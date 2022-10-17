Read full article on original website
KRDO
Ethiopians get temporary status in the US amid war at home
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says Ethiopians already in the United States could remain for 18 months amid a war in Ethiopia’s north that pits federal troops and their allies against Tigray’s rebellious leaders. The Homeland Security Department estimated Friday that 26,700 Ethiopians who were in the United States on Thursday will be eligible for Temporary Protected Status. About 250,000 Ethiopians live in the United States, with the largest concentration in the Washington, D.C., area. Congress created Temporary Protected Status to provide a safe haven for people unable to return to their countries due to natural disasters or civil strife.
Venezuelans expelled from US decide next steps in Mexico
MEXICO CITY — (AP) — In a shelter on Mexico City’s east side, Venezuelan mechanic José Cuicas is waiting anxiously for an American friend to answer his request to sponsor him for one of the 24,000 visas the Biden administration says it will give to Venezuelans.
