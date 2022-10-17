Effective: 2022-10-20 10:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-22 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 145 AM EDT. Target Area: Polk The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Peace River At Bartow affecting Polk County. .Flooding continues along the Peace River after Ian. Water levels continue to recede with drier conditions. For the Peace...including Bartow...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Peace River At Bartow. * WHEN...Until early Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Private roads downstream flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 8.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:15 AM EDT Thursday was 8.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Saturday morning and continue falling to 7.8 feet Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.2 feet on 12/26/1953. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Peace River Bartow 8.0 8.2 Thu 10 am 8.1 8.0 7.8 7.7 7.6

