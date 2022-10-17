Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Kroger Locations Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergDecatur, GA
Grading the 2022 Atlanta BravesIBWAAAtlanta, GA
This Historic 1903 Dallas, GA, Train Wreck Destroyed the Massive Iron Trestle Over Pumpkinvine CreekDeanLandDallas, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Major discount retail store opening another new location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Related
thehypemagazine.com
West Coast Supergroup Mount Westmore Is “Too Big” – New Single Available Now
THE NEW SINGLE “TOO BIG” IS OUT NOW FROM THE UPCOMING STUDIO ALBUM SNOOP, CUBE, 40, $HORT. The West Coast’s very own supergroup, Mount Westmore, drops their first official single, “Too Big,” via the label Mount Westmore with MNRK Music Group today, October 21. The uber rap group made up of Hip Hop’s West Coast royalty, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort, will release their new album titled, Snoop, Cube, 40, $hort, on December 9, 2022, via traditional outlets which include all DSPs and on sale on iTunes.
thehypemagazine.com
Ab-Soul Drops Single & Video + New Album Coming
Carson, CA native Herbert Anthony Stevens IV, aka Ab-Soul, drops the first single off of his new upcoming album. “Do Better” ft. Zacari produced by DJ Dahi, Kurtis Mckenzie, and Nick Hakim, emulates the emotion of Soul’s dark chapter through an artistic visual reinterpretation of real-life events.The incredibly raw video directed by Omar Jones shares the story of Soul’s enlightenment and transformation.
thehypemagazine.com
Run The Jewels Announce RTJ CU4TRO, A Reimagining Of RTJ4 Featuring An All-Latin Lineup
LISTEN TO LEAD SINGLE “CAMINANDO EN LA NIEVE” FT. AKAPELLAH, APACHE, & PAWMPS (ORESTES GOMEZ & NICK HOOK’S VERSION) HERE. RUN THE JEWELS TO PERFORM AT MEXICO CITY’S CORONA CAPITAL FESTIVAL ON NOVEMBER 18. Celebrated American rap duo Run the Jewels (aka Brooklyn’s EL-P & Atlanta’s...
thehypemagazine.com
A Friendly TÊTE-À-TÊTE With DJ A-Trak
September 23rd saw the highly anticipated – not to mention long overdue – arrival of U Wasn’t There—the long-fabled collaborative project between superstar DJ / producer/ Fool’s Gold founder A-Trak and New York trendsetter / lyricist / cultural icon Cam’ron. Nearly a decade after the elite duo dropped their first singles “Humphrey” and “Dipshits,” the album features masterful production by A-Trak, Just Blaze, DJ Khalil, !llmind, Thelonious Martin and more, as well as uniquely introspective verses from one of the most elusive rappers in Hip Hop.
thehypemagazine.com
Snoop Dogg Launches Exclusive Limited-Edition Death Row Records Red Wine
Entertainment Icon, Snoop Dogg continues to take the wine industry by storm, this time launching a red blend under the legendary hip-hop music label, Death Row Records. Death Row Records Red Wine launches today on Snoop Dogg’s Birthday and is available for a limited time only at deathrowrecordswine.com, retailing for $24.99 for a 750ml bottle.
thehypemagazine.com
Meet Charlena the Soulfulpsalmist
What else can bring you closer the gates of heaven than the musical inspirations of an artist whose lyrics surpasses the towering expectations of an audience that was once filled with the awes of the vocals from our past? Through her journey into the valleys of dry bones, she will go forth into a nation that knows her not and the nations from beyond will seek her out because of a thirst for the Lord God himself. Her vocals shall be wise as a serpent and true as the word. While enjoying the sounds of praise you find an artist who has once shared the light of the stars with such captivating artist as… Jasper Williams Jr., James Bignon, Dottie People, Babbie Mason, Regina Belle, Zenobia White, Armintha Williams, Terry Cummings, Canton Jones, Hank Stewart II, Derrick Starks, Just Lolita, Melvin Miller, Art Blakley, Antonio Allen, The Zapp Band, and the list flows on just like the sounds of her heart? With the talent of planting seeds into fertile hearts and grasping the confused and then taking a turn around to catch the tears of those lost, crying out to be found.
