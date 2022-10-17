ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Daily Mail

Can't take them anywhere! VP Kamala Harris says U.S. has a 'strong alliance with NORTH Korea' - in another White House gaffe - 24 hours after President Biden tried to pick out dead congresswoman in crowd

Kamala Harris continued an embarrassing week for the White House by mistakenly touting the U.S. alliance with 'the Republic of North Korea' – just one day after President Joe Biden called out for a dead congresswoman at an event on ending hunger. The vice president concluded her trip through...
TEXAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Fox Hosts Trash GOP’s ‘Rotten Idea’ to Impeach Biden

If Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) thought Fox News would warmly welcome her suggestion to impeach President Joe Biden if Republicans take the House, she may be in for a rude awakening.“I think that's a rotten idea,” Fox Business Network anchor Stuart Varney flatly stated on Tuesday morning.“It’s bad for the country,” Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade agreed.Stefanik, the third-ranking House Republican, recently told the New York Post that GOP lawmakers could take up impeachment proceedings on the president next year following investigations into the Biden family’s business dealings.Additionally, she said that Republicans believe the president made an “illegal” proposal...
WashingtonExaminer

Biden has spent more than one-fourth of his time in office in Delaware

President Joe Biden has logged more than one-quarter of his first 20 months in office away from the White House. Since January 2021, Biden has spent 236 days on unofficial rest and relaxation. He has traveled to his homes in Rehoboth Beach and Wilmington, Delaware, 55 times for a grand total of 174 days, and spent 64 days at the official presidential retreat at Camp David, spread across 19 individual trips.
DELAWARE STATE
POLITICO

Book: Biden balked at Trump's impeachers

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. In early 2021 there was a chance to help the Senate bar DONALD TRUMP from running for president in 2024, but President JOE BIDEN and his team didn’t want to go for it. In fact, they fought against it.
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Breaking down the GOP's midterm momentum

We have fresh data this morning from the new POLITICO-Morning Consult poll that shows the national political landscape shifting more firmly toward the Republican Party. Twenty days out from Election Day, voters are overwhelmingly focused on the economy and inflation, Republicans are more trusted to handle those issues, and crime beats out abortion as a second-tier issue. In our poll, as in others, the GOP has also gained on the congressional ballot test.
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: How ranked choice voting works in Alaska

One voter, one ballot. Sure. But in Alaska this year, that’s not the whole story. Alaska voters face a sort of poll within a poll, where they’ll rank their choices as part of a new system that kicked off earlier this year. The first ranked choice contest under the system was an August special election won by Democrat Mary Peltola, the first Alaska Native to serve in the Congress and first woman to hold Alaska’s only House seat. She emerged from a field that included Republican Sarah Palin to serve the remainder of the term of the late Republican Rep. Don Young, who died in March. The general election includes a rematch in the House race, featuring Peltola, Palin and Republican Nick Begich, with the winner of that contest earning a two-year term. On the ballot as well are as contests for U.S. Senate, House and governor and Legislature.
ALASKA STATE
Axios

Latinos’ hold on the American swing vote

With midterms right around the corner, Democrats hold less than a 2-to-1 advantage over Republicans among Latino voters, according to the latest Axios-Ipsos Latino poll in partnership with Noticias Telemundo. And nearly 1 in 4 Latinos are still undecided about how they’ll vote in just a few weeks. These findings confirm Latinos’ collective status as the ultimate American swing vote.
FLORIDA STATE

