We’ve reached peak season for Halloween Horror Nights, and a new jersey has arrived at the Universal Studios Store in Universal CityWalk Orlando. Every Day is Halloween at Universal Studios Jersey-$65 This jersey is black on the top, orange on the bottom, and tie dye where the two colors...
The nation’s premier Halloween event has risen from the dead and returned full force for the 2022 season at Universal Orlando. Halloween Horror Nights 31 is well underway at Universal Studios Florida, and we’ve got your full guide to the event. From ticket and tour details to full reviews on houses and scare zones, this is your ultimate guide to HHN 31.
The third annual BlumFest event was held at Universal Orlando Resort this year, and we were lucky enough to be able to attend. The event was in the Cinemark Theater in CityWalk so guests could enjoy a double feature of “The Black Phone” and the new “Halloween Ends” films. In addition to the screenings, there were a few special surprises for guests, including a Halloween Horror Nights question and answer session. Event check in was at 11:15 a.m., so we arrived bright and early at CityWalk to pick up our event credentials.
Comments / 0