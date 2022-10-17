ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

City Council appoints Ron Thomas as Denver police chief

By ALEX EDWARDS,
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33FUDo_0icvVtGu00

After unanimously approving Ron Thomas as the city's new police chief Monday night, the Denver City Council moved on to a more complex issue: The budget.

In advance of next Monday's public hearings, the council officially opened Michael Hancock's budget for public inspection.

Residents can now view the budget between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily in Room 451 of the Denver City and County Building. The public hearing for the budget will begin at 5:30 p.m., or as soon as the council agenda permits, on Oct. 24.

Residents who object to any part of the budget may do so before or during the public hearing. Council will consider objections and make changes as needed before the budget is due on Nov. 17.

The council also approved two proclamations.

One recognized Oct. 22 as International Stuttering Awareness Day, which council members and Jenny McGuire, an advocate for stutterers, said is an excellent step in reducing the stigma associated with the condition.

"There is a lot of narrative that stuttering is a disorder that has to be overcome," McGuire told the council. "This narrative (can cause) people who stutter to experience deep and painful shame when we work our tails off in speech therapy, but never get to overcome a mild stutter."

Up to 1% of the world's population and an estimated 3 million Americans stutter, according to the proclamation. One of those estimated 3 million Americans is District 5 Councilwoman Amanda Sawyer's daughter.

"I see what it does to her sense of self-worth every single day, even though she's only 13 years old," Sawyer said. "I just wanted to say thank you for all of your great work."

McGuire was joined on stage by Steff Lebsack, who runs Lebsack Speech Therapy in Denver.

"So thank you, Denver City Council, for showing that children in Denver can grow up without the stigma of being fluent," she said. "Thank you for bringing awareness so that less children can be bullied for the way they talk."

The proclamation recognized the impact stuttering has on adults and children, highlighting embarrassment that can lead to harmful emotional stress. But the proclamation, and by extension the City Council, say stuttering should be viewed as a "form of verbal diversity" and recognized as a different way of speaking.

A second proclamation recognized the importance of after-school programs in Denver and the 2022 National Lights on After School Day.

National Lights on After School Day is Oct. 20. Council President Jamie Torres introduced the legislation and highlighted the importance of the programs.

At least 30 children, most of whom participate in an after-school program, joined the council meeting Monday night.

"I want to thank all of our guests for being here today," Torres said. "Every single one of you are a gem to the city."

Multiple council members said they participated in after-school programs while growing up. Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca described herself as a "product of after-school programming." She highlighted the benefits of programs, including a way for some to get food, a safe place, and computer access for homework.

Councilman Chris Hinds used his experience with after-school programs to encourage the children in the audience.

"All of you could be up here one day," Councilman Hinds said. "I'm jealous; I never got to see government when I was in after-school programs."

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

Park Hill Golf Course small area plan approved by Denver planning board

Denver's defunct Park Hill Golf Course land may get a new lease on life after the city's planning board unanimously approved the small area plan Wednesday following a seven-hour meeting. It was just the first step in the City of Denver's large development review process. The plan might still change before final development plans are submitted and will have to be passed by a majority of Denver voters. Landowner Westside...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Ron Thomas sworn in as Denver's new police chief

Denver has a new top cop — at least until the mayor's administration changes next year. Chief Ron Thomas took his oath of office Tuesday morning from Presiding Judge Nicole Rodarte in the Denver City and County building. City Council confirmed his appointment Monday. He takes on the department...
DENVER, CO
David Heitz

Denver police implement task force recommendations

Denver Public Safety Director Armando SaldateCity and County of Denver. (Denver, Colo.) The police department has begun to implement recommendations from the Task Force to Reimagine Policing, Public Safety Director Armando Saldate told the Denver City Council Wednesday.
DENVER, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Aurora mayor brings forward ‘work-first’ plan for housing the homeless

AURORA | Aurora conservatives want to codify more of their “work-first” philosophy around housing the homeless, following a trip to San Antonio to study that city’s outreach and aid programs. Mayor Mike Coffman presented an outline for coordinating the city’s approach to homelessness on Monday, which includes:...
AURORA, CO
K99

Bad Cop Loses Job As Denver Officer After Getting Wild At Party

What could have been a life of service and honor as a Colorado police officer is now the exact opposite for one man that made some costly mistakes. According to a press release from the Denver Police Department, an officer with the force, Daniel Cabellero, 27, was fired after being arrested in Aurora.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Annual ceremony honors Denver Police officers

Navigating dangerous situations requires police officers to have hardened nerves and keep calm — and if they’re lucky, they emerge sometimes able to make jokes about the situation. The Denver Police Foundation Wednesday recognized officers for acts of courage and service at its yearly awards ceremony at the...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

RTD to provide free public transportation on Election Day

To encourage voter participation, Colorado’s Regional Transportation District will provide free public transportation on Election Day and National Early Vote Day. RTD announced Tuesday that its services will be available to all users at no cost on Oct. 28 and Nov. 8, as part of a partnership with the Secretary of State’s Office. RTD offers bus, rail and light rail services in Denver, Aurora, Boulder and five other surrounding counties.
COLORADO STATE
David Heitz

Denver airport will develop 16,000 acres

Denver International AirportChristopher Ott/Unsplash. (Denver, Colo.) Sixteen thousand acres of Denver International Airport land will eventually be developed, assistant city attorney David Steinberger told the City Council Wednesday, and the airport wants to use RFOs, or rolling Request for Offers, to get proposals into the pipeline.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Feuding families face off outside Denver courtroom

Emotions spilled over at a Denver courthouse elevator Thursday when grieving families met after a tense hearing in the high-profile homicide case of a Denver teenager. One family's son was brutally murdered. The other family's son faces a life-in-prison sentence if convicted of first-degree murder charge. Diego Lopez, 17, is...
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

Green Russell is the latest long-time business to leave Larimer Square

On Thursday, restaurateurs Jacqueline and Frank Bonanno announced Green Russell, their speakeasy-like bar beneath Larimer Square, will close after 12 years in business. New Year’s Eve will be their last night in operation, and the couple told us they have no plans to resurrect it. “The new owners of...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Denver water rates going up

Denver water users face a bigger bill in 2023. An Oct. 12 decision by Denver’s Board of Water Commissioners means the average Denver single-family residential water customer will pay $591, up $35.51 per year or $2.96 per month. Suburban customers living outside of the city who are served by...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Fired DPD Officer Daniel Caballero Joins Parade of Bad Colorado Cops

At a morning ceremony yesterday, October 18, Ron Thomas was sworn in as the next chief of the Denver Police Department after Mayor Michael Hancock nominated him to succeed Paul Pazen, who announced his retirement in late August, and Denver City Council gave its blessing. But the first official press release of the Thomas administration, sent just over two hours later, was hardly auspicious: It announced that Officer Daniel Caballero had been fired after his arrest in Aurora on domestic violence-related charges.
FLORISSANT, CO
The Denver Gazette

Colorado approves nearly $7 million in eco devo incentives

An electric plane company could grow its operations in Centennial or Jefferson County after landing almost $3 million in state economic development tax credits. The Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade’s Economic Development Commission Thursday approved almost $7 million in economic incentives for five companies to either locate, or grow, their businesses here. The largest incentive approved would help an electric aircraft company using the code name “Project...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy