1 dead in plane crash near Cordova
Red-Flag 23-1 provides international pilots with experience flying in high mountain regions. Red-Flag 23-1 provides international pilots with experience flying in high mountain regions. Anchorage school closure update. Updated: 5 hours ago. The District says closing schools is more about increasing efficiencies than it is saving money. It says combining...
Huge Sea Lion Stops Traffic in Alaska Town, Police Use Cars to Herd It Toward the Water
Sgt. Chad Clements with the Valdez Police Department had an unforgettable shift when a sea lion stopped traffic in his Alaskan community. On Friday morning, Clements stated that multiple people called in about spotting a sea lion on land near the harbor. Soon, they received a call that the animal had relocated. It was seen in the parking lot of an RV park near the local Captain Joe’s Gas Station. This was much farther from its natural habitat than where it was initially spotted, the Anchorage Daily News reports.
Passing: Bert Cottle, former mayor of Valdez and Wasilla
Bert L. Cottle, former mayor of Valdez and also former mayor of Wasilla, has died, Must Read Alaska has learned. He passed early Wednesday morning. Gov. Mike Dunleavy issued a statement: “My family and I are sad to hear of the passing of our dear friend Bert Cottle. My administration is thankful for all the work Bert did for Alaska. Bert was truly one of the good guys. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.”
