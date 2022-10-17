Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cary's Phillips Farms is Hosting Many Fall Attractions Until October 30thJames TulianoCary, NC
A Duke Provost Is Chosen To Be The New President Of M.I.T.Joseph GodwinDurham, NC
Posted a Missing Pet Ad on Craigslist? Be Careful of This ScamJames Tuliano
It's Starting to Feel Like Fall! Here is When and Where you can Expect to See the Best Foliage in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
"Enough is Enough”, Joe Biden Angrily Reacts To The Mass Shooting In USAArenacrownsiRaleigh, NC
goduke.com
Chinn Tied For Fifth, Duke in 12th After Second Round in Georgia
ALPHARETTA, Ga. – Duke men's golf was led at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate by Kelly Chinn for the second day in a row, after the sophomore's second consecutive 3-under 69. Duke enters the final round in 12th place as a team. HOW IT HAPPENED. Duke finished the...
goduke.com
Blue Devils Set to Open Season Saturday
DURHAM - The Duke swimming and diving program begins the 2022-23 season Saturday at the Taishoff Aquatic Center, hosting the Virginia Tech Hokies at 2 p.m. The Hokies men's team enter the first week of competition ranked No. 11 in the country, while the women's team opens the season No. 24 by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America TYR Poll. The Blue Devils' women's program opens the year just outside the top-25, receiving votes after finishing the 2021-22 season ranked No. 24.
goduke.com
No. 10 Duke Finishes with 0-0 Draw at Clemson
CLEMSON, S.C. – On Thursday evening in Clemson, S.C, the Duke women's soccer team held an 11-8 advantage in shots, but the No. 10 Blue Devils and Clemson Tigers finished with a 0-0 draw at Historic Riggs Field. With the tie, Duke moves to 10-4-1, 5-2-1 in ACC action,...
goduke.com
How to Follow - Duke vs. Miami
DURHAM. – Duke travels to Miami Gardens on Saturday for an ACC showdown with Miami at 12:30 p.m. Duke fans will always be given numerous ways to follow the action live and this week's highlighted outlets are RSN and the Blue Devil Sports Network from LEARFIELD broadcasts. Television: RSN.
goduke.com
Blue Devils Take on Panthers in ACC Home Finale
DURHAM – No. 2 Duke is set to play their final regular season home game on Friday night, taking on ACC Coastal opponent Pittsburgh at Koskinen Stadium. The matchup, broadcast live on ACC Network, proves crucial in the Coastal standings with the Blue Devils (10-0-3) and Panthers (7-3-3, 3-2-1) separated by just four points.
goduke.com
Hoops Tips Off with Countdown to Craziness
DURHAM – Duke basketball fans took their first look at the 2022-23 squad during the Blue Devils' 13th annual Countdown to Craziness event Friday evening at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The highly-anticipated night kicked off with student group and dunk team performances prior to introductions of the Duke women's basketball...
goduke.com
Men's Golf Continues Fall Slate in Georgia
ALPHARETTA, Ga. – Coming off a sweep of the Georgetown Intercollegiate, Duke men's golf returns to action this weekend at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate. Hosted by Georgia Tech on the Lakeside Course, the Blue Devils is one of 13 teams competing. The Lakeside Course is setup to play at 7,017 yards and to a par of 72.
goduke.com
Rising Star: Katie Groff’s Impressive Development
DURHAM – Any Duke women's soccer fan could tell you that junior defender Katie Groff plays an essential role on Blue Devil squad. Currently in her third season at Duke,, it is hard to imagine the defensive line without her. As soon as she stepped on campus freshman year, Groff knew that she needed to put the work in to grow into the effective collegiate athlete she is today.
goduke.com
Blue Devils Strong During Day One of ITA Carolina Regional
CARY, N.C. – Duke men's tennis won eight of its 12 matches during Day One of the ITA Carolina Regional Championship on Friday at Cary Tennis Park. Three of the six individuals playing in the singles draw advanced to Saturday's Round of 32 in Faris Khan, Pedro Rodenas and Andrew Zhang.
goduke.com
Four Blue Devils on IL Power 100 Freshman Rankings
DURHAM – Inside Lacrosse released the Class of 2022 Power 100 Freshman Rankings Thursday with four Blue Devils featured. Madison Beale headlines Duke in the rankings as she landed at No. 3 on the list. She's also the lone defender in the top 20 and is joined by Sydney Smith (No. 27) and Ava Biancardi (No. 50). Kaylie Mackiewicz was tabbed to the Four-Star Watchlist.
goduke.com
Duke Set to Host ITA Carolina Regional Championship
DURHAM – Duke men's tennis hosts the 2022 ITA Carolina Regional Championship this weekend at the Cary Tennis Park in Cary, N.C. More than 128 competitors and 23 schools will be in action as the tournament stretches from Friday through Tuesday. Nine Blue Devils will compete this weekend in...
