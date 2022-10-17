Read full article on original website
tipranks.com
2 Dividend Stocks to Earn Steady Monthly Passive Income
Earn steady passive income through monthly-paying dividend stocks. Let’s examine two REITs with monthly payouts and a “Perfect 10” Smart Score. Investors seeking a reliable source to generate reliable monthly passive income could consider investing in Realty Income (NYSE:O) and Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) stocks. These companies operate as REITs (real estate investment trusts) and pay monthly dividends. Further, these stocks have an Outperform Smart Score of “Perfect 10” on TipRanks.
tipranks.com
Waste Connections Stock (TSE:WCN) Earns “Strong Buy” Rating; Should You Buy?
Waste Connections stock has recently earned a ‘Perfect 10’ Smart Score rating on TipRanks as well as a Strong Buy rating from analysts. However, there are a few things to consider before rushing to make a move on WCN stock. Waste Connections (TSE: WCN) (NYSE: WCN), a “waste...
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today – Stocks See a Strong Finish to the Week
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 climbed 2.47%, 2.37%, and 2.39%, respectively. The communications sector was the session’s laggard, as it gained 0.66%. Conversely, the materials sector was the session’s leader, with a gain of 3.46%.
tipranks.com
Should You Buy ZIM Integrated Shipping Stock (NYSE: ZIM) for Its Dividend?
Investors may want to pile up on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock ahead of its Q4 dividend, which could be as high as 50% of its net income. Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) are trading higher so far today. However, the stock has lost more than 17% of its market capitalization over the past month due to weak demand and a drop in pricing. Investors may want to take a position in the stock, especially to make the most of the potentially higher Q4 dividend payout.
tipranks.com
Will Gig Economy Stocks Rise from the Ashes?
Following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the pivot involving work from home dominated the equities sector. Now, it’s all about returning to the office. Still, resistance to this narrative may bolster four gig economy stocks: INTU, UPWK, FVRR, and ROVR. While few, if any, investors appreciate watching their...
Elon Musk says the public realizes it is 'foolish' to buy a gasoline car because its value will drop while the world turns to electric vehicles
Elon Musk said it is "foolish" to buy a gasoline car because its residual value is low. He said in Tesla's earnings call the people of Earth have chosen to move away from gasoline cars. Tesla is "going to pedal to the metal come rain or shine" amid a looming...
tipranks.com
Seeking at Least 9% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy
We’re facing a storm of volatility, as a series of short rallies have added a layer of confusion on top of the year’s bearish trends. The combination of headwinds – high inflation and rising interest rates, a probable recession around the corner – are threatening a stagflation that hasn’t been seen since the 1970s.
tipranks.com
HD vs. PLD vs. AMT: 3 Dividend Stocks with High Smart Scores
The recent market slide has made dividend yields slightly more bountiful. Amid recession pressures, the following three stocks seem like great contrarian buys, according to Wall Street analysts, most of whom remain upbeat. Stock market volatility has caused our stomachs to churn for nearly a full year. Though there’s no...
tipranks.com
Energise your portfolio with these two British utility stocks tipped by top analysts
UK-based utility stocks enjoy wide coverage from analysts. Here are two such stocks and the analysts favouring them. UK-based utility companies Centrica (GB:CNA) and Drax Group (GB:DRX) are known for their steady price appreciation and regular dividends – and even in tough economic times, these two companies deliver. For...
tipranks.com
Here’s Why D.R. Horton Stock (NYSE:DHI) was Downgraded
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) recently received a downgrade from Raymond James, as analyst Buck Horne has lowered his expectations on homebuilders, citing high mortgage rates and a hawkish Federal Reserve. Indeed, he also states that the monthly cost of a median-priced home is nearly 42% of a median family’s gross income....
tipranks.com
How Much Block Stock Worth? Here’s What You Need to Know
Many stocks used the pandemic and the work from home trend as a springboard for outsized gains, and Block (SQ) was one of the main beneficiaries. Shares soared once the market absorbed the Covid shock, with the company’s Cash App gaining widespread adoption while stimulus checks rolled in. However, fast forward to the present day and the severity of the pullback since is on display; the stock is almost back to early pandemic levels.
tipranks.com
The Reason Why Hain Celestial Stock (NASDAQ:HAIN) Fell Today
Shares of organic and natural food manufacturer Hain Celestial (NASDAQ:HAIN) fell today after Piper Sandler downgraded the company to neutral. This can be attributed to Piper Sandler’s belief that pressure on European consumers will negatively impact HAIN’s financial results. Inflation has been much worse in Europe, especially in...
tipranks.com
K, MDLZ: Are These 2 Household-Name Dividend Stocks Worth Buying?
Kellogg and Mondelez should keep generating robust cash flows despite the ongoing market challenges. That said, investors should expect uninspiring dividend growth moving forward, especially with the U.S. Dollar remaining at such elevated levels. Both stocks are likely overvalued in the context of a rising-rates environment as well. Lately, I...
Southwest CEO Shares Some Bad News for Passengers
During the early days of the covid pandemic, airlines went into self-preservation mode. Flights were slashed, employees were furloughed or laid off, and the entire industry went into a sort of hibernation. Southwest Airlines (LUV) handled the unprecedented situation better than most of its rivals. It avoided layoffs but did...
tipranks.com
PayPal setup into earnings ‘remains favorable,’ says SMBC Nikko
SMBC Nikko analyst Andrew Bauch remains "skeptical" around PayPal’s new long-term growth algorithm that is likely to be disclosed at the Q1 of 2023 investor day, but says the stock’s setup in the quarters ahead "remains favorable relative to a lot of other stories in our space." Weighing the positives and negatives, he believes the risk/reward is "relatively balanced." PayPal "checks several boxes in what investors prefer in the current market environment," Bauch tells investors in a research note. The analyst says PayPal is one of the only names in the FinTech universe "optimally positioned to accelerate topline growth in 2023."
tipranks.com
The Reason Why Whirlpool Stock (NYSE:WHR) Fell in After-Hours
Shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) are down in after-hours trading after releasing its Q3 earnings results. Adjusted EPS came in at $4.49 per share, which missed analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35. Sales fell 12.9% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $4.78 billion compared to last year’s $5.49 billion. This was also lower...
tipranks.com
Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Reports Earnings: Here’s Why It Plunged
Snap (NYSE:SNAP) recently reported earnings for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.08, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate. In the past nine quarters, the company has beaten estimates six times. Sales increased 5.7% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $1.128 billion compared to...
tipranks.com
Buy These 2 REITs for Reliable Monthly Dividends
Realty Income and STAG are known for paying growing dividends on a monthly basis. Realty Income is likely to be preferred for its prolonged dividend growth track record and pace of underlying dividends. However, STAG Industrial has its own positive traits that ought to be considered. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:...
tipranks.com
Why Did Immunic Stock (NASDAQ:IMUX) Drop Over 70%?
Shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) collapsed over 70% in Thursday’s after-hours session. This can be attributed to its psoriasis treatment’s inability to separate from the placebo in a phase 1b trial. However, this is an interim analysis that revealed limited information. The company does not have access to unblinded...
tipranks.com
This is Why Robert Half Stock (NYSE:RHI) is Down Today
Shares of staffing company Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) are down almost 10% today after a downgrade from JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM). Analyst Andrew Steinerman cited the company’s exposure to small and medium-sized clients, which he believes are more certain to economic uncertainties. As a result, he placed a Hold rating on the stock.
