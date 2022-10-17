Sgt. Chad Clements with the Valdez Police Department had an unforgettable shift when a sea lion stopped traffic in his Alaskan community. On Friday morning, Clements stated that multiple people called in about spotting a sea lion on land near the harbor. Soon, they received a call that the animal had relocated. It was seen in the parking lot of an RV park near the local Captain Joe’s Gas Station. This was much farther from its natural habitat than where it was initially spotted, the Anchorage Daily News reports.

VALDEZ, AK ・ 4 DAYS AGO