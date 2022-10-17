PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A new report is out by Zillow which is showing how quickly and dramatically home sales in the Valley of the Sun are dropping. As mortgage rates rise to record highs, home sales are decreasing rapidly as fewer families can afford to take on a mortgage. According to Zillow, pending sales are down across the country by nearly 20% from August and by nearly a third over the past year. As of this week, the average home value in the Phoenix market is around $451,000, a decrease of about 6% since May, but up 61.2% since September 2019.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO