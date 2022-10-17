ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Multiple teams interested in Patriots WR

Kendrick Bourne has not played a significant role for the New England Patriots this season after he appeared to fall out of favor with the team’s coaching staff, and rival teams believe he is available via trade. Multiple teams have called the Patriots to inquire about trading for Bourne...
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

The Bengals are hopeful LB Logan Wilson will be week-to-week with a shoulder injury. The team is gathering more information on his injury. (Ben Baby) Bengals HC Zac Taylor said DL Josh Tupou will be out for at least a couple of weeks. (Baby) Bengals WR Tee Higgins is not...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Week 6: Former Vols' stats

Week 6 of the 2022 National Football League season has concluded. The 2022 NFL season will conclude Feb. 12, 2023 with Super Bowl LVII. Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Week 7 games will be contested Oct. 20-24. Each week, Vols Wire will...
