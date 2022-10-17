VISTA, CA (October 20, 2022) – The City of Vista’s Moonlight Amphitheatre announces that it will produce a new event for the holiday season. “Jingle Terrace Live” will feature nine nights of holiday light shows, concerts and movie nights. Except for the two concert nights, admission is free. “Jingle Terrace Live” will replace “Jingle Terrace Park,” a holiday drive-thru event held in 2020 and 2021 in Brengle Terrace Park. That event provided holiday entertainment during the pandemic. “Jingle Terrace Live” will bring all the lighting and display elements from “Jingle Terrace Park” into the Moonlight Amphitheatre. The Moonlight’s technical team is designing a magical light show which will illuminate the amphitheatre in holiday splendor. Visitors will be able to walk through light installations and enjoy numerous displays activated throughout the amphitheater.

VISTA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO