labroots.com
Prunes Help Protect Bone Health from Inflammation in Menopausal Women
Conditions like osteoporosis affect an estimated 10 million adults over 50 years of age, with a much higher incidence rate in women than in men. Osteoporosis is especially common in women during the onset of and post-menopause, when a decline in estrogen levels and an uptick in inflammatory responses throughout the body can cause a loss of certain bone tissue and bone density. The result is an overall negative effect on bone health, growth, and formation.
labroots.com
Bears can have different diets, but reach similar sizes due to microbiome
While there are numerous stories of bears attacking humans for food or ransacking towns—like Hank the Tank in summer 2022—the reality is that wild bears tend to stick to a pretty regular diet. Most bears are omnivores and subsist on plants, fish, and meat on occasion. Diet and caloric intake are particularly important for bears, especially given their long periods of hibernation. But, given that their home range varies between 10-290 square miles and not all individuals overlap in range, little is known about how variable diets may affect body size and fat reserves.
labroots.com
Unparalleled Levels of Insects Harming Modern Day Plants
In a recent study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, a team of researchers led by the University of Wisconsin (UW) presents a first-of-its-kind study comparing modern-era plants harboring insect herbivore damage to fossilized leaves from as far back as nearly 67 million years ago, which was the Late Cretaceous period. The study’s findings indicate that insects are causing unparalleled damage to modern day plants, despite the declining number of insects. This study has the potential to help us better understand plant evolution and fitness as climate change continues to ravage the planet.
labroots.com
Study Finds Hemp Byproducts Are a Safe Food Source for Lambs
An Oregon State University research team found that hemp byproducts are a safe food source for lambs. The study was recently published in the Journal of Animal Science. The researchers fed male lambs two different amounts of spent hemp biomass (10% and 20% of total feed). They then did not feed the lambs hemp biomass again for four weeks. After this withdrawal period, researchers assessed the lambs’ weight gain, carcass characteristics, meat quality, and overall health.
labroots.com
Cell Adhesion Molecules in Immune and Cancer Therapy
The immune system plays a dual role in inflammation and cancer development. Immune system effector cells rapidly recognize and kill malignant cells; meanwhile, immune system-mediated inflammation regulates various cell functions, suppresses the antitumor response, and influences subsequent treatment[1]. Cell adhesion molecules act in the form of receptor-ligand binding. They are...
labroots.com
Mitochondrial DNA Can Move to the Genome to Trigger Human Evolution
Mitochondria are often called the powerhouse of the cell, and these organelles are well-known for their energy-generating abilities. They are also special among organelles because they carry a tiny little genome of their own, known as mitochondrial DNA, and they can make their own tiny mitochondrial proteins. It's been hypothesized that mitochondria were once single-celled organisms that entered another single-celled organism, creating a symbiotic relationship that helped create more complex cells and organisms. Now, researchers have discovered that in about one in every 4,000 births, some of the mitochondrial DNA ends up getting inserted into the nuclear genome, a molecular change that could be influencing human evolution.
labroots.com
Study Reveals Retained Dust in Lungs of Military Personnel
Researchers from the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) and National Jewish Health teamed up to investigate lung disease seen in previously deployed military personnel. Military personnel who were deployed in Afghanistan and Iraq may have been exposed to significant amounts of dust and other respiratory hazards. Retained dust in the lungs can cause persistent respiratory symptoms and diseases like asthma and bronchiolitis. The findings were presented at the Geological Society of America Connects 2022 meeting in Denver.
labroots.com
New Mitochondrial Disease Identified in Identical Twins
A new mitochondrial disease has been identified after a pair of identical twins were showing an unusual symptom. Despite eating far more calories than needed, the twins were underweight. Doctors became concerned when, at 2 months old, the twins began presenting with other health issues including pulmonary disease and high body temperature.
labroots.com
Snatching CO2 From the Air
In a recent study published in Nanoscale, a team of researchers led by the University of Pittsburgh have designed new materials for direct air capture (DAC) technologies that improve upon previous designs for capturing carbon dioxide (CO2) from the air. This study has the potential to improve the amount of carbon dioxide that is captured, as capturing large quantities of CO2 has proven to be a difficult task. This is due to CO2 competing with water in terms of being captured, and the result is often that large quantities of CO2 go free.
labroots.com
Astronomers Have Discovered the Heaviest Element in the Atmosphere of an Exoplanet to Date
In a new study published in Astronomy & Astrophysics, astronomers have discovered the heaviest element ever found in the atmosphere of an exoplanet to date. Barium was discovered at high altitudes in the atmospheres of the ultra-hot gas giants WASP-76 b and WASP-121 b. This discovery has astronomers questioning the nature of these exotic atmospheres and how such a heavy element could end up in the upper atmospheres of these planets.
