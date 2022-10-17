ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doctors spoilers: Bear Sylvester tries to help a patient with life changing issues...

By Simon Timblick
 2 days ago

On today's standalone episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings), Bear Sylvester (played by Dex Lee) meets a woman who is trying to deal with some major life adjustments.

Business manager Bear is killing some time in his office before leaving work to meet some mates.

But before he leaves, Vicky Bishop (Steph Lacey, who appeared on Harlan Coben's Stay Close thriller series on Netflix), struggles through the door in a wheelchair and DEMANDS to see a doctor!

Surgery receptionist, Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) tries to point out that their Evening Clinic isn't a drop-in service.

But despite not having an appointment, Vicky refuses to move and complains about Scarlett's unhelpful attitude!

Bear steps in and tries to calm the situation.

Vicky is in pain and is fed-up with being fobbed off by useless GP surgeries!

Vicky reveals that two years ago she was a healthy Physical Trainer.

But after a MYSTERY collapse, she hasn't been able to walk since and nobody knows the reason why...

Vicky tries balloon therapy on today's episode of Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Over the course of two weeks, Bear keeps in touch with Vicky.

He wonders if the core of her issue is psychological.

Bear invites Vicky back to the surgery to try balloon therapy for releasing stress.

Vicky should write down a negative thought on a balloon, think of a counter-argument and then burst it.

Will Bear's suggestion help Vicky feel better?

But before Bear can get further involved with Vicky, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) interrupts.

Daniel questions WHAT Bear is doing getting personally involved with a patient when he doesn't know the full details of Vicky's medical history.

Has Bear crossed a line?

How does Vicky's girlfriend Sarah (played by Edie Newman) react to her diagnosis on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Friday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer

