New York State

FOX Sports

2022 MLB Playoffs: Yankees no match for Astros' power, pitching in ALCS Game 1

HOUSTON — On Wednesday, the Astros exposed two flaws in this Yankees team: the holes in their lineup and the unreliability of their bullpen. Credit starter Jameson Taillon for limiting the Astros to one run and keeping them in the park. He pitched better than many expected across 4⅓ innings and 67 pitches. Then the merry men from the Yankees bullpen showed up and, to the enjoyment of Houston’s lineup, threw batting practice.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Josh Donaldson, New York Yankees advance to ALCS

Auburn’s lone representative in the Major League Baseball postseason advances to the next round. Josh Donaldson and the New York Yankees returned to the Bronx on Tuesday to face the Cleveland Guardians in a winner-take-all Game Five of the American League Division Series. Behind a three-run home run by Giancarlo Stanton in the bottom of the 1st inning, the Yankees were able to take care of the Guardians, winning 5-1 to win the series.
AUBURN, NY
True Blue LA

ALDS concludes, NLCS begins today

The Dodgers are sitting at home but the MLB playoffs roll on. Tuesday brings us not only two games, but two different postseason rounds on the same day for the first time, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com. First up, the Yankees and Guardians finally conclude their American League Division Series...
The Spun

Yankees Officially Announce Decision On Game 5 Tonight

Mother Nature looks poised to interfere with Monday night's Game 5 between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians. Less than an hour before the 7:07 p.m. ET scheduled start time, the Yankees announced that the game will begin at an undisclosed delayed time. They'll offer more information after further...
CLEVELAND, OH
FanNation Fastball

New York Yankees, Cleveland Guardians Release ALDS Game 5 Starting Lineups

Here's a look at how the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees will line up for game five of the American League Division Series Monday evening at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. Aaron Civale and Jameson Taillon will each take the mound. The ALDS is tied 2-2. Monday night's winner will advance to play the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series, beginning Wednesday.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Monday's Game 5 between Yankees and Guardians postponed until Tuesday

Game 5 of the New York Yankees' and Cleveland Guardians' playoff series has been postponed until Tuesday due to rain. Both teams held out hope for a delayed start for a long time after the initial start time of 7:07 p.m. was pushed back due to rain, but eventually, the game had to be pushed back until Tuesday.
CLEVELAND, OH
iheart.com

VIDEO: Yankees Severino Makes Fun Of Rays Fans Before Astros Game

Prior to the Yankees starting their ALCS vs the Astros yesterday, New York Pitcher Luis Severino was asked about playing in a hostile MLB environment and said it was something his team was used to... except when they play the Rays in Tampa! Wow, SHOTS FIRED! Watch it Here. More...
NEW YORK STATE
CBS Sports

2022 MLB playoffs: Bracket, scores, schedule as Astros, Yankees start ALCS; Padres even NLCS vs. Phillies

The ALCS is underway and the NLCS is tied in the 2022 MLB playoffs. The Yankees and Astros -- meeting for the AL pennant for the third time in six years -- are playing ALCS Game 1 Wednesday night in Houston. In the National League, the Padres responded at home on Wednesday afternoon, taking NLCS Game 2 against the Phillies to even the series, 1-1.
HOUSTON, TX
lastwordonsports.com

Yankees Outlast Guardians in ALDS

The Bronx Bombers are moving on. In a hard-fought five-game ALDS, the New York Yankees managed to outlast the Cleveland Guardians thanks to outstanding starting pitching, timely homers, and clutch (enough) relief pitching. Despite a .182 team batting average, New York’s 9–3 advantage in home runs was a key difference maker. The Guardians proved to be a tougher out than many expected. Their style of play differs in many ways from the Yankees, and it nearly carried them to victory. In the end, though, those few key factors mentioned before gave the Yankees an edge. Here’s a closer look.
CLEVELAND, OH

