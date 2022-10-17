Read full article on original website
Queen Consort dazzles as she presents Booker Prize alongside Dua Lipa
The Queen Consort made an appearance at London’s Roundhouse last night to present the 2022 Booker Prize. Dressed in all black, she was spotted chatting with pop singer Dua Lipa, who delivered a speech on the night. This year’s Booker Prize ceremony, the first fully in-person since 2019, has been described as part of a ‘new look, vibrant winner ceremony, designed to celebrate and connect this year’s Booker writers with a wide range of readers’ by its organisers.
