The Baltimore Ravens lost to the New York Giants 24-20 on Sunday in Week 6 of the 2022 season In the loss, offensive tackle Morgan Moses got hurt in the second quarter and missed the rest of the game. Meanwhile Ronnie Stanley, who was splitting time with Patrick Mekari as he continues to be on a pitch count, ended up playing the rest of the game at left tackle while Mekari moved over to the right tackle spot to replace Moses.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO