The seven Democrats most likely to run for president — if Biden bows out
President Biden’s statement this week that it “remains to be seen” if he’ll run for reelection has prompted more Democratic chatter about whether they’ll have a different candidate for the White House in 2024. If Biden doesn’t run again, a number of Democrats are expected...
Democratic candidates want Jill Biden — not her 'polarizing' husband — on the campaign trail: report
Democrat campaigns across the country are requesting appearances from First Lady Jill Biden, but President Biden's own campaign schedule is shockingly slim.
Biden has spent more than a fourth of his presidency working from Delaware, outpacing Trump's regular trips away
President Joe Biden spent the weekend at his home in Delaware, where he met up with his wife, other family members and -- if they followed usual practice -- Willow the cat and Commander the dog.
Can't take them anywhere! VP Kamala Harris says U.S. has a 'strong alliance with NORTH Korea' - in another White House gaffe - 24 hours after President Biden tried to pick out dead congresswoman in crowd
Kamala Harris continued an embarrassing week for the White House by mistakenly touting the U.S. alliance with 'the Republic of North Korea' – just one day after President Joe Biden called out for a dead congresswoman at an event on ending hunger. The vice president concluded her trip through...
Fox Hosts Trash GOP’s ‘Rotten Idea’ to Impeach Biden
If Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) thought Fox News would warmly welcome her suggestion to impeach President Joe Biden if Republicans take the House, she may be in for a rude awakening.“I think that's a rotten idea,” Fox Business Network anchor Stuart Varney flatly stated on Tuesday morning.“It’s bad for the country,” Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade agreed.Stefanik, the third-ranking House Republican, recently told the New York Post that GOP lawmakers could take up impeachment proceedings on the president next year following investigations into the Biden family’s business dealings.Additionally, she said that Republicans believe the president made an “illegal” proposal...
Nancy Pelosi rejects poll on voters' priorities to MSNBC's Mitchell, defends 'spectacular' Biden record
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi defended President Biden after MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell asked her about members of her own party calling for new leadership.
George W. Bush injects his anti-Trump energy into Colorado's Senate race by fundraising with GOP hopeful Joe O'Dea
Former President George W. Bush is lending his support to the US Senate hopeful Joe O'Dea. O'Dea, a Republican in Colorado, has repeatedly said he doesn't want Trump to run again. Bush has also campaigned for and donated to Trump foils in Georgia, Alaska, and Wyoming. Former President George W....
Biden has spent more than one-fourth of his time in office in Delaware
President Joe Biden has logged more than one-quarter of his first 20 months in office away from the White House. Since January 2021, Biden has spent 236 days on unofficial rest and relaxation. He has traveled to his homes in Rehoboth Beach and Wilmington, Delaware, 55 times for a grand total of 174 days, and spent 64 days at the official presidential retreat at Camp David, spread across 19 individual trips.
Newsom's campaign for California governor looks to future
California Gov. Gavin Newsom's reelection campaign is focused more on his political future and overhauling the Democratic Party's messaging than on his race
Biden Secures Liberal Priorities With Little Republican Backlash
On marijuana, student loans and climate, the GOP has backed down ahead of the midterms.
Biden, Democrats use midterm mass-distraction strategy to hide counterculture revolution from angry voters
Biden, Democrats use midterm mass-distraction strategy to cover for failures on economy, crime and border and hide counterculture revolution from angry voters.
Biden goes where he's wanted on Western swing ahead of critical midterm elections
As President Joe Biden headed West this week, Air Force One flew over a string of states where marquee Senate and House races will determine which party controls Congress next year. It didn't land in any of them. The President's rare, four-day visit is unfolding with a careful measure of...
Pence to campaign for GOP representative who voted to impeach Trump
Former Vice President Mike Pence on Monday will campaign for Rep. David Valadao, a California Republican who voted to impeach former President Trump after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Pence will headline a campaign fundraiser for Valadao in Fresno, Calif. The former vice president, who split...
Book: Biden balked at Trump's impeachers
Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. In early 2021 there was a chance to help the Senate bar DONALD TRUMP from running for president in 2024, but President JOE BIDEN and his team didn’t want to go for it. In fact, they fought against it.
POLITICO Playbook: Breaking down the GOP's midterm momentum
We have fresh data this morning from the new POLITICO-Morning Consult poll that shows the national political landscape shifting more firmly toward the Republican Party. Twenty days out from Election Day, voters are overwhelmingly focused on the economy and inflation, Republicans are more trusted to handle those issues, and crime beats out abortion as a second-tier issue. In our poll, as in others, the GOP has also gained on the congressional ballot test.
IE congressional race heats up after Palm Springs added to long-held Republican district
Sixty-nine-year-old Congressman Ken Calvert has represented the Inland Empire in Washington D.C. for 30 years, but redistricting changed the map and added Palm Springs to the 41st district. Calvert's Democratic opponent is 37-year-old former federal prosecutor Will Rollins, who is gay and hopes to turn this historically red portion of...
EXPLAINER: How ranked choice voting works in Alaska
One voter, one ballot. Sure. But in Alaska this year, that’s not the whole story. Alaska voters face a sort of poll within a poll, where they’ll rank their choices as part of a new system that kicked off earlier this year. The first ranked choice contest under the system was an August special election won by Democrat Mary Peltola, the first Alaska Native to serve in the Congress and first woman to hold Alaska’s only House seat. She emerged from a field that included Republican Sarah Palin to serve the remainder of the term of the late Republican Rep. Don Young, who died in March. The general election includes a rematch in the House race, featuring Peltola, Palin and Republican Nick Begich, with the winner of that contest earning a two-year term. On the ballot as well are as contests for U.S. Senate, House and governor and Legislature.
Obama to stump for Cortez Masto, Sisolak in Las Vegas ahead of Election Day
Former President Barack Obama will head to Las Vegas next month to campaign for Gov. Steve Sisolak and Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto — two of the most vulnerable incumbent Democrats nationwide — just one week before Election Day, Nevada Democratic Victory announced Wednesday morning. The visit, billed as...
Latinos’ hold on the American swing vote
With midterms right around the corner, Democrats hold less than a 2-to-1 advantage over Republicans among Latino voters, according to the latest Axios-Ipsos Latino poll in partnership with Noticias Telemundo. And nearly 1 in 4 Latinos are still undecided about how they’ll vote in just a few weeks. These findings confirm Latinos’ collective status as the ultimate American swing vote.
