Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Know the difference between a sinkhole and a pothole?
Hawaii has potholes and sinkholes but do you know the difference between the two?
Find out if you are ready for the next big earthquake
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Earthquakes usually don’t happen frequently in Hawai’i; but when they do, they usually only impact the Big Island. Did you know that earthquakes in Hawai’i can affect all islands in Hawaii’? If an earthquake were to happen, would you know what to do? The Hawai’i Emergency Management Administrator, Luke Meyers, joined Chevy […]
No space left: Don’t let these Hawaii animals suffer
If you find an animal, do not bring it to the shelter.
KITV.com
Life Changing Surgery ahead for 9-Year-Old Ewa Beach Girl
HONOLULU (KITV-4) -- There's an old saying that "health is wealth" -- but we still often take being able to use our arms and legs for granted. An Ewa Beach girl will soon be getting surgery that will hopefully transform her life by allowing her to walk more freely.
BEAT OF HAWAII
145 Hawaiian Airlines Flight Delays Monday. Why?
Yesterday your editors flew around the state and experienced two flight delays (Kona to Honolulu and Honolulu to Lihue). Had we not been flying ourselves, we might not have investigated further or found the huge number of delays on Hawaiian Airlines. According to the flight tracking website FlightAware (as of...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police search for female driver in red car who hit Hawaii Baptist Academy student
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are looking for a female driver and a red vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a Hawaii Baptist Academy student seriously injured this morning. The car struck a 14-year-old boy during the busy school morning drop-off. Witnesses say the HBA freshman was crossing...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘It smells like death’: Residents balk over strange stench from Kailua canal
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Something is stinking up a canal in Windward Oahu — and it’s so bad, some residents said they are having trouble sleeping. “It smells like death,” said Rebecca Rendon, a Kailua resident. “I woke up thinking that it was a bad dream from watching that Jeffrey Dahmer Netflix show. Just like death in a house, something decaying or dead.”
hawaiinewsnow.com
Airline worker seriously injured after being pinned by luggage train at Honolulu airport
Hawaii gas prices are nearly $1.40 higher than the national average at $5.22 per gallon. Sunrise News Roundup (Oct. 19, 2022) Your top local headlines for Wednesday, Oct. 19. Comedian and two-time Emmy winner John Mulaney is coming the Blaisdell. And, preparations for two big fashion events are underway. Calls...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Forecast: Heavy rain possible today for Oahu and Kauai
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cold front is moving through Kauai on Wednesday morning, Oahu this afternoon, then stall out over Maui tonight. A period of strong north winds and an increase in showers is expected following the frontal passage. This front is expected to weaken into a trough over Maui...
KITV.com
Childcare centers on Oahu are reopening after closing due to water main breaks
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV)-- Wednesday morning, 11 childcare development centers on Oahu are reopening following several water main breaks on Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam. Now all centers here at the base are open for all current enrollees. The navy originally planned to open just one facility today for mission essential...
KITV.com
Fourth water main break impacts thousands of families on Oahu
Navy officials today confirming a 4th water main break in central Oahu. Some 93,000 residents on the Navy's water line -- are already under a boil water advisory. Homes flooded as U.S. Navy scrambles to fix fourth water main break on Oahu. Streets and backyards for some residents are flooded....
Mysteries of Hawaii: ‘No one experience is the same’
Mysteries of Hawaii is one of the top ghost tours offered on Oahu bringing people together to honor the past and prepare for the future.
hawaiinewsnow.com
WATCH: Shark spotted swimming among surfers in West Oahu
HPD investigating string of robberies over the weekend amid rising rate of crime on Oahu. Honolulu police said they are investigating a string of robberies that happened over the weekend. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A fireknife dance champion from Hawaii appeared on the Kelly Clarkson show. And, BTS's agency...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii attorney sues over popular chain’s $2 ‘inflation fee,’ calling it deceptive
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A respected consumer attorney has filed a lawsuit against a popular chain over the way it’s trying to deal with inflation. It’s not a lot of money, not nearly enough to cover 6-7% inflation, but Romano’s Macaroni Grill has charged a $2 “inflation fee” since the spring.
Serious hit-and-run sends two people to the hospital
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department is on the lookout for a 2001 Ford pickup truck believed to be involved in a vehicle accident on Kapiolani Boulevard. HPD said the incident happened at around 7 p.m. and involved the truck and a moped with two 19-year-old occupants. According to police, the truck was operated […]
KITV.com
Woman pinned by luggage mover at airport in serious condition
HONOLULU (KITV4) - A 49-year-old woman and airline employee is in serious condition after being hit with a heavy luggage mover vehicle at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. Emergency Medical Services tells KITV4 the luggage mover vehicle rolled over her and pinned her legs against a curb.
Oahu’s first Chick-fil-A restaurant opens this week
This marks the second location in Hawaii.
KITV.com
Plan to house the homeless living outside Waianae Boat Harbor
WAIANAE, HAWAII (KITV4) – The Pu'uhonua O Wai'anae Farm Village is continuing their fight to end homelessness on Oahu. Village leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony on a project for the dozens of houseless people who called the Waianae Boat Harbor home for years. They will rehome approximately 250 people living in tents – many who are kupuna, and working families with children.
KITV.com
DEA makes multiple fentanyl arrests after several overdoses on Oahu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Drug Enforcement Agents arrested two men for fentanyl distribution and other crimes. The arrests come after two Oahu men died from alleged fentanyl overdoses.
Police use bait cars as thefts rise
An empty garage is what's left for Wahiawa resident, Mohamed Ismail Mohamed Irshad, after thieves got away with his car at a beach in Waianae.
Comments / 8