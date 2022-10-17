Read full article on original website
Related
Walmart Removes Nestlé Product From Shelves
By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Elizabeth Warren blasts a federal court's 'lawless and reckless decision' striking down the funding mechanism for a top student-loan industry watchdog
The Fifth Circuit, a Trump-shaped appeals court, ruled against the CFPB's funding structure because it gets money through the Fed instead of Congress.
KTVZ
Judge dismisses GOP states’ challenge to Biden student debt relief program
A federal judge rejected a lawsuit brought by six Republican-led states challenging President Joe Biden’s student debt relief program. US District Judge Henry Edward Autrey said Thursday he was dismissing the case because the states had not overcome the procedural threshold known as standing, which requires that plaintiffs show that a policy is causing them direct and traceable harm.
KTVZ
Appeals court pauses Biden student debt relief program while it reviews case
A federal appeals court put a temporary, administrative hold on President Joe Biden‘s student loan forgiveness program, barring the administration from canceling loans covered under the policy, while the court considers a challenge to the policy. The order came from the 8th US Circuit Court of Appeals, in a...
Venezuelans expelled from US decide next steps in Mexico
MEXICO CITY — (AP) — In a shelter on Mexico City’s east side, Venezuelan mechanic José Cuicas is waiting anxiously for an American friend to answer his request to sponsor him for one of the 24,000 visas the Biden administration says it will give to Venezuelans.
Comments / 0