Travis Barker Undresses Kourtney Kardashian in Tribute Marking Their 1-Year Engagement Anniversary

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

The passion is still there! Travis Barker shared a super sexy photo of him undressing wife Kourtney Kardashian to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the date they got engaged.

The drummer, 46, posted a black and white photo to his Instagram on Monday, October 17, showing the pair in a mirrored room as the shirtless musician was in the process of unzipping Kourtney’s little black dress from behind. The Kardashians star, 43, struck a sultry pose as she put her arms up against the reflective wall and bent her left knee forward to give her backside a push towards Travis.

The Barker Wellness founder simply wrote the date, October 17, and added a black heart emoji as his caption to mark the day the couple became engaged in 2021. Travis set up an elaborate proposal on the beach outside the Rosewood Miramar resort in Montecito, California. It featured thousands of red roses that made up the shape of a heart, as well as the first initials of Travis and Kourtney’s names intertwined. The pair became engaged after a whirlwind 10-month romance after years of being close friends.

The Poosh founder also shared a tribute to their engagement anniversary, posting a series of Instagram photos with the same caption as Travis, but making her heart emoji red. Kourtney showed Travis getting down on one knee in the sand, the pair kissing and hugging after she said “yes” to becoming his wife and holding hands while smiling as a newly betrothed couple.

Kourtney and Travis didn’t waste any time when it came to getting married … several times! The duo had a practice run in a Las Vegas ceremony following the 2022 Grammys. In the early morning of April 4, they hit up the One Love Wedding Chapel and found an Elvis impersonator to “marry” them. But the twosome never filed to get a Nevada marriage license, making the wedding an exercise in romantic fun.

The duo officially became husband and wife during a small courthouse ceremony in Santa Barbara, California, on May 15. It was attended by just two beloved witnesses, Kourtney’s grandmother Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell, and Travis’ father, Randy Barker.

One week later, Kourtney and Travis tied the knot in an elaborate ceremony at a 14th century castle in Portofino, Italy, in front of a large gathering of friends and family. The design team of Dolce & Gabbana made Kourt’s wedding dress and Travis’ tux, along with the gowns worn by the bridal party.