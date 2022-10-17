ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
KBAT 99.9

Viral TikTok Shows Bison Charge Woman At Texas State Park

A Texas hiker who was out enjoying the day came across a herd of bison recently and her encounter did not go well as the animal charged her and sent her to the hospital. Luckily, her injuries where not life threatening but it made for one hell of a TikTok video that has since gone viral.
TEXAS STATE
KBAT 99.9

VIDEO: Texas Woman Posts TikTok Video Of Herself Getting Gored By Bison

The next time you travel to an area with wild animals, remember it is always best to keep your distance and by all means, never drop the camera. A Texas woman recently had an encounter with a group of bison that she will never forget. Rebecca Clark was recording her adventure on her phone at Caprock Canyons State Park while she was out walking a trail by herself.
TEXAS STATE
KBAT 99.9

6 THINGS TEXANS ARE PROUD OF ABOUT OUR STATE!

If there is anything non-Texans should know about Texans is that we take pride in our state. We are incredibly proud to be Texans and do not hesitate to let anyone see this fact. We proudly display it on clothing, you might know it by a sticker on the back of our vehicles, I even have several friends who have tattoos of the state of Texas. All things Texas all the time!
TEXAS STATE
KBAT 99.9

15 Forbidden Baby Names in the Great State of Texas

Trying to come up with a fun yet acceptable name for a child can be daunting. So daunting in fact, I didn't name my kiddo until hours after I gave birth, she was simply 'baby girl' for the first couple of hours of her life. The Forbidden List. Nothing is...
KBAT 99.9

Is There A Legal Age Limit For Trick Or Treating In Texas?

We are 12 days away from Halloween. I cannot believe the little ghosts and goblins will soon be hitting the homes of friends, neighbors, cousins, malls, and businesses in a quest to find the best Halloween candy. Fall festivals are taking place every weekend from now until Halloween weekend. What an exciting time to be a trick-or-treater in West Texas!
TEXAS STATE
KBAT 99.9

Loving This Texas Man’s Method to Sneak Alcohol Into Austin City Limits

Have you ever been to a multi-day music festival? Or even just an all day music festival? It. Gets. Crazy. It's hot, there's people everywhere and usually the only place to sit is on the ground. The festivals will offer food and drinks- for a steep price, and if you want to get a little tipsy, it'll cost you. It sounds awful, but it's all about the experience, right?
AUSTIN, TX
KBAT 99.9

Food Costs Per Household for a Family of Four Is Up in Texas

A few nights ago on payday, my wife came home from shopping at the supermarket buying groceries for the month for our family. As she walked into the kitchen and started setting bags down I saw the frown on her face, (could tell she was not happy). I asked what seems to be the problem and she unloaded on me.
TEXAS STATE
KBAT 99.9

H-E-B Makes $1M Donation for 100 Years of Texas State Parks

Texas State Parks are celebrating a century of helping Texans enjoy the outdoors, and San Antonio-based grocery chain H-E-B is joining the party. The company has donated $1 million to Texas State Parks. 100 Years of Texas State Parks in 2023. According to the press release from Texas Parks &...
TEXAS STATE
KBAT 99.9

KBAT 99.9

Midland, TX
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
770K+
Views
ABOUT

KBAT 99.9 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kbat.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy