Doctors spoilers: Is Al Haskey to blame for some BAD publicity?

Al Haskey (played by Ian Midlane) is trying to distance himself from all the drama at The Mill on Doctors.



But surgery bosses, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) and Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) are having none of it.



The surgery is starting to look bad after Simon Richeson's complaint to NHS England about Al, who gave Simon's baby son, Noah, vaccinations without Simon's consent.



On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, it appears Simon is not alone with his views about vaccinations.



Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) meets a patient, Ceri Chapman (Jennifer Nicholas), who agrees with Simon's opinion that vaccinations are uneccessary.



Ceri believes in homeopathic cures and natural immunity, and nothing Sid can say will change her mind.



She shows Sid an internet post by Simon, that accuses The Mill of forcing people to be vaccinated!



Zara is worried about all the negative publicity.



But Al still refuses to take the blame for the situation...

Sid challenges a patient's view about vaccinations on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Daniel overhears his teenage daughter, Izzie Torres (Bethan Moore) arguing over the phone again with her mum, Lisa.



Daniel remains unsure what to do about the situation.



He tries talking with Izzie to get her to open up about what has happened between her and Lisa.



But Izzie remains uninterested in sharing any further details about what's been happening on the homefront in Nottingham.

Daniel tries to get to the bottom of Izzie's troubles on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere in Letherbridge, Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) is paired with new PC Gareth Lewis, on his first day at the Police Station.



Gareth is eager to make his mark and prove himself.



The young copper wastes no time in getting tough with a teenager, Ethan Rowe (D'Nico Greaves, who plays Elliot on the BBC mystery series, Silverpoint ).



Ethan is caught stealing a purse from Aileen McAllister (Jemma Churchill), who wants charges pressed.



However, Rob reckons there's more to the situation than meets the eye.



So he takes Gareth to meet Ethan and his dad, Mick (Garry Robson), to find out what is going on...

Mick is shocked to discover his son Ethan has been caught stealing on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

