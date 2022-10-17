Read full article on original website
61,000 homes are empty in San Francisco: report
"It is devastating to realize that for every person sleeping on the streets tonight, there are 14 vacant homes in our city," county supervisor Dean Preston said.
ca.gov
Weekly Update: October 20, 2022
San Ramon's Scarecrow Scavenger Hunt Returns this Friday, October 21!. San Ramon's Scarecrow Scavenger Hunt returns this Friday, October 21 at 5 p.m.! Scarecrows will pop up at Central Park (12501 Alcosta Blvd) until October 31, 2022. The Scavenger Hunt will be powered by the GooseChase App. For more information...
Santa Clara County publishes list of of people owed unclaimed money
SAN JOSE -- Santa Clara County has released a list of more than 200 people and businesses who are the potential owners of more than $100,000 in unclaimed money and are encouraging those on the list to come forward to receive their payments.The county's Department of Tax and Collections published the list Wednesday of the 222 potential owners of $136,912 in unclaimed money stemming from overpayments, duplicate payments, charge adjustments, payments to people who can't be located, among other reasons.People can check at www.sccdtac.org/unclaimedmonies to see if they are on the list or can download the full list of unclaimed money."If an individual or business believes they might be owners of unclaimed money, we encourage them to file a claim so we can get these funds back to the rightful owners," Department of Tax and Collections director Margarita Rodriguez said in the announcement of the latest list.All claims must be filed by Dec. 9, according to the county.Anyone with questions can call the Fiscal Services division at the Department of Tax and Collections at (408) 326-1007 or email dtac-gen-refunds@fin.sccgov.org.
eastcountytoday.net
St. Vincent de Paul of Contra Costa Announces a New Cycle of Paid Job-Training
Jobs Program Offers Paid, Part-time Employment and Training. The Workforce Development Program at St. Vincent de Paul is a paid job training program aimed at helping the unemployed re-enter the workforce and find stable employment. In these hard times, it is more important than ever that job applicants understand workplace...
NBC Bay Area
Hello Fresh to Close East Bay Facility Leaving Hundreds Without a Job
The world’s largest meal kit company is closing one of its facilities in Contra Costa County, leaving hundreds of workers out of a job. Hello Fresh will be closing its Richmond facility in December claiming the inefficient layout and outdated refrigeration system of the building. “We had no advanced...
Emergency shelter for homeless encampment residents moves forward in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The quest to use a decommissioned United States Army base as a site to house people displaced by an eviction from Caltrans-owned properties, such as by Wood Street in West Oakland, has moved forward, according to a press release by District 3 Councilwoman Carroll Fife. Over 3,300 people are living unsheltered […]
kezi.com
Bay Area Hospital workers submit petition to recall hospital directors
COOS BAY, Ore. -- Thousands of signatures were submitted to the Coos County Clerk Tuesday in an effort by the Save Bay Area Hospital PAC to recall two Bay Area Hospital directors. The Save Bay Area Hospital PAC says they are a committee formed to promote accountability among the board...
SFist
Big Ol’ Earthquake Drill ‘The Great ShakeOut’ Happening Thursday Morning
Your Thursday morning BART commute may have been disrupted for a noble cause, as the biggest earthquake drill of the year, the Great ShakeOut, is happening across California and the whole world. BART riders may encounter a curious delay Thursday morning, but don’t worry, this is only a test of...
rwcpulse.com
First annual holiday 'tamalada' coming to Redwood City this December
The first ever annual holiday "tamalada" event will be taking place in Redwood City this upcoming December. A tamalada is a traditional holiday event that brings families, friends and neighbors together to make a large number of delicious tamales. On top of making tantalizing tamales, tamaladas also serve as social...
NBC Bay Area
Why Are Bay Area Home Sale Prices Still Falling?
The latest figures from Zillow show home sale prices in Palo Alto have dropped 7.1% since its highest point last year. It is one of the several examples in the region showing how home prices in the Bay Area continues to cool. "I think it's good," Stanford resident Trevor Hastie...
How I almost fell for a San Francisco Craigslist apartment scam
Two months of responding to fake ads taught me some valuable lessons.
This is the highest-rated fast-food chain in SF: study
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — You’ve seen the lines; you’ve had to stand and wait in them. When was the last time you walked into an empty In-N-Out? That’s likely because the SoCal-based burger chain is the top-rated fast food in San Francisco, according to a study by CashNetUSA released earlier this month. On the other […]
These Bay Area cities saw record-breaking heat Wednesday
It hit 90 degrees in San Francisco on Wednesday, tying the old record set in 1913.
ca.gov
Supply Chain Pressure, Delivery Delays Imperil Clipper®'s Plastic Card Inventory
BART and the Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) encourage travelers to put a Clipper® card on their mobile phones because global supply chain issues have once again severely depleted the inventory of plastic cards. Clipper is available for mobile phones through either Apple Pay or Google Pay. Clipper through at...
San Francisco hits 90 degrees, tying with same-day record
Wednesday is expected to be the hottest day of the week, with inland highs in the mid-80s to low 90s.
Early Polynesian / Australasian / South Indian settlement identified at Farallon Islands, Point Reyes, and San Francisco Bay area, California, in Coast Miwok and Ohlone traditional territories
News Release Stephen D. Janes, M.A., Ph.D.Lou-Anne Fauteck Makes-Marks, M.F.A., M.A., Ph.D. Ancient, megalithic structures at Point Reyes, California, traditional Coast Miwok territory, have been found to be part of an ancient mortuary complex, with spirit paths to the Farallon Islands and ...
Where San Francisco pizza chef Tony Gemignani grabs a slice in the Bay Area
When the chef isn't slinging dough at his restaurant, he ventures to his favorite pizzerias.
iheart.com
Bayfair Shopping Center in San Leandro Closing For Good
Bayfair shopping center in San Leandro will soon be closing its doors for good. Close date/plans have not yet been finalized, but they plan on housing, office space for tech companies, and retail on the ground floor. Luckily, the Target will stay put. Full details here! Check out some of the reactions below:
LIST: Halloween 2022 events happening in SF Bay Area
Looking for something spooky to do this Halloween with all your favorite ghouls and ghosts? We have you covered.
