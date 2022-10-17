What else can bring you closer the gates of heaven than the musical inspirations of an artist whose lyrics surpasses the towering expectations of an audience that was once filled with the awes of the vocals from our past? Through her journey into the valleys of dry bones, she will go forth into a nation that knows her not and the nations from beyond will seek her out because of a thirst for the Lord God himself. Her vocals shall be wise as a serpent and true as the word. While enjoying the sounds of praise you find an artist who has once shared the light of the stars with such captivating artist as… Jasper Williams Jr., James Bignon, Dottie People, Babbie Mason, Regina Belle, Zenobia White, Armintha Williams, Terry Cummings, Canton Jones, Hank Stewart II, Derrick Starks, Just Lolita, Melvin Miller, Art Blakley, Antonio Allen, The Zapp Band, and the list flows on just like the sounds of her heart? With the talent of planting seeds into fertile hearts and grasping the confused and then taking a turn around to catch the tears of those lost, crying out to be found.

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO