Read full article on original website
Related
dailycoin.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Market Showing Signs of Imminent Volatility Burst
The general crypto market has been relatively static over the last couple of weeks, with no major price swings either way. The only time significant price fluctuations took place was on October 14th, when the United States revealed its economic data, leading to a brief spell of excitement in which the price of Bitcoin (BTC) plunged and rallied again within an hour.
dailycoin.com
Should Crypto Brands Invest in Ads During Crypto Winter?
Since the peak of a significant rally in 2021, cryptocurrencies have seen a harsh comedown, shedding approximately $2 trillion in value. The collapse of the algorithmic stablecoin TerraClassicUSD and the contagion effect from the liquidation of hedge fund Three Arrows Capital marked the beginning of a long-lasting crypto winter. The...
dailycoin.com
Tesla Still Holds $218 Million in BTC Holdings – Company’s Q3 Revenue Report
According to Tesla’s latest Q3 revenue report, the company neither sell nor purchased any bitcoin in the third quarter. Despite buying bitcoin equivalent to approximately $1.5 billion USD in February 2021, the car manufacturer drastically reduced its bitcoin holdings in the second quarter of the year. In Tesla’s second-quarter...
dailycoin.com
Mango Markets (MNGO) Initiates a Vote to Reimburse Victims of $114M Exploit
Mango Markets DAO (MNGO), the Solana-based decentralized exchange that suffered a $114 million exploit, has put up a proposal to reimburse its victims. This comes after Avraham Eisenberg, the person who claims to be responsible for the attack, returned $67 million following their successful proposal to let them keep $47 million as a bounty reward. Eisenberg described his actions as a “highly profitable trading strategy” that was “legal”.
dailycoin.com
Aave (AAVE) Releases Technical Paper with New Details About Its GHO Stablecoin
Aave Companies, the firm overseeing the decentralized lending protocol Aave (AAVE), has released a technical paper describing new details about its much-anticipated GHO stablecoin. GHO is an overcollateralized and decentralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar and backed by a diversified set of crypto assets that are already available to...
Mark Zuckerberg has a $10 billion plan to make it impossible for remote workers to hide from their bosses
During the Meta Connect 2022 live keynote last week, Zuckerberg discussed plans to bring avatars—digital stand-ins for human workers—to video chats. At least digital humanoids don’t get Zoom fatigue—yet. During the Meta Connect 2022 live keynote last week, CEO Mark Zuckerberg discussed his new plans for...
dailycoin.com
DWF Labs Expands Its Presence in Far East
Global Web3 venture capital and one of the largest market makers, DWF Labs, has announced the opening of a new office in Korea. The new office is the fifth global location for the firm which is headquartered in Switzerland and present in Singapore, Dubai, and the British Virgin Islands. The firm shared that the new Korea office will help to support its Asia expansion plans to offer more investments, market making services, and OTC solutions to the region.
dailycoin.com
Institutions Transferring Bitcoin (BTC) to Cold Wallets: Will Prices Rise?
48,000 bitcoin (BTC) were transferred out of American cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase this week, researchers from the South Korean analytics platform CryptoQuant say. According to them, the majority of the withdrawn BTC had been stored in Coinbase Pro for three to five years. This was the largest withdrawal from a cryptocurrency...
dailycoin.com
The Next Big Crypto Is BudBlockz, But Can It Overtake Tezos?
The cryptocurrency market is flourishing. Many enticing projects appeal to investors, but competition will most likely push some of them out in the long term. BudBlockz is a new platform that revolutionizes the nascent marijuana industry, but does it have the potential to overtake the established Tezos network? If you are looking for the right cryptocurrency for your portfolio, check out the following sections.
dailycoin.com
Three Arrows Capital (3AC) Gets Subpoenaed on Twitter, Founders Still Out of Sight
The founders of the wrecked Three Arrows Capital (3AC) crypto hedge fund have had to go through hardships ever since the drastic collapse of Terra (LUNA) and its stablecoin Terra (UST). Now, the United States regulators are after the perplexed owners, Kyle Davies & Su Zhu. Currently, two U.S. legislation...
