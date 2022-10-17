The Bronx Bombers are moving on. In a hard-fought five-game ALDS, the New York Yankees managed to outlast the Cleveland Guardians thanks to outstanding starting pitching, timely homers, and clutch (enough) relief pitching. Despite a .182 team batting average, New York’s 9–3 advantage in home runs was a key difference maker. The Guardians proved to be a tougher out than many expected. Their style of play differs in many ways from the Yankees, and it nearly carried them to victory. In the end, though, those few key factors mentioned before gave the Yankees an edge. Here’s a closer look.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO