radio WFNZ, Charlotte Hornets player James Bouknight was arrested.
4x NBA All-Star Officially Waived
On Monday, the Detroit Pistons officially waived four-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker.
thecomeback.com
Paolo Banchero throws down poster dunk in sensational NBA debut
It didn’t take long for the 2022 NBA Draft’s top overall draft pick to show off his skills in an NBA game. Paolo Banchero scored 27 points (11-of-18 from the field, 5-of-7 at the line), pulled down nine rebounds, dished out two assists, and blocked two shots in his NBA debut on Wednesday night for the Orlando Magic vs. the Detroit Pistons. It was the 2022-23 season opener for each team.
Will Khris Middleton Face Sixers This Week?
Milwaukee Bucks standout Khris Middleton is battling a setback.
VIRAL: Paolo Banchero Dunks Over A Player In First NBA Game
Paolo Banchero had a massive dunk in Wednesday’s game between the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons. The former Duke star was the first overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.
NBA Odds: Mavericks vs. Suns prediction, odds and pick – 10/19/2022
The Dallas Mavericks (0-0) visit the Phoenix Suns (0-0) to kick off the 2022-23 NBA season. Tipoff is scheduled for 10:10 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Mavericks-Suns prediction and pick. Dallas and Phoenix face off in the first of four regular-season meetings between the...
The Most Playoff Appearances For Every NBA Team Since 2000
Check out the teams with the most playoffs appearances since the 2000s.
‘I’m not unlocking it’: Giannis Antetokounmpo gets brutally honest on taking it up another level for Bucks
It’s truly scary to think that two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo could get even better. He’s one of the most dominant players in the NBA, but the Milwaukee Bucks superstar is far from satisfied. In a recent interview with Eric Niehm of The Athletic, The Greek Freak revealed that...
Zach LaVine’s eye-opening injury status for Bulls season opener vs. Heat
It sure seems like Zach LaVine’s surgically repaired left knee isn’t 100 percent after all. The star shooting guard has been listed as questionable for the Chicago Bulls’ opener against the Miami Heat on Wednesday due to injury management of his knee. LaVine fought valiantly through persistent...
ESPN
Philadelphia plays conference rival Milwaukee
LINE: 76ers -3.5; over/under is 225. BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia takes on Milwaukee in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams. Philadelphia finished 51-31 overall and 32-20 in Eastern Conference games a season ago. The 76ers averaged 15.7 points off of turnovers, 11.3 second chance points and 27.2 bench points last season.
FOX Sports
DeRozan scores 37, Bulls top Heat 116-108 in season opener
MIAMI (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 28 of his 37 points in the second half, Ayo Dosunmu added 17 and the short-handed Chicago Bulls beat the Miami Heat 116-108 in the season-opener for both teams Wednesday night. Nikola Vucevic had 15 points and 17 rebounds for the Bulls, and...
2003 NBA Draft Class: 10 Players Who Scored The Most Career Points
LeBron James is the best scorer from the 2003 NBA Draft Class and it's not even close.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. New York Knicks: live updates from NBA opening night
The NBA season has arrived. The Memphis Grizzlies will begin their quest at FedExForum against the New York Knicks on ESPN. Last season's success has the Grizzlies primed to make a statement in front of a national audience, but they'll be short-handed. Jaren Jackson Jr. and Danny Green are both our recovering from surgeries,...
Box score: Grizzlies 115, Knicks 112 (OT)
Box score for the Memphis Grizzlies season opener at FedExForum, Wednesday, Oct. 19.
'Sports Equinox' is here. All four major sports have games on Thursday.
The NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL seasons are all in alignment Thursday with a full slate of games, plus MLS, LPGA and college football action too.