dailycoin.com
zkSync Integrates Validity Proofs Ahead of zkEVM’s Mainnet Launch
Matter Labs, the development company behind zkSync, a Layer-2 scaling solution based on zkRollup, has announced the integration of validity proofs into its zkEVM public testnet ahead of the solution’s launch on the Ethereum mainnet in 10 days. In an official blog post, the firm explained that the validity...
dailycoin.com
Fidelity Investments to Launch Ethereum (ETH) Custody and Trading for Institutional Clients
Fidelity Digital Assets, the cryptocurrency arm of Fidelity Investments, has announced that it will be launching Ethereum (ETH) custody and trading services to its institutional clients before the end of this month. Fidelity to Add ETH Custody and Trading Services. The crypto division of Fidelity has announced its intentions to...
dailycoin.com
Web3 Infrastructure Firm ChainSafe Raises $18.75 Million in Series ‘A’ Funding
ChainSafe has closed an $18.75 million Series A funding round led by Round13 Capital. ChainSafe plans to use the funds to continue creating tools and infrastructure that empower Web3 developers. ChainSafe specializes in Web3-oriented infrastructure, especially gaming. The flagship product of ChainSafe is web3.unity. ChainSafe, a blockchain research and development...
dailycoin.com
Swiss Company DMS Capital AG is Launching an E-Wallet for its Private and Business Clients
Swiss fintech company DMS Capital AG announced the launch of the new e-wallet. The service will allow transactions from multiple payment processor providers to settle and deposit into a single e-wallet. A single KYC verification for multiple payments. On October 18th, the DMS Capital AG team proudly announced the release...
dailycoin.com
Unstoppable Domains Stops Supporting .Coin Domains After Realizing Another Firm Is Selling Them
Centralized blockchain domain seller Unstoppable Domains has killed its .coin domain after realizing another blockchain domain system was selling it for years. In a recently published blog post, Unstoppable Domains said that it hadn’t realized Emercoin, a blockchain platform, registered its first .coin top-level domain (TLD) in 2014. “When...
dailycoin.com
Coinbase Backs Grayscale’s Lawsuit Against the SEC’s Denial of a Bitcoin Spot ETF
Coinbase, America’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange, has filed an amicus brief in support of Grayscale’s lawsuit against the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for rejecting the spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF). Coinbase Backs Grayscale against the SEC. In June, the SEC rejected Grayscale’s application to convert its $13.5 billion...
dailycoin.com
Polygon (MATIC) Records Eightfold Increase in dApps Since January
Statistics show a 60% rise in the number of Polygon dApps since June 2022, and an eight-times increase since the beginning of the year. The number of live applications has increased 29% since the start of the year, surpassing 17,800. The Ethereum scaling platform also saw an increase in monthly...
dailycoin.com
Sam Bankman-Fried Posts Crypto “Norms Manual”
FTX boss Sam Bankman-Fried has released a document detailing his stance on crypto regulations. In “Possible Digital Asset Industry Standards,” Bankman-Fried argues that blocklists rather than allowlists are the correct approach toward sanctions compliance in blockchain environments. According to him, maintaining a blocklist “[prohibits] illegal transfers and [freezes]...
dailycoin.com
What Is RPC and Why Is it Crucial For Blockchain Development?
DApps is still a nascent technology, but it is gaining momentum. The market size of decentralized apps is projected to reach USD 21,070.2 million by the end of 2025. Data privacy, lack of censorship, and developers’ flexibility are among the benefits that decentralization brings. While dApps are built and...
dailycoin.com
IRS Broadens ‘Digital Assets’ Category to Include NFTs
The United States Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has replaced the previous category for “virtual currency” with broader new language on “Digital Assets,” including recognition of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), in an updated draft of its 2022 instructions for form 1040 filers. When it’s time to file taxes...
Comments / 0