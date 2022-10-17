Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
Running back Kannon Katzer, a Spokane native, no longer a member of Washington State's football team
PULLMAN – Running back Kannon Katzer, who walked on at Washington State after a standout prep career in Spokane, announced Thursday over Twitter that he will be entering the NCAA’s transfer portal. “My love and respect goes out to all my teammates, coaches and staff at WSU,” he...
One of America’s Top Ranked Universities is Minutes From Idaho
When it comes to an education, we all want the best--especially for our children. There is certainly some contention over whether or not a college education is needed to survive for young adults these days. For many, it may not be--and with this economy, it's important to take a realistic look at your options and career trajectory.
pacificnwsports.com
Gonzaga Bulldogs have a deep bench in 2022-23
Continuing our countdown to the 2022-23 season, we now look at the Gonzaga Bulldogs’ bench. Recently, the Gonzaga Bulldogs had a couple of years where their major players were one and done. Jalen Suggs and Chet Holmgren were five-star recruits who were only passing through Spokane on their way to the NBA.
Gonzaga Bulletin
What's bugging you? Swarms of woolly aphids make annual return to GU
Fall in Spokane can bring pumpkin patch visits, Scarywood trips and Halloween parties. Yet, it also brings about the annual swarm of what appear to be gnats on Gonzaga University's campus. Students can be seen swatting away at the air, attempting to stop the bugs from sticking to their clothes or hair on their daily commute to class.
Gonzaga Bulletin
Global Neighborhood thrift is expanding and Spokane is here for it
Global Neighborhood Thrift has big plans for the absolute best kind of world domination—its recent expansion is yet another step toward its vision of acceptance and opportunities for those most in need. And as the fall chill descends, things are now heating up at the thrift store; the September expansion doubled floorspace to nearly 20,000 square feet.
Gonzaga Bulletin
Collective Threadz enters Spokane's booming secondhand scene
Spokane has no shortage of vintage thrift stores, but Collective Threadz, at 719 W. Garland Ave., looks to stand out in this competitive arena. Having opened three weeks ago, the store is a new addition to the bustling Garland District. Although new to the area, Collective Threadz brings years of...
Major storm hits Friday, here's how it impacts the weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. — Fall weather arrives Friday with an incoming storm bringing rain, wind, and high elevation snow to the Northwest. The arrival of the storm coincides with a 25-30 degree drop in temperatures from where the week started and a more fall-like weather pattern. Once it arrives, the wet, cool weather pattern is here for the foreseeable future.
inlander.com
Spokane Police Chief said Spokane spent $500k on overtime at Camp Hope. That's not true
Earlier this month, Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl said the City of Spokane had spent more than half a million dollars on police overtime patrol at Camp Hope, a large homeless encampment in Spokane's East Central neighborhood. The comment came in an Oct. 5 "Chronic Nuisance Notice" Meidl sent to...
Gonzaga Bulletin
Career and Internship Fairs offer recruitment opportunities on campus
The office of Career and Professional Development (CPD) at Gonzaga University is hosting the largest career and internship fair yet, allowing GU students and alumni to connect with recruiters from potential employers. Along with the Treks, which take place in different metropolitan city areas like Portland and Seattle, the career...
Gonzaga Bulletin
Balance is key: Students get real about maintaining demanding schedules
Balancing school, work and a social life can be tricky for students in college. With classes taking up a lot of time in students’ schedules already, it can be difficult to find a way to have a job, or multiple, all while making sure to not be spread too thin with a busy schedule.
North Spokane businesses seeing substantial rise in crime
SPOKANE, Wash. — Rachel Gano and her husband opened Fluffy’s Candy store in north Spokane as a fun, business venture. “We were sitting in church one day and the sermon was 'Are you not doing something because you’re afraid?,' Gano said. "And so that’s how it started. We just wanted to create a fun place for people to come.”
