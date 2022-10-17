Read full article on original website
Holy Guacamole! Here’s Where You Find This Big, Viral, Texas-Sized Taco
I love tacos, you love tacos, we all love tacos. That's why God invented Taco Tuesday. And it looks like the place to get the biggest taco in Texas is at a soccer game right outside of Dallas, TX. While the true origins of the delicious Mexican delicacy are clouded...
Viral TikTok Shows Bison Charge Woman At Texas State Park
A Texas hiker who was out enjoying the day came across a herd of bison recently and her encounter did not go well as the animal charged her and sent her to the hospital. Luckily, her injuries where not life threatening but it made for one hell of a TikTok video that has since gone viral.
VIDEO: Texas Woman Posts TikTok Video Of Herself Getting Gored By Bison
The next time you travel to an area with wild animals, remember it is always best to keep your distance and by all means, never drop the camera. A Texas woman recently had an encounter with a group of bison that she will never forget. Rebecca Clark was recording her adventure on her phone at Caprock Canyons State Park while she was out walking a trail by herself.
6 THINGS TEXANS ARE PROUD OF ABOUT OUR STATE!
If there is anything non-Texans should know about Texans is that we take pride in our state. We are incredibly proud to be Texans and do not hesitate to let anyone see this fact. We proudly display it on clothing, you might know it by a sticker on the back of our vehicles, I even have several friends who have tattoos of the state of Texas. All things Texas all the time!
Whoa! This Crazy Texas Bridge Made The Scariest Bridges In America List
I'm not surprised that this TEXAS bridge is on a list of SCARIEST bridges in America!. So, if you google the steepest bridge in Texas, this bridge comes up! The Rainbow Bridge is located in Port Arthur Texas. Many drivers who have been on the bridge consider it the 'scariest' bridge in Texas.
Two Texas Cities Named Among Top 12 Best Food Cities in the South
I was born in the south (Georgia), but spent most of my youth closer to the west coast, so I never truly appreciated southern food 'till a bit later in life. Not like these fine people who landed TWO Texas cities, including Houston, TX, among the best for southern food in all the U.S.A.
82 Year Old Billionaire First To Sign Up for Awesome Trip Around Moon Blasting Off From Texas
An 82-year-old billionaire and his wife are the first two to sign up for a trip around the moon courtesy of Elon Musk's Starship blasting off from right here in Texas. According to NBC DFW, Dennis Tito has a chance to go back to space just like he did 21 years ago when he went to the International Space Station.
Texans Are Shocked As Snow Is Promised To Fall in The Great State
With record highs this summer it's amazing to think that snow indeed is coming to Texas, believe it or not. In fact, it's not just that snow will be falling, it's enough of the white stuff to open an entire ski resort!. Crazy right? A ski resort in Texas?. It's...
15 Forbidden Baby Names in the Great State of Texas
Trying to come up with a fun yet acceptable name for a child can be daunting. So daunting in fact, I didn't name my kiddo until hours after I gave birth, she was simply 'baby girl' for the first couple of hours of her life. The Forbidden List. Nothing is...
Is There A Legal Age Limit For Trick Or Treating In Texas?
We are 12 days away from Halloween. I cannot believe the little ghosts and goblins will soon be hitting the homes of friends, neighbors, cousins, malls, and businesses in a quest to find the best Halloween candy. Fall festivals are taking place every weekend from now until Halloween weekend. What an exciting time to be a trick-or-treater in West Texas!
Loving This Texas Man’s Method to Sneak Alcohol Into Austin City Limits
Have you ever been to a multi-day music festival? Or even just an all day music festival? It. Gets. Crazy. It's hot, there's people everywhere and usually the only place to sit is on the ground. The festivals will offer food and drinks- for a steep price, and if you want to get a little tipsy, it'll cost you. It sounds awful, but it's all about the experience, right?
Want A Road Trip? Visiting These Haunted Texas Spots Will Make You Quiver
Welcome to some of the most haunted spots in Texas. Hope in the car and head southeast to check out these paranormal spots. Let's start out in San Antonio to get you in the spirit. Take a trip down the San Antonio River Walk and enjoy all the lights and decorations for Halloween. Now that you are feeling all festive let the spooking begin.
Toys ‘R’ Us Is Making A HUGE Comeback To Texas
Toys 'R' Us is MAKING A HUGE COMEBACK to Texas! And we are here for it!!!. I remember being heartbroken when the Toys R'Us in Victoria closed, because even as an adult with kids at the time, it truly was a store where an adult could be a kid too!
Food Costs Per Household for a Family of Four Is Up in Texas
A few nights ago on payday, my wife came home from shopping at the supermarket buying groceries for the month for our family. As she walked into the kitchen and started setting bags down I saw the frown on her face, (could tell she was not happy). I asked what seems to be the problem and she unloaded on me.
Badass BBQ Restaurant in West Texas Ranks #1 in the State For Ribs
Barbecue in Texas is almost a religion, and one West Texas BBQ restaurant has received the #1 status for ribs in the whole state and it is only 90 minutes from Midland/Odessa. ROAD TRIP!!!. According to Mashed, they ranked one Pecos BBQ restaurant as the best place in the state...
H-E-B Makes $1M Donation for 100 Years of Texas State Parks
Texas State Parks are celebrating a century of helping Texans enjoy the outdoors, and San Antonio-based grocery chain H-E-B is joining the party. The company has donated $1 million to Texas State Parks. 100 Years of Texas State Parks in 2023. According to the press release from Texas Parks &...
Texas Moms “Hocus Pocus 2 Warning” Gets Spoofed On SNL
We don't know if you've been keeping up with this weird story out of Troy, Texas which went viral recently about the new "Hocus Pocus 2" movie that's out right now on Disney+ but the writers of "Saturday Night Live" got a hold of it and turned it into comedy gold.
The Largest Homecoming Mum Ever? Texas School Shows Off Their Giant Creation
They say everything is bigger in Texas and for those of you not originally from here, that is a fact. We like to do things bigger here. Our trucks are big, our personalities are larger than life, our food portions, can't compete and even our mums are larger than life. Wait, what is a 'mum?' I tend to forget that not everyone knows or has even seen one.
Can a Fetus Be Counted in the HOV Lane? New Abortion Laws Seem to Say Yes
If you are pregnant when you are commuting in the larger cities in Texas, is the child you are carrying considered a passenger? Some women in Texas are saying the new abortion laws say yes and they are fighting the tickets they have been issued. According to the Texas Tribune,...
This Is The Most Popular 2022 Halloween Costume In Texas
Every year the staff of All Home Connections at ATT comes up with a list of the most searched Halloween costumes. They think that these searches might give us a preview of what costumes we will see the most this year in the great state of Texas. Last year the...
