The Environmental Protection Agency has opened a federal civil rights investigation into the state of Mississippi over the Jackson water crisis. On Thursday, in response to complaints filed by the NAACP and Jackson residents, the EPA announced it will investigate whether the Mississippi Department of Health and the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality "discriminated against the majority Black population of the City of Jackson on the basis of race in the funding of water infrastructure and treatment programs and activities," the announcement said.

JACKSON, GA ・ 17 HOURS AGO