Read full article on original website
Related
roofingmagazine.com
Polyglass Extends Roofing Season With Polyglass Polar Self-Adhered Membranes
Polyglass U.S.A., Inc., is extending roofing season once again with the seasonal release of Elastoflex SA V Polar Base and Elastoflex SA P Polar Cap. Optimized for performance in colder conditions, these resilient roofing membranes save on labor and provide contractors the opportunity to extend roofing season. Elastoflex SA V...
roofingmagazine.com
Durable, Waterproof Sealing Compound for Roof Flashings￼
Bitec Inc. launches ElastoPav, an advanced premium sealant for roof flashings. The high-quality, professional-grade flashing compound offers professional roofers a fast-curing seal that can adhere to most surfaces and withstand the most extreme temperatures — from -40 degrees to 200 degrees Fahrenheit. Primarily used for rooftop prep phase for pitch pans and pipe penetrations, ElastoPav is an ideal solution for roof repairs, both vertical and horizontal, and sealing around chimneys, gutters, and roof edges.
Comments / 0