ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WhatToWatch

Home and Away spoilers: Will Heather Fraser accept Marilyn as her mum?

By Simon Timblick
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xBXU7_0icvqWm800

Will Heather Fraser (guest star Sofia Nolan) stop playing her twisted mind games with Marilyn Chambers (played by Emily Symons) now that their family connection has been revealed on Home and Away ? (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

Marilyn finally acknowledges that she is Heather's long lost birth mum.

But instead of a happy mum/daughter reunion, Heather unleashes on Marilyn, accusing her of abandoning her as a baby.

Heather can't believe that the residents of Summer Bay hold Marilyn in such high regard, when Marilyn is responsible for ruining Heather's life!

Marilyn tries to justify her actions in handing over Heather, after an unfortunate fling with a married man years earlier.

But it appears that Heather is not yet ready to forgive and forget...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DOztU_0icvqWm800

Is Justin about to become Lyrik's new manager on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Meanwhile, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) witnesses Lyrik squabbling over all the band admin there is to do.

Over beers with Justin, the group members agree that they need a new band manager.

Could Justin be the man for the job?

After all, garage boss Justin already found the band a replacement tour van.

Plus, family relative, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) is the band's lead singer.

Justin is determined to prove himself, despite having no knowledge about insurance, travel costs or band equipment.

Could this be a recipe for DISASTER?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W4Hto_0icvqWm800

Has Eden got her sights set on her ex-lover Cash on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) is not giving-up on helping Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright).

She convinces moody copper Cash to join her for a night out.

Over drinks, Eden and Cash start to reminisce about their romantic past, which happened before either of them moved to Summer Bay.

As their eyes linger on each other, it's clear that the attraction is still there between them.

Will Cash and Eden give into their desires and fall into bed together?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RCAUg_0icvqWm800

Will Cash hook-up with his ex Eden on today's episode of Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5

Comments / 0

Related
Soaps In Depth

GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers: The Twist You Didn’t See Coming!

Brace for a huge twist in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers! Willow’s baby could be in danger, Lucy finds herself under attack, Anna tries to help Valentin, Esme schemes to free herself, and Olivia is horrified by what Michael discovers!. Willow has decided to postpone treating her leukemia until she...
Cheryl E Preston

Sonny and Ava are hoodwinked by Dex on General Hospital

Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) and Ava Jerome Cassadine (Maura West) are slipping in their skills of discernment lately on General Hospital. Both have been bamboozled by Dex Heller (Evan Hofer) who is really working for Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell). On Thursday Michael tried to cut Dex loose because he realized how dangerous Sonny is but Heller refused. He is more determined than ever to take down Sonny after being tortured.
TVLine

TVLine Items: Feds Casts Niecy's Wife, Loki Season 2 Promotion and More

The Rookie: Feds is bringing a real-life love connection to the show: Jessica Betts, wife of series star Niecy Nash-Betts, will guest-star on the ABC drama as a love interest for Nash-Betts’ character Simone Clark, it was announced on Tuesday. Additionally, Tom Arnold (Roseanne) will appear as the charismatic...
SheKnows

Diane Pulls Through Surgery — and [Spoiler] Comes to Spencer’s Rescue in Pentonville

In Florida, Carly wakes up and finds Drew is not on the couch, but he soon returns from a run. Carly knows Drew offered to help her deal with her mother’s grave, but she thinks she should call Diane. Drew stops her and fills her in on Diane’s attack. Carly immediately thinks she should go back home but Drew again reminds her it’s safer for her here in Jacksonville and promises that her girls are safe too.
FLORIDA STATE
Variety

CBS Announces Cast for Three New Holiday Movies: Paul Greene, Neal Bledsoe and More (EXCLUSIVE)

CBS’ original holiday films will star many familiar faces for Christmas enthusiasts. The broadcast network will debut three original festive flicks in December, some starring their own talent. “The Talk” co-host Amanda Kloots and “The Equalizer” star Lisa Lapira each lead their own film. The network brought back original holiday movies in 2021 with “Christmas Takes Flight” and “A Christmas Proposal” — the first time CBS re-entered the space in nine years. “Fit for Christmas”Sunday, Dec. 4, 8:30 p.m. ET (8 p.m. PT)Amanda Kloots executive produced and stars in “Fit for Christmas” alongside Paul Greene, best known for his many Hallmark holiday...
Soaps In Depth

Watch the Soap Star-Studded Movie ‘The Final Rose’

Soap fans are not going to want to miss The Final Rose, which premieres on Tubi on Friday, Oct. 14. Because the cast of this horror thriller is full of faces that are going to be very familiar to viewers of daytime dramas!. This twisted spin on THE BACHELOR from...
startattle.com

S.W.A.T. (Season 6 Episode 3) “Woah Black Betty” trailer, release date

When S.W.A.T.’s armored vehicle is stolen, the squad must team up with FBI Agent Vasquez (guest star Jessica Camacho), a former LAPD officer who was once denied a position on the S.W.A.T. team, to stop the vehicle from being used in a potential t–rorist attack. Startattle.com – S.W.A.T. | CBS.
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

998
Followers
2K+
Post
79K+
Views
ABOUT

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

 https://www.whattowatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy