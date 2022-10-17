ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fortune

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn warns ‘the worst is yet to come’ for investors and compares U.S. inflation to the fall of the Roman empire

Throughout 2022, Wall Street has repeatedly warned investors that a recession could be on its way. From JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon to former Federal Reserve officials, the world’s top economic minds have pointed, practically in unison, to the storm of headwinds facing the global economy and expressed fears about the potential for a serious downturn.
Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks That Could Soar 57% to 71%, According to Wall Street

Zoetis dominates the growing global animal health market. Digital Realty Trust stands to benefit from the explosion of data generated worldwide. Nvidia should rebound with a gaming-market turnaround and big opportunities in other markets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Fortune

Wall Street: U.S. housing market to see the second-biggest home price decline since the Great Depression

National home price declines are uncommon, but it does occur on occasion. It happened in the early 1980s, then again in the early 1990s, and most notably in the years following the 2008 housing crash. That said, sharp home price declines are incredibly rare: Only the Great Depression and the Great Recession saw nationwide home prices fall in the double-digits range.
Motley Fool

Coca-Cola Looks Like a Screaming Buy Near Its 52-Week Low

Coca-Cola has shined as a defensive stock, down only modestly even as major indexes have tanked. The company's stability is reflected in its dividend, which it has increased for 60 years in a row. But it's also launching new products, notably in the ready-to-drink cocktail category. You’re reading a free...
NASDAQ

1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 1,000%, According to Cathie Wood

After a stellar 2020, Cathie Wood's ARK Invest hasn't done so hot. Shares of the staple ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) are down almost 77% from their all-time highs. While the firm's results might be changing, its investment strategy isn't. ARK Invest continues to buy innovative growth stocks, and it has become increasingly optimistic about Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). The streaming platform is ARK's third-largest position across all its ETFs as of this writing.
UPI News

U.S. stocks fall Friday, ending mixed after volatile week of trading

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- U.S. stocks ended down Friday, putting a quick end to Thursday's rally as concerns about the economy continue to roil markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 403.89 points, or 1.34%, to close at 29,634.83. The S&P 500 dropped 86.84 points, of 2.37% to 3,583.07 and the Nasdaq Composite slid 327.76 points, or 3.08%, to 10,321.39.
kalkinemedia.com

US stocks close higher with earnings season on focus; RBLX, BAC rally

Benchmark US indices inched higher on Monday, October 17, as the market participants seemed to have moved their focus into the ongoing third-quarter earnings season, amid a flurry of economic challenges weighing on sentiments. The S&P 500 rose 2.65 per cent to 3,677.95. The Dow Jones was up 1.86 per...
NASDAQ

4 Remarkable Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 2023

In less than two and a half months, the curtain will close on what looks to be one of the toughest years on record for investors. The benchmark S&P 500 produced its worst first-half return since Richard Nixon was president, while the technology-dependent Nasdaq Composite, which fueled the broader market higher, peaked at a decline of 38% from its all-time high set last November. Even the bond market is on track for its worst year ever.
NASDAQ

MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi stocks gain on rising oil prices; Qatar falls

Saudi Arabia's stock market rose in early trade on Thursday amid rising oil prices, while Qatari shares extended losses from the previous session. Oct 20 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock market rose in early trade on Thursday amid rising oil prices, while Qatari shares extended losses from the previous session.
NASDAQ

Losses May Accelerate For Singapore Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market headed south again on Wednesday, one day after ending the eight-day losing streak in which it had tumbled more than 135 points or 4.4 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 3,020-point plateau and it's tipped to open in the red again on Thursday.
NASDAQ

Soft Start Anticipated For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the four-day losing streak in which it had retreated more than 1,080 points or 7.5 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 12,975-point plateau and it's expected to open in the red again on Thursday.
NASDAQ

Hong Kong Stock Market May Take Further Damage On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market on Wednesday snapped the three-day winning streak in which it had jumped more than 520 points or 3.1 percent. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 16,510-point plateau and it's expected to extend its losses on Thursday. The global forecast for...

