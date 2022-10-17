One voter, one ballot. Sure. But in Alaska this year, that’s not the whole story. Alaska voters face a sort of poll within a poll, where they’ll rank their choices as part of a new system that kicked off earlier this year. The first ranked choice contest under the system was an August special election won by Democrat Mary Peltola, the first Alaska Native to serve in the Congress and first woman to hold Alaska’s only House seat. She emerged from a field that included Republican Sarah Palin to serve the remainder of the term of the late Republican Rep. Don Young, who died in March. The general election includes a rematch in the House race, featuring Peltola, Palin and Republican Nick Begich, with the winner of that contest earning a two-year term. On the ballot as well are as contests for U.S. Senate, House and governor and Legislature.

ALASKA STATE ・ 11 MINUTES AGO