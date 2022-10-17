Read full article on original website
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn warns ‘the worst is yet to come’ for investors and compares U.S. inflation to the fall of the Roman empire
Throughout 2022, Wall Street has repeatedly warned investors that a recession could be on its way. From JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon to former Federal Reserve officials, the world’s top economic minds have pointed, practically in unison, to the storm of headwinds facing the global economy and expressed fears about the potential for a serious downturn.
Motley Fool
3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks That Could Soar 57% to 71%, According to Wall Street
Zoetis dominates the growing global animal health market. Digital Realty Trust stands to benefit from the explosion of data generated worldwide. Nvidia should rebound with a gaming-market turnaround and big opportunities in other markets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Wall Street: U.S. housing market to see the second-biggest home price decline since the Great Depression
National home price declines are uncommon, but it does occur on occasion. It happened in the early 1980s, then again in the early 1990s, and most notably in the years following the 2008 housing crash. That said, sharp home price declines are incredibly rare: Only the Great Depression and the Great Recession saw nationwide home prices fall in the double-digits range.
msn.com
Top economist David Rosenberg warns the bear market rally in stocks won't last - and says consumers are running short of cash
David Rosenberg dismissed the latest rebound in stocks as a bear-market rally that won't last. He noted there have been six similar rallies this year, yet the S&P 500 is still down about 22%. The Rosenberg Research founder flagged growing signs of financial strain among American consumers. Slide 1 of...
This Widely Held Stock-Split Stock Can Skyrocket 608% or Plunge 89%, According to Wall Street
Wall Street pundits expect a wide range of outcomes for this exceptionally popular industry leader.
‘The economy will crumble’: Another billionaire investor calls on the Fed to pull back its interest rate hikes
Barry Sternlicht is the latest billionaire to criticize the Federal Reserve over its string of interest rate hikes, saying “the economy will crumble” if rates aren’t lowered. The CEO of investment firm Starwood Capital Group said Tuesday on CNBC’s Squawk Box that the Fed should pause after...
Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street as inflation worries grow
More worries about inflation helped spur a broad slide for stocks Friday that left most of the major indexes on Wall Street in the red for the week and wiped out much of the market's gains from a strong rally a day earlier. A report showing U.S. consumers raised their...
JPMorgan strategist and one of Wall Street’s most vocal bulls just got a lot more wary of the economy
JPMorgan’s chief strategist Marko Kolanovic is scaling his bullish calls on the economy. JPMorgan’s chief strategist Marko Kolanovic is scaling back his bullish calls on the economy as he grows more cautious of the geopolitical and economic risks weighing down the market. Kolanovic, who still predicts the S&P...
CNBC
Dow closes up 550 points, Nasdaq pops more than 3% as strong bank earnings boost volatile market
Stocks rose sharply on Monday as key earnings reports eased some of investors' fears and oversold tech names enjoyed a rebound rally. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 550.99 points, or 1.86%, to close at 30,185.82. The S&P 500 jumped 2.65% to 3,677.95. The tech heavy Nasdaq Composite surged 3.43% for its best day since July, finishing at 10,675.80.
Motley Fool
Coca-Cola Looks Like a Screaming Buy Near Its 52-Week Low
Coca-Cola has shined as a defensive stock, down only modestly even as major indexes have tanked. The company's stability is reflected in its dividend, which it has increased for 60 years in a row. But it's also launching new products, notably in the ready-to-drink cocktail category. You’re reading a free...
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos warns the US economy may slump into a recession - and says people should brace for a painful downturn
Jeff Bezos said the US economy faces a significant risk of recession. Amazon's billionaire founder advised people to prepare for a difficult downturn. Bezos flagged inflation as a critical problem to solve earlier this year. Jeff Bezos has warned the US economy may be headed for a recession and recommended...
NASDAQ
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 1,000%, According to Cathie Wood
After a stellar 2020, Cathie Wood's ARK Invest hasn't done so hot. Shares of the staple ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) are down almost 77% from their all-time highs. While the firm's results might be changing, its investment strategy isn't. ARK Invest continues to buy innovative growth stocks, and it has become increasingly optimistic about Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). The streaming platform is ARK's third-largest position across all its ETFs as of this writing.
U.S. stocks fall Friday, ending mixed after volatile week of trading
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- U.S. stocks ended down Friday, putting a quick end to Thursday's rally as concerns about the economy continue to roil markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 403.89 points, or 1.34%, to close at 29,634.83. The S&P 500 dropped 86.84 points, of 2.37% to 3,583.07 and the Nasdaq Composite slid 327.76 points, or 3.08%, to 10,321.39.
kalkinemedia.com
US stocks close higher with earnings season on focus; RBLX, BAC rally
Benchmark US indices inched higher on Monday, October 17, as the market participants seemed to have moved their focus into the ongoing third-quarter earnings season, amid a flurry of economic challenges weighing on sentiments. The S&P 500 rose 2.65 per cent to 3,677.95. The Dow Jones was up 1.86 per...
NASDAQ
4 Remarkable Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 2023
In less than two and a half months, the curtain will close on what looks to be one of the toughest years on record for investors. The benchmark S&P 500 produced its worst first-half return since Richard Nixon was president, while the technology-dependent Nasdaq Composite, which fueled the broader market higher, peaked at a decline of 38% from its all-time high set last November. Even the bond market is on track for its worst year ever.
Will The Bear Market Rally Rebound To 4,000? Why This Wall Street Strategist Says Yes
Inflation has peaked and could rapidly decline next year, according to Morgan Stanley MS equity strategist Michael Wilson, who called the recent consumer price index (CPI) and producer price index (PPI) reports a possible "trap" for "inflation bulls." "The 200-WEEK moving average is a serious floor of support until companies...
NASDAQ
MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi stocks gain on rising oil prices; Qatar falls
Saudi Arabia's stock market rose in early trade on Thursday amid rising oil prices, while Qatari shares extended losses from the previous session. Oct 20 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock market rose in early trade on Thursday amid rising oil prices, while Qatari shares extended losses from the previous session.
NASDAQ
Losses May Accelerate For Singapore Stock Market
(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market headed south again on Wednesday, one day after ending the eight-day losing streak in which it had tumbled more than 135 points or 4.4 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 3,020-point plateau and it's tipped to open in the red again on Thursday.
NASDAQ
Soft Start Anticipated For Taiwan Stock Market
(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the four-day losing streak in which it had retreated more than 1,080 points or 7.5 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 12,975-point plateau and it's expected to open in the red again on Thursday.
NASDAQ
Hong Kong Stock Market May Take Further Damage On Thursday
(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market on Wednesday snapped the three-day winning streak in which it had jumped more than 520 points or 3.1 percent. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 16,510-point plateau and it's expected to extend its losses on Thursday. The global forecast for...
