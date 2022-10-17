ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Walmart Removes Nestlé Product From Shelves

By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
KTVZ

Judge dismisses GOP states’ challenge to Biden student debt relief program

A federal judge rejected a lawsuit brought by six Republican-led states challenging President Joe Biden’s student debt relief program. US District Judge Henry Edward Autrey said Thursday he was dismissing the case because the states had not overcome the procedural threshold known as standing, which requires that plaintiffs show that a policy is causing them direct and traceable harm.
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy