Home and Away spoilers: Has Justin Morgan MESSED-UP?

By Simon Timblick
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BHkDW_0icvqRMV00

Justin Morgan (played by James Stewart) is excited to have the opportunity to prove himself as Lyrik's new band manager on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

Unfortunately, things don't get off to a very good start, and suddenly Justin wonders if he's in over his head...

Perhaps he should stick to fixing cars at Summer Bay Autos?

Justin's girlfriend, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) is totally surprised to discover he's found himself a new part-time job.

But she encourages him to go for it.

It's a way for Justin to connect with his own music dreams.

Desperate for some guidance, Justin questions Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) about all things band related.

After hearing the lowdown about dodgy venue operators, will Justin manage to successfully re-enter negotiations for Lyrik's next gig?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CLGrR_0icvqRMV00

Will Theo find out that Justin is already struggling as Lyrik's new band manager on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

So far, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) is the only other person who knows that her brother, Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) and his girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman), are expecting a baby.

As Ziggy starts to experience morning sickness, she makes it clear to Dean and Mackenzie that she wants the pregnancy to remain a secret for now.

Dean is desperate to share the happy news.

Can he keep a lid on it for now?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wySX3_0icvqRMV00

Ziggy wants Dean to keep their BIG news a secret on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) and his nephew, Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo), are relieved when they return from court, and it looks like they can finally put THAT biker gang nightmare behind them.

However, the whole ordeal has made Tane start to question being the owner of Summer Bay Fit, which his own late brother, Ari, used stolen money to buy.

How will Nikau react when Tane drops the bombshell that he wants to SELL the gym!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cn0W7_0icvqRMV00

Tane has some unexpected news for Nikau on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5

