Read full article on original website
Related
ednc.org
Perspective | Research provides context for teacher attrition last school year in North Carolina
Since the summer of 2020, we have been studying the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on K-12 students, educators, and schools in North Carolina. This includes surveying educators across the state, assessing changes in student enrollment, and, with our latest research brief, examining educator attrition and hiring in North Carolina public schools. In particular, our new work on the educator workforce extends into the 2021-22 school year to track patterns in attrition and hiring and to examine the characteristics of educators who are leaving North Carolina public schools and the schools from which they leave.
ednc.org
The work of DPI’s advisory group on school accountability continues
The N.C. Department of Public Instruction (DPI) has convened an advisory group to redesign school performance grades ahead of the next legislative session, and the meeting held yesterday focused on data quality in accountability models, an early analysis of EdNC’s survey results, and small group discussions about the public’s input.
ednc.org
What do you want in a new N.C. Community College System president? Let NCCCS know in search survey
The North Carolina Community College System (NCCCS) launched a survey this week to gather stakeholder input on its search for a new president following Thomas Stith’s resignation in July. The eight-question survey asks about the respondent’s relationship to the NCCCS, desired minimum academic qualifications for the president, and top...
Comments / 0