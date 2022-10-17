Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Harvey Wollman, Last South Dakota Democratic Governor, Dies
HURON, S.D. (AP) — Harvey Wollman, who 45 years ago became the last Democratic governor of South Dakota, has died. He was 87. Wollman died of natural causes Tuesday at a hospital in Huron, his son, Mike, told The Associated Press. Harvey Wollman had a short stint as governor....
US News and World Report
Judge Dismisses Effort to Halt Student Loan Forgiveness Plan
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday dismissed an effort by six Republican-led states to block the Biden administration's plan to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans. U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey in St. Louis wrote that because the six states — Nebraska,...
US News and World Report
Texas City Stops Migrant Busing as Venezuelans Pushed Back to Mexico
Deming, N.M. (Reuters) -The Democrat-led city of El Paso, Texas, is ending a months-long effort to bus migrants to northern cities after a new policy put in place by the Biden administration is forcing Venezuelan migrants back to Mexico and easing pressure on the border city. A spokesperson for El...
US News and World Report
Wildfire Smoke Chokes U.S. Northwest, Residents Don Masks
SEATTLE, Wash. (Reuters) -Wildfires in Oregon and Washington are blanketing much of America's Pacific Northwest with smoke, choking residents in Seattle, Portland and other parts of the two states with the worst air in the United States, according to government data. In the Seattle area, home to some 4 million...
US News and World Report
13 Top Ski Resorts in Montana
Montana may be known as "Big Sky Country," but it might also be appropriate to call the state "Big Ski Country." With more than 3,000 peaks and cold, snowy winters, Montana has a variety of powdery slopes to visit. Most of the skiing here is concentrated in the west of the state near the Idaho border – where the snowcapped Rocky Mountains descend from Canada toward states like Utah. While there are some ski areas in central Montana, the state's east mostly consists of the ultra-flat Great Plains.