Gonzaga Bulletin
Explore Spokane's spooky season at Greenwood Cemetery's 1,000 steps
On the edge of Greenwood Cemetery, a crumbling staircase lies in disrepair. Each Halloween these “1,000 Steps” are featured on the list of Spokane’s most popular haunts. “The local legend is that it feels like it takes a thousand steps to get up to the top because there's so many ghosts that try to stop you from reaching the top,” paranormal investigator Amanda Paulson said. “There's one story of an apparition of a green man, and there’s also been lots of reports of orbs, mist and also voices.”
KXLY
More smoke and haze with record heat again – Mark
The smoke and haze stay with us today and Thursday. No winds and very dry conditions also continue until Friday as we see a large cold front move in with winds and afternoon rain. Plan my day. It’ll be hazy and warm with no real break for those sensitive to...
NOAA says winter should be colder, wetter in the Northwest this year
SPOKANE, Wash.– The NOAA winter outlook is pointing towards a busy winter season in the Inland Northwest. The outlook gives us a 50% chance for colder and wetter (snowier) conditions in December, January and February. The odds for average conditions are 33% and the odds of warmer and drier than average weather are just 16%. NOAA NOAA For the third...
Gonzaga Bulletin
Queer Student Union opens space to celebrate and explore queer culture
Gonzaga University’s Queer Student Union (QSU) is a cultural club that aims to create a community for GU’s queer students and their allies to celebrate and explore queer culture. With an all new leadership board, one of QSU's goals this year is to grow their engagement and presence....
Gonzaga Bulletin
GU student Colton Marcantel '23 dies from accidental gunshot wound
Gonzaga University senior Colton L. Marcantel died Tuesday afternoon from a gunshot wound that he sustained on Saturday morning, according to an email sent out Tuesday evening from GU President Thayne McCulloh and Vice Provost for Student Affairs Kent Porterfield. Marcantel was a business administration major with a concentration in...
inlander.com
Post Secrets: Plus, Biden's plan for $28 billion in Washington debt; and Spokane gets federal money for guns
We were so naive back in 2018. That's when city officials thought the bridge behind City Hall connecting Riverfront Park with Kendall Yards, and a crucial link in the Centennial Trail, would be complete as soon as early 2020. Well, the Post Street Bridge is still not done. To start with, price spikes in steel and lumber delayed the start of the project until early 2020 — and then the COVID pandemic hit, hobbling development for another six months. And once contractors really started to root around to fix it, they learned that the problems with the bridge were far worse than they'd anticipated. "Remember it's over 100 years old," says city Public Works Director Marlene Feist. "Some of it we couldn't tell until we took the lid off." Finally, add a disagreement between the city and Kuney Construction over the order of construction, a fight that landed them in a dispute resolution process. The agreed-upon compromise was adopted by the City Council earlier this year. For now, Feist says the bridge is anticipated to be completed next fall, more than four years after it was first closed to automotive traffic. (DANIEL WALTERS)
KGW
Massive I-5 pileup | Photos
A large pileup closed I-5 southbound about 30 miles north of Eugene, Ore. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. OSP says more than 60 vehicles were involved.
inlander.com
Four security agencies patrol Spokane's Camp Hope, but at what cost?
It's Thursday afternoon, and Daniel Rose is settling into his regular 3 to 11 pm security shift at Camp Hope. It's a calm day at the East Central Spokane homeless encampment, which has an estimated 440 residents. As he sips an energy drink, Rose explains that he used to live at the camp, but recently moved into a clean and sober living facility. Jewels Helping Hands, the nonprofit that administers Camp Hope, hired him to do security work about three weeks ago.
inlander.com
Newly opened Fish On restaurant in Rathdrum reels diners in with seafood-forward dishes in a funky, fast-casual format
Rathdrum, Idaho, is not without restaurants. Its current food scene includes two spots that serve Mexican dishes, one offering Chinese food, several burger and pizza joints, a brewery, numerous diners, and nearly as many fast food chains. But in 1993 when Stephen Short was newly arrived to the small town as a young adult, few of those places existed.
