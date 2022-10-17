ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Perspective | Research provides context for teacher attrition last school year in North Carolina

Since the summer of 2020, we have been studying the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on K-12 students, educators, and schools in North Carolina. This includes surveying educators across the state, assessing changes in student enrollment, and, with our latest research brief, examining educator attrition and hiring in North Carolina public schools. In particular, our new work on the educator workforce extends into the 2021-22 school year to track patterns in attrition and hiring and to examine the characteristics of educators who are leaving North Carolina public schools and the schools from which they leave.
The work of DPI’s advisory group on school accountability continues

The N.C. Department of Public Instruction (DPI) has convened an advisory group to redesign school performance grades ahead of the next legislative session, and the meeting held yesterday focused on data quality in accountability models, an early analysis of EdNC’s survey results, and small group discussions about the public’s input.

