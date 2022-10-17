Read full article on original website
PAWSITIVELY PERFECT: These dogs are up for adoption in Butts County
If you are ready to adopt the love of your life, please click HERE, to see the truly fabulous adoptable dogs available through Butts Mutts. All are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, tested and treated for intestinal parasites, tested and treated for heart worms (if positive), given flea/tick and heart worm prevention, and microchipped prior to adoption.
EPA launches federal civil rights investigation over Jackson water crisis
The Environmental Protection Agency has opened a federal civil rights investigation into the state of Mississippi over the Jackson water crisis. On Thursday, in response to complaints filed by the NAACP and Jackson residents, the EPA announced it will investigate whether the Mississippi Department of Health and the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality "discriminated against the majority Black population of the City of Jackson on the basis of race in the funding of water infrastructure and treatment programs and activities," the announcement said.
