Mitochondria are often called the powerhouse of the cell, and these organelles are well-known for their energy-generating abilities. They are also special among organelles because they carry a tiny little genome of their own, known as mitochondrial DNA, and they can make their own tiny mitochondrial proteins. It's been hypothesized that mitochondria were once single-celled organisms that entered another single-celled organism, creating a symbiotic relationship that helped create more complex cells and organisms. Now, researchers have discovered that in about one in every 4,000 births, some of the mitochondrial DNA ends up getting inserted into the nuclear genome, a molecular change that could be influencing human evolution.

2 DAYS AGO