4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
A Popular U.S Based Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant Opens in TroyMadocTroy, MI
Jazz Insider Reveals Lakers Had The Opportunity To Move Russell Westbrook And 2 First Round Picks For Bojan Bogdanovic, Mike Conley, Rudy Gay, And 1 Pick
The Los Angeles Lakers declined the opportunity to trade Russell Westbrook and 2 first-round picks for Bojan Bodganovic, Mike Conley, Rudy Gay and a 2023 first-rounder.
Detroit Pistons waive veteran guard Kemba Walker, costing them $9.2 million
The Detroit Pistons have waived veteran guard Kemba Walker, the team announced Monday. The two sides initially agreed to a buyout in June, after the Pistons acquired Walker in a a salary dump deal with the New York Knicks that also brought 13th overall draft pick Jalen Duren to the Pistons. Walker revealed in an interview with the Boston Globe in early October, he hasn't received interest from other NBA teams. It lessened the incentive for him to leave money on the table in a buyout, so the Pistons will instead eat his entire $9.2 million salary and Walker will be free to sign with another team.
4x NBA All-Star Officially Waived
On Monday, the Detroit Pistons officially waived four-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker.
Pistons Have Reportedly Made Decision On Kemba Walker
As expected, the Detroit Pistons will waive Kemba Walker. The Athletic's Shams Charania and James L. Edwards III reported Monday that the Pistons are moving on from the 32-year-old before Monday's deadline to finalize a 15-man roster. They said Friday that Detroit would act accordingly before the regular season. The...
Prediction: Detroit Pistons’ player roles and impact
The Detroit Pistons kick off their season on Wednesday at home against the Orlando Magic. The Pistons are still one of the youngest teams in the league, but they are expected to improve on their 23 wins from last year. The Pistons return much of their central core, but added reinforcements in additional young talent and established veterans. In the youth department, top picks, Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren inject the roster with much-needed athleticism. To complement the youngsters, Bojan Bogdanović and Alec Burks are knockdown shooters who should free up space for everyone. With all these additions, here is our prediction: Detroit Pistons’ player roles and impact.
NBA World Reacts To The Kemba Walker Decision News
The Detroit Pistons acquired Kemba Walker from the New York Knicks in a draft night trade, but it has been clear for some time they never intended on using the veteran guard. In a move that had been reported for a while, the Pistons officially waived Walker on Monday, according to reports. The 32-year-old four-time All-Star is now free to sign elsewhere.
The Pistons Make A Big, Unsurprising Move
The Detroit Pistons have finally pulled the trigger on getting rid of Kemba Walker. Walker was traded to the Pistons but there was never any plan for him to actually play for the team. Instead, it was assumed that he would accept a buyout from the franchise and then find...
Jalen Duren is 'here.' The Detroit Pistons are coming.
His talent was captured in a first-half flash when he threw down a grown-man dunk and then rejected Paolo Banchero at the rim on the ensuing possession.
Pistons rookie Jaden Ivey rocks grandfather's Lions jersey before NBA debut
Detroit Pistons rookie guard Jaden Ivey did just about all one can do in a debut to win over a fan base. Not only did the Purdue product turn in an impressive 19 points on 53 percent shooting en route to a 113-109 win over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, but he also caught the eye of fans before the game at Little Caesars Arena.
Charlotte Hornets at San Antonio Spurs Game Preview
The Charlotte Hornets look to get the year started off right as they head to San Antonio to take on the Spurs in the opening game of the 2022-2023 season.
Detroit Pistons: Jalen Duren posterizes Chuma Okeke in NBA debut [Video]
Watch as Jalen Duren posterizes Chuma OkekeHow is Duren playing so far?. Detroit Pistons rookie Jalen Duren may only be 18 years old, but he can certainly throw down a dunk like a grown man!. On Wednesday, during the Pistons season-opener against the Orlando Magic, Duren got himself his first...
2022-23 NBA Prediction: Where Will the Detroit Pistons Finish?
Worst Case Scenario for Detroit Pistons: 25-57, Lottery Team, 13th Seed in Eastern ConferenceBest Case Scenario for Detroit Pistons: 39-43, Play-In Team, 10th Seed in Eastern ConferenceMost Realistic Scenario for Detroit Pistons: 30-52, 12th Seed in Eastern Conference. The regular season is finally underway this week for the NBA and...
