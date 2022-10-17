Read full article on original website
Related
Panthers trade ex-Jets receiver
The Carolina Panthers are saying goodbye to Robbie Anderson. The wide receiver is being traded to the Arizona Cardinals, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Panthers will in exchange receive a sixth-round pick in 2024 and a seventh-round pick in...
Look: Steelers Release Quarterback Depth Chart For This Week's Game
Kenny Pickett still must clear the NFL's concussion protocols before returning to the field, but it appears he'll remain the Pittsburgh Steelers' starting quarterback if available. Ahead of Week 7's game against the Miami Dolphins, the Steelers kept Pickett ahead of Mitch Trubisky on their depth chart. Since replacing Trubisky...
4 Bills most responsible for Week 6 win vs. Chiefs
The Buffalo Bills finally got their revenge for the infamous 13-seconds game against the Kansas City Chiefs in last season’s playoffs. In the Bills Week 6 game, the team traveled to Arrowhead Stadium and beat their AFC Rival 24-20 to get a leg up in the 2022 AFC home-field advantage race. There were plenty of Bills players who stepped up big-time in the Bills-Chiefs game this week. Here are the four Buffalo players (and one coach) most responsible for the Week 6 win vs. the Chiefs.
SkySports
Tua Tagovailoa: Miami Dolphins QB preparing to start Week Seven game against Pittsburgh Steelers after clearing concussion protocol
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is preparing this week as the team's starter for their Sunday night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, marking his return to the football field after spending two weeks in concussion protocol. Tagovailoa began football activities last week and cleared the protocol on Saturday, but remained...
NFL MVP odds 2022-23: Josh Allen leading the herd into Week 7
Even though Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is coming off winning his fourth career NFL MVP award, there’s no
Has a lot changed since Tennessee Titans played Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 2?
Don't tell Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree an NFL team can't make significant changes over a short amount of time. Since the Titans faced Indianapolis on Oct. 2, Dupree said the Colts (3-2-1) look a lot different with a rematch coming Sunday (noon, CBS) at Nissan Stadium that could ultimately determine the winner of the AFC South.
ESPN
Week 6's top NFL Twitter trolls include Chargers, Jets, Eagles
For the first time ever, the Buffalo Bills, New York Giants and New York Jets all have a winning record through six games. The Giants and Jets both have four upset wins in 2022, marking the first time multiple teams have done this in the same season. It also ties the most upset wins within the first six games in the Super Bowl era.
Comments / 0