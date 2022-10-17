ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

atozsports.com

NFL should feel unsafe after latest Cowboys game

The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night by a score of 26-17. Despite the loss, there should be confidence coming out of the Cowboys’ facilities in Frisco. Dallas fell down big early to the undefeated Eagles — trailing 20-0 at the half. However, the Cowboys...
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Jerry Jones lashes out at owners' meeting, Dak medically cleared

The Cowboys made plenty of news, even on their off day. Quarterback Dak Prescott got his official medical clearance as expected; even though it’s still not known if he’ll suit up on Sunday, team owner Jerry Jones seemed optimistic. Jones himself caused a stir or two while at the owners’ meetings in New York: first by trying to dismiss rumors that Commanders owner Daniel Snyder and his continued ownership would be an official topic of conversation, and then by reportedly getting testy with Patriots owner Robert Kraft over the contract of league commissioner Roger Goodell. Both stories will warrant further attention.
FOX Sports

Prescott's return looms for Cowboys after Rush finally loses

Dak Prescott gave himself an “A” but said he's looking for an “A-plus” after a throwing session prior to being inactive a fifth consecutive week in Dallas' NFC East showdown with Philadelphia. The star Cowboys quarterback said after a 26-17 loss to the Eagles he planned...
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Dak's green light, penalty problems return, Elliott joins elite club

Expect Cowboys Nation to move on from Week 6 in record time. Not because the loss to Philadelphia wasn’t infuriating, but because there’s a quarterback decision to obsess about. News and Notes kicks off with the latest on Dak Prescott’s expected medical clearance, why Stephen Jones isn’t yet ready to commit to plugging him back in the starting lineup, and what Prescott himself has to say about his status. And if this closes the book on Cooper Rush, what does this chapter of his story actually say about him and what he did for the team?
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Welcome back, Dak, where Dallas ranks in several categories

Things are in full swing for Week 7. The link dump takes readers on a trip through national and local media as quarterback Dak Prescott returns to command of the Dallas Cowboys’ starship. What awaits the running game as a result of teams now having to respect the downfield passing game again? What else will be different about how the club functions? ESPNs Todd Archer has some ideas.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on Sunday

Dak Prescott is ready to return on Sunday against the Detroit Lions.Trac Vu/Unsplash. Following their loss on Sunday night, the Dallas Cowboys turned their eyes toward Dak Prescott. Now it's been confirmed that Prescott spent a whole week of practice with teammates at The Star in Frisco. NBC 5 reports that the franchise quarterback has been cleared by team doctors, five weeks after undergoing surgery to repair the thumb he fractured during the Cowboys' Week One loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
DALLAS, TX

