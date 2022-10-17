ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kapolei, HI

KHON2

Find out if you are ready for the next big earthquake

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Earthquakes usually don’t happen frequently in Hawai’i; but when they do, they usually only impact the Big Island. Did you know that earthquakes in Hawai’i can affect all islands in Hawaii’? If an earthquake were to happen, would you know what to do? The Hawai’i Emergency Management Administrator, Luke Meyers, joined Chevy […]
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Life Changing Surgery ahead for 9-Year-Old Ewa Beach Girl

HONOLULU (KITV-4) -- There's an old saying that "health is wealth" -- but we still often take being able to use our arms and legs for granted. An Ewa Beach girl will soon be getting surgery that will hopefully transform her life by allowing her to walk more freely.
EWA BEACH, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

145 Hawaiian Airlines Flight Delays Monday. Why?

Yesterday your editors flew around the state and experienced two flight delays (Kona to Honolulu and Honolulu to Lihue). Had we not been flying ourselves, we might not have investigated further or found the huge number of delays on Hawaiian Airlines. According to the flight tracking website FlightAware (as of...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

‘It smells like death’: Residents balk over strange stench from Kailua canal

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Something is stinking up a canal in Windward Oahu — and it’s so bad, some residents said they are having trouble sleeping. “It smells like death,” said Rebecca Rendon, a Kailua resident. “I woke up thinking that it was a bad dream from watching that Jeffrey Dahmer Netflix show. Just like death in a house, something decaying or dead.”
KAILUA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Heavy rain possible today for Oahu and Kauai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cold front is moving through Kauai on Wednesday morning, Oahu this afternoon, then stall out over Maui tonight. A period of strong north winds and an increase in showers is expected following the frontal passage. This front is expected to weaken into a trough over Maui...
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
KITV.com

Fourth water main break impacts thousands of families on Oahu

Navy officials today confirming a 4th water main break in central Oahu. Some 93,000 residents on the Navy's water line -- are already under a boil water advisory. Homes flooded as U.S. Navy scrambles to fix fourth water main break on Oahu. Streets and backyards for some residents are flooded....
hawaiinewsnow.com

WATCH: Shark spotted swimming among surfers in West Oahu

HPD investigating string of robberies over the weekend amid rising rate of crime on Oahu. Honolulu police said they are investigating a string of robberies that happened over the weekend. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A fireknife dance champion from Hawaii appeared on the Kelly Clarkson show. And, BTS's agency...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Serious hit-and-run sends two people to the hospital

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department is on the lookout for a 2001 Ford pickup truck believed to be involved in a vehicle accident on Kapiolani Boulevard. HPD said the incident happened at around 7 p.m. and involved the truck and a moped with two 19-year-old occupants. According to police, the truck was operated […]
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Woman pinned by luggage mover at airport in serious condition

HONOLULU (KITV4) - A 49-year-old woman and airline employee is in serious condition after being hit with a heavy luggage mover vehicle at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. Emergency Medical Services tells KITV4 the luggage mover vehicle rolled over her and pinned her legs against a curb.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Plan to house the homeless living outside Waianae Boat Harbor

WAIANAE, HAWAII (KITV4) – The Pu'uhonua O Wai'anae Farm Village is continuing their fight to end homelessness on Oahu. Village leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony on a project for the dozens of houseless people who called the Waianae Boat Harbor home for years. They will rehome approximately 250 people living in tents – many who are kupuna, and working families with children.
WAIANAE, HI

