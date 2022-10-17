Read full article on original website
Red Sox targeting 2 Yankees players preparing to hit free agency
The New York Yankees are gearing up for Game 5 of the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians on Monday night in the Bronx. Having tied up the series at two apiece following a win in Cleveland, the Bombers will feature Jameson Taillon on the mound in a Do or Die scenario.
FOX Sports
2022 MLB Playoffs: Yankees no match for Astros' power, pitching in ALCS Game 1
HOUSTON — On Wednesday, the Astros exposed two flaws in this Yankees team: the holes in their lineup and the unreliability of their bullpen. Credit starter Jameson Taillon for limiting the Astros to one run and keeping them in the park. He pitched better than many expected across 4⅓ innings and 67 pitches. Then the merry men from the Yankees bullpen showed up and, to the enjoyment of Houston’s lineup, threw batting practice.
Complete Yankees vs Astros ALCS schedule and broadcast information
And just like that, after their ALDS Game 5 win on Tuesday, the New York Yankees will travel to Houston for Game 1 of the ALCS on Wednesday. The rainout on Monday night forced them into a crammed schedule, which is even more jam-packed when you realize there’s only one off day throughout the entire seven-game ALCS.
Josh Donaldson, New York Yankees advance to ALCS
Auburn’s lone representative in the Major League Baseball postseason advances to the next round. Josh Donaldson and the New York Yankees returned to the Bronx on Tuesday to face the Cleveland Guardians in a winner-take-all Game Five of the American League Division Series. Behind a three-run home run by Giancarlo Stanton in the bottom of the 1st inning, the Yankees were able to take care of the Guardians, winning 5-1 to win the series.
True Blue LA
ALDS concludes, NLCS begins today
The Dodgers are sitting at home but the MLB playoffs roll on. Tuesday brings us not only two games, but two different postseason rounds on the same day for the first time, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com. First up, the Yankees and Guardians finally conclude their American League Division Series...
Yankees Officially Announce Decision On Game 5 Tonight
Mother Nature looks poised to interfere with Monday night's Game 5 between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians. Less than an hour before the 7:07 p.m. ET scheduled start time, the Yankees announced that the game will begin at an undisclosed delayed time. They'll offer more information after further...
New York Yankees, Cleveland Guardians Release ALDS Game 5 Starting Lineups
Here's a look at how the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees will line up for game five of the American League Division Series Monday evening at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. Aaron Civale and Jameson Taillon will each take the mound. The ALDS is tied 2-2. Monday night's winner will advance to play the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series, beginning Wednesday.
Yankees-Astros ALCS Game 1 Odds, Lines and Bet
Justin Verlander and the Astros are favored against the Yankees for Game 1 of the ALCS.
numberfire.com
Monday's Game 5 between Yankees and Guardians postponed until Tuesday
Game 5 of the New York Yankees' and Cleveland Guardians' playoff series has been postponed until Tuesday due to rain. Both teams held out hope for a delayed start for a long time after the initial start time of 7:07 p.m. was pushed back due to rain, but eventually, the game had to be pushed back until Tuesday.
iheart.com
VIDEO: Yankees Severino Makes Fun Of Rays Fans Before Astros Game
Prior to the Yankees starting their ALCS vs the Astros yesterday, New York Pitcher Luis Severino was asked about playing in a hostile MLB environment and said it was something his team was used to... except when they play the Rays in Tampa! Wow, SHOTS FIRED! Watch it Here. More...
CBS Sports
2022 MLB playoffs: Bracket, scores, schedule as Astros, Yankees start ALCS; Padres even NLCS vs. Phillies
The ALCS is underway and the NLCS is tied in the 2022 MLB playoffs. The Yankees and Astros -- meeting for the AL pennant for the third time in six years -- are playing ALCS Game 1 Wednesday night in Houston. In the National League, the Padres responded at home on Wednesday afternoon, taking NLCS Game 2 against the Phillies to even the series, 1-1.
Guardians have major pitching decision to make ahead of ALDS Game 5 vs. Yankees
The Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees were set for a massive ALDS Game 5 showdown on Monday night. Then the rain came, and the showdown was put on hold for one more night. The Guardians and Yankees will play Tuesday night to determine who advances to the ALCS. Awaiting...
lastwordonsports.com
Yankees Outlast Guardians in ALDS
The Bronx Bombers are moving on. In a hard-fought five-game ALDS, the New York Yankees managed to outlast the Cleveland Guardians thanks to outstanding starting pitching, timely homers, and clutch (enough) relief pitching. Despite a .182 team batting average, New York’s 9–3 advantage in home runs was a key difference maker. The Guardians proved to be a tougher out than many expected. Their style of play differs in many ways from the Yankees, and it nearly carried them to victory. In the end, though, those few key factors mentioned before gave the Yankees an edge. Here’s a closer look.
