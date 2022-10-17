ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home and Away spoilers: Xander Delaney gets some BAD news...

By Simon Timblick
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BazY4_0icvqU0g00

Xander Delaney (played by Luke Van Os) seems to be back on track, after recently feeling overcome by the stress of being a paramedic on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

Xander shares with his sister, Rose (Kirsty Marillier), that he almost delivered a baby in the ambulance.

Rose is pleased to see that Xander is finally getting back into the work groove.

However, her joy quickly turns to concern when Xander gets a call informing him that one of his patients has died at the hospital.

Xander is determined to remain upbeat and tries to shrug off the tragic news.

The woman died of a health condition, so it wasn't through any fault of his treatment.

But Rose is not so easily convinced.

Ever since she accidentally discovered the truth about Xander's guilt tattoos, Rose fears it won't take much to send Xander spiralling back into his dark place...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RqioY_0icvqU0g00

Rose is worried for her brother Xander on today's episode of Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) continues to coach her fella, Justin Morgan (James Stewart), on how to be a tougher band manager for Lyrik.

Leah urges Justin to stand his ground so he can negotiate better deals for the band's upcoming gigs.

With the band's fanbase growing, after the recent music video duet of Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) and his girlfriend, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson), that went viral on social media , Justin realises he has some bargaining power.

So maybe it's time for Lyrik to negotiate an increased fee for their performances at local restaurant bar, Salt?

However, when Justin tries to strike a better deal with business owner, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir), things backfire in a disastrous way for Justin!

Uh-oh...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vukks_0icvqU0g00

Justin tries to negotiate with Mackenzie on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Meanwhile, Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) has been left uneasy over his uncle Tane's (Ethan Browne) decision to sell Summer Bay Fit.

Clearly the guilt of his late brother Ari originally using stolen money to buy the business is weighing heavily on Tane.

Nikau encourages Tane not to make a sudden decision that he will regret.

And he has a SURPRISE suggestion that might help Tane get some clarity on what he should do...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RYko0_0icvqU0g00

Nikau has a plan to help Tane on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5