thehypemagazine.com
Eric Bellinger and Hitmaka Drop Brand New Ballad ‘Obsession’
As they prepare the world for the release of their upcoming collaborative project, GRAMMY award-winning singer/songwriter Eric Bellinger and super producer Hitmaka hit us with the lead single, “Obsession” via YFS (Your Favorite Song)/ EMPIRE. The forthcoming project is entitled 1-800-Hit-Eazy: Line 2 the follow-up to their 2021 1-800-Hit-Eazy which featured hit singles, “Hit Eazy” & “Only You.” Since its release, the project has earned more than 80 Million streams and multiple rave reviews.
thehypemagazine.com
Live Session With Hotblock JMoe on New Single ‘9x Outta 10’ ft. Tory Lanez
Live Session with Hip Hop recording artist, Hotblock JMoe who just dropped a collab with R&B sensation Tory Lanez, titled, “9x Outta 10”, produced by Sean Sison. The single is accompanied by a straightforward visual for what we think is going to be an essential song for fans of Hotblock and his catalog.
thehypemagazine.com
Introducing Kayden, UNRAVELLED EP out today!
BUZZING R&B POP SINGER SONGWRITER; STAR OF DISNEY HIT SERIES THE VILLAINS OF VALLEY VIEW DEBUT EP UNRAVELED OUT TODAY. After captivating audiences everywhere as fan favorite “Hartley” on the Disney hit series The Villains of Valley View, artist, singer, songwriter, actor, and dancer, KAYDEN (Kayden Muller-Janssen) officially introduces herself with her independent debut EP, Unraveled, out now.
thehypemagazine.com
New Audible Original From Creators Lena Waithe and Kym Whitley Premieres
Wildly Funny and Brilliantly Performed, Kym is the Bold and Binge-able, Heartfelt Comedy We’ve All Been Waiting For. Created by Lena Waithe and Kym Whitley, Kym is a new scripted comedy audio series featuring an all-star cast including Sherri Shepherd, David A. Arnold, Jess Hilarious, Jenifer Lewis, Oscar-nominated actress Cynthia Erivo, and more, with original music composed by multiple Grammy Award-winning artist Wyclef Jean.
thehypemagazine.com
Top Artists to Pay Attention to in 2022
Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, most rising artists did not get many opportunities over the past two years. They didn’t have the chance to tour the world, interact one-on-one with their fans, and win over crowds at festivals. The few who rose to fame during the pandemic were creative with how they released music and interacted with their audience. They also had the time to focus on their music and plan their next moves.
thehypemagazine.com
Ohio Emcee Leezy is Pushing a New Agenda With ‘Intoxicated’
Hailing from Ohio, emcee and creative Leezy has been making noise from the Midwest all across America. His style is layered and unique, utilizing sounds and melodies not typically found in rap music. With his new video for “Intoxicated” circulating, audiences worldwide should become part of the Leezy agenda.
thehypemagazine.com
Russian Pop Artist Ksenia Lifts Us Up With ‘Good News Only’
Russian artist gives us Ksenia just released her latest single, “Good News Only,” which is a positive and vibrant anthem. Ksenia creates a genuine song that is equally as uplifting and motivational as it is inspiring, with an upbeat tempo, dancefloor-ready music, and ideal club sing-along lyrics with production driven by Mario Marchetti.
thehypemagazine.com
Youngboy Never Broke Again’s Never Broke Again Collective Returns With New Single & Video For “Searching” Feat. Ten !!!
Continuing a banner year, history-making GRAMMY® Award-nominated Louisiana-bred rapper and one of the most-listened to artists in the world YoungBoy Never Broke Again and his Never Broke Again collective dropped a new single and music video entitled “Searching” [feat. Ten] via Never Broke Again, LLC/Motown Records. Listen to “Searching” HEREHERE, and watch the music video for “Searching”:
thehypemagazine.com
Global Superstar Meghan Trainor Releases Fourth Full-Length Album, ‘Takin’ It Back,’ Via Epic Records
Today, GRAMMY® Award-winning, global superstar Meghan Trainor has released her anxiously awaited fourth full-length album, Takin’ It Back, via Epic Records. This time around, she made a conscious decision to hark back to the signature sound she introduced on her 2015 full-length debut, TITLE, and bring it forward to today. Listen HERE.
Comments / 0