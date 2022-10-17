Bitec Inc. launches ElastoPav, an advanced premium sealant for roof flashings. The high-quality, professional-grade flashing compound offers professional roofers a fast-curing seal that can adhere to most surfaces and withstand the most extreme temperatures — from -40 degrees to 200 degrees Fahrenheit. Primarily used for rooftop prep phase for pitch pans and pipe penetrations, ElastoPav is an ideal solution for roof repairs, both vertical and horizontal, and sealing around chimneys, gutters, and roof edges.

2 DAYS AGO