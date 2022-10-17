Read full article on original website
Related
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
Ex-Eagles receiver scheduled to visit Ravens
That seems to be a possibility. ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted Monday:. Veteran free-agent WR DeSean Jackson is scheduled to visit the Ravens on Tuesday, his agent @DrewJRosenhaus confirmed. At 35, Jackson wants to continue playing. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But the Ravens seem to be...
New Baltimore Raven DeSean Jackson Compares Lamar Jackson To NFL Legend
DeSean Jackson isn't the first person to compare Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson to Michael Vick. But he might be the most qualified to do so. DeSean Jackson, who signed with the Ravens on Tuesday, played alongside Vick when he resurrected his NFL career in Philadelphia. Speaking with ...
Ravens Sign 35-Year-Old WR DeSean Jackson
The Baltimore Ravens are attempting to fill their wide receiver hole by signing DeSean Jackson to the roster. 2022 will be Jackson’s 15th season in the league at 35 years old. Details of his new contract have not been released at time of writing, but given his age, it is likely a one-year deal.
Ravens Get Concerning News At Practice On Wednesday
The Baltimore Ravens may be without tight end Mark Andrews this week. According to multiple reports, the two-time Pro Bowler was not participating in Wednesday's practice. Andrews, 27, is having yet another stellar season with the Ravens. This past weekend, he hauled in seven passes for 106 yards and a touchdown.
Nick Saban issues warning to Alabama players
Nick Saban is known for having disciplined teams, but penalties have been a big issue for Alabama this season. If that trend continues, the coach says jobs will be on the line. Alabama committed 17 penalties in Saturday’s 52-49 loss to Tennessee. That was the most accepted penalties against the...
Ravens could sign ex-All-Pro receiver?
Lamar Jackson may be getting a new weapon (albeit one over a decade older than him). ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday that the Baltimore Ravens are scheduled to meet this week with free agent wide receiver DeSean Jackson. The soon-to-be 36-year-old remains unsigned after splitting time in 2021 between the Los Angeles Rams and the Las Vegas Raiders.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to major Baltimore Ravens roster move
The Baltimore Ravens are still recovering from a brutal loss to the New York Jets this weekend after the team blew yet another double-digit lead in the game, but it looks like the team is getting some good news as one veteran star receiver appears set to join the team’s lineup.
Ravens release first injury report for Week 7 matchup vs. Browns
The Baltimore Ravens have put together a 3-3 start so far through six weeks of the 2022 season. They suffered a tough defeat to the New York Giants in Week 6 in a game that they likely should have won, and will look to bounce back in Week 7 in an important divisional matchup against the Cleveland Browns.
Browns Morning Roundup: We are on to the Baltimore Ravens
We are back with another edition of Browns Morning Roundup as the Cleveland Browns are moving on from a poor showing against the New England Patriots. With the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals next up on their schedule, these next two weeks may define the season in Cleveland. Yesterday was...
Wyatt Teller Gives Unfortunate Update on his Availability Against Baltimore Ravens
Cleveland Browns will be without their Pro Bowl right guard against the Baltimore Ravens most likely.
Dolphins host Steelers in Brian Flores’ return to Miami
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Brian Flores hasn’t spoken much about the Miami Dolphins since joining the Pittsburgh Steelers in February. But when he has, he’s insisted on leaving the past in the past. That might be difficult this weekend. Sunday night’s game between the Steelers and...
Ravens HC John Harbaugh shares thoughts on performance of OT Ronnie Stanley in Week 6 vs. Giants
The Baltimore Ravens lost to the New York Giants 24-20 on Sunday in Week 6 of the 2022 season In the loss, offensive tackle Morgan Moses got hurt in the second quarter and missed the rest of the game. Meanwhile Ronnie Stanley, who was splitting time with Patrick Mekari as he continues to be on a pitch count, ended up playing the rest of the game at left tackle while Mekari moved over to the right tackle spot to replace Moses.
Comments / 0