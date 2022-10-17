Home and Away spoilers: Will Heather Fraser accept Marilyn as her mum?

Will Heather Fraser (guest star Sofia Nolan) stop playing her twisted mind games with Marilyn Chambers (played by Emily Symons) now that their family connection has been revealed on Home and Away ? (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Marilyn finally acknowledges that she is Heather's long lost birth mum.



But instead of a happy mum/daughter reunion, Heather unleashes on Marilyn, accusing her of abandoning her as a baby.



Heather can't believe that the residents of Summer Bay hold Marilyn in such high regard, when Marilyn is responsible for ruining Heather's life!



Marilyn tries to justify her actions in handing over Heather, after an unfortunate fling with a married man years earlier.



But it appears that Heather is not yet ready to forgive and forget...

Is Justin about to become Lyrik's new manager on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Meanwhile, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) witnesses Lyrik squabbling over all the band admin there is to do.



Over beers with Justin, the group members agree that they need a new band manager.



Could Justin be the man for the job?



After all, garage boss Justin already found the band a replacement tour van.



Plus, family relative, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) is the band's lead singer.



Justin is determined to prove himself, despite having no knowledge about insurance, travel costs or band equipment.



Could this be a recipe for DISASTER?

Has Eden got her sights set on her ex-lover Cash on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) is not giving-up on helping Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright).



She convinces moody copper Cash to join her for a night out.



Over drinks, Eden and Cash start to reminisce about their romantic past, which happened before either of them moved to Summer Bay.



As their eyes linger on each other, it's clear that the attraction is still there between them.



Will Cash and Eden give into their desires and fall into bed together?

Will Cash hook-up with his ex Eden on today's episode of Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5