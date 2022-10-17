The third annual BlumFest event was held at Universal Orlando Resort this year, and we were lucky enough to be able to attend. The event was in the Cinemark Theater in CityWalk so guests could enjoy a double feature of “The Black Phone” and the new “Halloween Ends” films. In addition to the screenings, there were a few special surprises for guests, including a Halloween Horror Nights question and answer session. Event check in was at 11:15 a.m., so we arrived bright and early at CityWalk to pick up our event credentials.

