This Is The Best Buffet In All Of Arizona
Yelp release a list of each state's best buffet.
ABC 15 News
Breeze Airways adding four new flights from Phoenix
Breeze Airways is adding four new non-stop or one-stop destinations from Phoenix starting at $49 one way. The new destinations are Hartford, Connecticut; Richmond, Virginia; Bentonville-Fayetteville, Arkansas; and New Orleans. Flights to these destinations will begin in February 2023. The introductory fare ranges from $49 to $199, and tickets must...
AZFamily
Popular Mexican restaurant, Hawaiian BBQ places cited for health violations in Phoenix area
A Papa Murphy's in Peoria and fancy Gilbert steakhouse are among several Valley restaurants busted for health code violations. Mesa donut shop, popular Scottsdale restaurant among those cited for health code violations. Updated: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:26 PM MST. |. See which restaurants across the Valley made this week's...
AZFamily
Two family-owned Phoenix businesses burglarized over the weekend
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- AZ Taco King started in a kitchen five years ago, and they opened their restaurant on 19th Avenue and Camelback Road. Down the street is Pepe’s Taco Villa, which has been open for 43 years. Both businesses are well-known in the community, and that’s why it came as a shock when they were broken into.
inbusinessphx.com
Airline Announces 4 New Destinations from Phoenix
Breeze Airways, the Seriously Nice™ low-fare airline founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, is launching four new destinations from Phoenix, including nonstop service to Hartford, Richmond and Bentonville-Fayetteville, as well as one-stop/no plane change ‘BreezeThru’ flights to New Orleans. From Phoenix, AZ:. Richmond, VA** (Fri and Mon,...
Black Rifle Coffee Company celebrates grand opening of its first Phoenix outpost
Black Rifle Coffee Company will celebrate the launch of its first Outpost in Phoenix with a grand opening event on October 22.
AZFamily
Investors dropping home prices by $100K in Phoenix area to attract buyers
Travel insurance company won’t pay Phoenix-area couples after trip was canceled. Phoenix-area couples got travel insurance but say the company won’t pay up after their vacation was canceled so they called On Your Side. Arizonans file FCC complaints over unwanted political messages. Updated: 21 hours ago. |. Arizona...
inbusinessphx.com
Home Sales Slow as Rising Mortgage Rates Drive Up Monthly Payments; Phoenix Price Cuts Top List
The housing market continued to cool in September, though rebalancing from monumental appreciation is producing vastly different conditions depending on region and metro, according to Zillow®’s latest market report1. Affordability issues are driving the pullback in activity; steep prices mixed with high and volatile mortgage rates have stunted sales and frozen current owners in their homes, reducing the flow of new inventory.
azmarijuana.com
New Rosin-Infused Marijuana Gummies Available in Arizona on Oct 28th
Arizona legalized cannabis for medical use in 2010 and for recreational use in 2020. It is legal for Arizona medical marijuana patients and anyone 21 or older to buy cannabis products from Arizona dispensaries. Good Things Coming, an award-winning Arizona cannabis brand by Copperstate Farms Management, has announced the addition...
inbusinessphx.com
Housing Report for September 2022 Shows Minimal Listing Price Decreases in Phoenix
September’s Median Sales Price of $400,000 was 6.1% lower than the year-high of $426,100 in June. The Median Sales Price dropped 1.2% below August’s but was 6.7% above September 2021. The average Close-to-List Price Ratio in September was 99%, meaning that homes sold for 1% less than the asking price for the second consecutive month after being at 100% or above through the first seven months of 2022.
Leasing Details Reveal Wild Fork Foods is Coming to Phoenix
With both same-day delivery and storefronts in multiple territories, Wild Fork is ‘[setting] out to transform the way we shop for and consume meat.’
inbusinessphx.com
Scottsdale-Based Financing Co. Arranges Nearly $150M for New Arizona Build-to-Rent Developments
Tower Capital arranged $185.7 million in financing for four Build-to-Rent (BTR) developments that will result in 740 units delivered in Arizona and North Carolina. The financing encompasses three new projects in the Phoenix market, including $67.4 million for Village at Carver Mountain, $59.6 million for Village at Sonoran Vista, and $21.2 million for Montana Del Sur, as well as $37.5 million in financing for Poplin Glen, a BTR project in the Charlotte, NC MSA.
AZFamily
Officials explain why bulk trash is accumulating in parts of Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Depending on where you live in Phoenix, you might have noticed a troubling amount of trash on the streets. Bulk trash pickup usually happens four times a year in Phoenix, but a hiring shortage has caused delays for certain parts of the city. “Your whole neighborhood...
Acclaimed Valley chef has a new gig in downtown Phoenix
Award-winning chef has been selected to lead downtown culinary program that will oversee the development of five restaurants.
Phoenix New Times
The Mint Goes 24 Hours in Guadalupe with Long Lines and a Big Party
When the clock struck midnight on October 13, customers outside Mint Cannabis in Guadalupe cheered. They were making history as the dispensary became the first in Arizona to remain open around the clock. "This is the first 24-hour dispensary now in Arizona," Antonia Renee told Phoenix New Times as she...
AZFamily
Phoenix home sales are down 42%, Zillow report says
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A new report is out by Zillow which is showing how quickly and dramatically home sales in the Valley of the Sun are dropping. As mortgage rates rise to record highs, home sales are decreasing rapidly as fewer families can afford to take on a mortgage. According to Zillow, pending sales are down across the country by nearly 20% from August and by nearly a third over the past year. As of this week, the average home value in the Phoenix market is around $451,000, a decrease of about 6% since May, but up 61.2% since September 2019.
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Los Angeles to Scottsdale Arizona
Whether you'd like to admire the Pacific Coast or take in the incredible endless sights of the stunning Arizona deserts, this road trip from Los Angeles to Scottsdale is perfect for anyone looking to get a bit of sun and explore the unique landscapes of California and Arizona. The road...
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
These 2 Arizona Restaurants Made Tripadvisor’s 2022 Best of the Best List
Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel guidance platform, announced this year’s award-winning restaurants in its community-powered Travelers’ Choice® Awards series: the 2022 Best of the Best Restaurants. The list features top rated restaurants in the U.S. and around the world, including two restaurants in Arizona: Cafe Monarch...
citysuntimes.com
Another chance to attend Phoenix Fashion Week
Phoenix Fashion Week, the leading fashion industry event in the Southwest, was rained out due to weather conditions last week and has been rescheduled for Thursday, Oct. 20 and Friday, Oct. 21 at Chateau Luxe. “Mother Nature decided to bring rain to our beautiful outdoor runway venue,” the Phoenix Fashion...
inbusinessphx.com
Demand for Industrial Space in the East Valley Prompts Completion of 1.1 MSF Mesa Property at Near Capacity
On behalf of Metro Commercial Properties, leading national design-build contractor Graycor Construction Company has delivered the final industrial buildings at Metro East Valley Commerce Center in Mesa, Arizona. Designated as Phases III and IV, the delivery totals five buildings and marks the completion of the 11-building, 1.1 million-square-foot Class A industrial project – one of the largest master planned commerce parks in Phoenix’s Southeast Valley.
