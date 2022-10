Limerick, Pa. (Oct. 18, 2022) - Graduate student Luke Fagley paced Alvernia to a first place team finish on Tuesday at the Arcadia University Turtle Creek Invitational. Fagley finished the afternoon with a round of 73 to take second overall. Fagley's 73 paced Alvernia to a first place team finish with a team score of 312. The Golden Wolves edged the host Knights by just one stroke to take first in the field of 12 schools.

