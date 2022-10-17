ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Pistons waive veteran guard Kemba Walker, costing them $9.2 million

The Detroit Pistons have waived veteran guard Kemba Walker, the team announced Monday. The two sides initially agreed to a buyout in June, after the Pistons acquired Walker in a a salary dump deal with the New York Knicks that also brought 13th overall draft pick Jalen Duren to the Pistons. Walker revealed in an interview with the Boston Globe in early October, he hasn't received interest from other NBA teams. It lessened the incentive for him to leave money on the table in a buyout, so the Pistons will instead eat his entire $9.2 million salary and Walker will be free to sign with another team.
The Spun

Pistons Have Reportedly Made Decision On Kemba Walker

As expected, the Detroit Pistons will waive Kemba Walker. The Athletic's Shams Charania and James L. Edwards III reported Monday that the Pistons are moving on from the 32-year-old before Monday's deadline to finalize a 15-man roster. They said Friday that Detroit would act accordingly before the regular season. The...
Detroit Sports Nation

Prediction: Detroit Pistons’ player roles and impact

The Detroit Pistons kick off their season on Wednesday at home against the Orlando Magic. The Pistons are still one of the youngest teams in the league, but they are expected to improve on their 23 wins from last year. The Pistons return much of their central core, but added reinforcements in additional young talent and established veterans. In the youth department, top picks, Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren inject the roster with much-needed athleticism. To complement the youngsters, Bojan Bogdanović and Alec Burks are knockdown shooters who should free up space for everyone. With all these additions, here is our prediction: Detroit Pistons’ player roles and impact.
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Kemba Walker Decision News

The Detroit Pistons acquired Kemba Walker from the New York Knicks in a draft night trade, but it has been clear for some time they never intended on using the veteran guard. In a move that had been reported for a while, the Pistons officially waived Walker on Monday, according to reports. The 32-year-old four-time All-Star is now free to sign elsewhere.
Yardbarker

The Pistons Make A Big, Unsurprising Move

The Detroit Pistons have finally pulled the trigger on getting rid of Kemba Walker. Walker was traded to the Pistons but there was never any plan for him to actually play for the team. Instead, it was assumed that he would accept a buyout from the franchise and then find...
Yardbarker

Pistons rookie Jaden Ivey rocks grandfather's Lions jersey before NBA debut

Detroit Pistons rookie guard Jaden Ivey did just about all one can do in a debut to win over a fan base. Not only did the Purdue product turn in an impressive 19 points on 53 percent shooting en route to a 113-109 win over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, but he also caught the eye of fans before the game at Little Caesars Arena.
