Spokane, WA

103.5 KISSFM

One of America’s Top Ranked Universities is Minutes From Idaho

When it comes to an education, we all want the best--especially for our children. There is certainly some contention over whether or not a college education is needed to survive for young adults these days. For many, it may not be--and with this economy, it's important to take a realistic look at your options and career trajectory.
IDAHO STATE
pacificnwsports.com

Gonzaga Bulldogs have a deep bench in 2022-23

Continuing our countdown to the 2022-23 season, we now look at the Gonzaga Bulldogs’ bench. Recently, the Gonzaga Bulldogs had a couple of years where their major players were one and done. Jalen Suggs and Chet Holmgren were five-star recruits who were only passing through Spokane on their way to the NBA.
SPOKANE, WA
Gonzaga Bulletin

What's bugging you? Swarms of woolly aphids make annual return to GU

Fall in Spokane can bring pumpkin patch visits, Scarywood trips and Halloween parties. Yet, it also brings about the annual swarm of what appear to be gnats on Gonzaga University's campus. Students can be seen swatting away at the air, attempting to stop the bugs from sticking to their clothes or hair on their daily commute to class.
SPOKANE, WA
Gonzaga Bulletin

Global Neighborhood thrift is expanding and Spokane is here for it

Global Neighborhood Thrift has big plans for the absolute best kind of world domination—its recent expansion is yet another step toward its vision of acceptance and opportunities for those most in need. And as the fall chill descends, things are now heating up at the thrift store; the September expansion doubled floorspace to nearly 20,000 square feet.
SPOKANE, WA
Gonzaga Bulletin

Collective Threadz enters Spokane's booming secondhand scene

Spokane has no shortage of vintage thrift stores, but Collective Threadz, at 719 W. Garland Ave., looks to stand out in this competitive arena. Having opened three weeks ago, the store is a new addition to the bustling Garland District. Although new to the area, Collective Threadz brings years of...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Major storm hits Friday, here's how it impacts the weekend

SPOKANE, Wash. — Fall weather arrives Friday with an incoming storm bringing rain, wind, and high elevation snow to the Northwest. The arrival of the storm coincides with a 25-30 degree drop in temperatures from where the week started and a more fall-like weather pattern. Once it arrives, the wet, cool weather pattern is here for the foreseeable future.
SPOKANE, WA
Gonzaga Bulletin

Career and Internship Fairs offer recruitment opportunities on campus

The office of Career and Professional Development (CPD) at Gonzaga University is hosting the largest career and internship fair yet, allowing GU students and alumni to connect with recruiters from potential employers. Along with the Treks, which take place in different metropolitan city areas like Portland and Seattle, the career...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

North Spokane businesses seeing substantial rise in crime

SPOKANE, Wash. — Rachel Gano and her husband opened Fluffy’s Candy store in north Spokane as a fun, business venture. “We were sitting in church one day and the sermon was 'Are you not doing something because you’re afraid?,' Gano said. "And so that’s how it started. We just wanted to create a fun place for people to come.”
SPOKANE, WA
Gonzaga Bulletin

Explore Spokane's spooky season at Greenwood Cemetery's 1,000 steps

On the edge of Greenwood Cemetery, a crumbling staircase lies in disrepair. Each Halloween these “1,000 Steps” are featured on the list of Spokane’s most popular haunts. “The local legend is that it feels like it takes a thousand steps to get up to the top because there's so many ghosts that try to stop you from reaching the top,” paranormal investigator Amanda Paulson said. “There's one story of an apparition of a green man, and there’s also been lots of reports of orbs, mist and also voices.”
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

More smoke and haze with record heat again – Mark

The smoke and haze stay with us today and Thursday. No winds and very dry conditions also continue until Friday as we see a large cold front move in with winds and afternoon rain. Plan my day. It’ll be hazy and warm with no real break for those sensitive to...
SPOKANE, WA
Gonzaga Bulletin

Queer Student Union opens space to celebrate and explore queer culture

Gonzaga University’s Queer Student Union (QSU) is a cultural club that aims to create a community for GU’s queer students and their allies to celebrate and explore queer culture. With an all new leadership board, one of QSU's goals this year is to grow their engagement and presence....
SPOKANE, WA
Gonzaga Bulletin

GU student Colton Marcantel '23 dies from accidental gunshot wound

Gonzaga University senior Colton L. Marcantel died Tuesday afternoon from a gunshot wound that he sustained on Saturday morning, according to an email sent out Tuesday evening from GU President Thayne McCulloh and Vice Provost for Student Affairs Kent Porterfield. Marcantel was a business administration major with a concentration in...
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

Post Secrets: Plus, Biden's plan for $28 billion in Washington debt; and Spokane gets federal money for guns

We were so naive back in 2018. That's when city officials thought the bridge behind City Hall connecting Riverfront Park with Kendall Yards, and a crucial link in the Centennial Trail, would be complete as soon as early 2020. Well, the Post Street Bridge is still not done. To start with, price spikes in steel and lumber delayed the start of the project until early 2020 — and then the COVID pandemic hit, hobbling development for another six months. And once contractors really started to root around to fix it, they learned that the problems with the bridge were far worse than they'd anticipated. "Remember it's over 100 years old," says city Public Works Director Marlene Feist. "Some of it we couldn't tell until we took the lid off." Finally, add a disagreement between the city and Kuney Construction over the order of construction, a fight that landed them in a dispute resolution process. The agreed-upon compromise was adopted by the City Council earlier this year. For now, Feist says the bridge is anticipated to be completed next fall, more than four years after it was first closed to automotive traffic. (DANIEL WALTERS)
SPOKANE, WA
KGW

Massive I-5 pileup | Photos

A large pileup closed I-5 southbound about 30 miles north of Eugene, Ore. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. OSP says more than 60 vehicles were involved.
EUGENE, OR
inlander.com

Four security agencies patrol Spokane's Camp Hope, but at what cost?

It's Thursday afternoon, and Daniel Rose is settling into his regular 3 to 11 pm security shift at Camp Hope. It's a calm day at the East Central Spokane homeless encampment, which has an estimated 440 residents. As he sips an energy drink, Rose explains that he used to live at the camp, but recently moved into a clean and sober living facility. Jewels Helping Hands, the nonprofit that administers Camp Hope, hired him to do security work about three weeks ago.
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

Newly opened Fish On restaurant in Rathdrum reels diners in with seafood-forward dishes in a funky, fast-casual format

Rathdrum, Idaho, is not without restaurants. Its current food scene includes two spots that serve Mexican dishes, one offering Chinese food, several burger and pizza joints, a brewery, numerous diners, and nearly as many fast food chains. But in 1993 when Stephen Short was newly arrived to the small town as a young adult, few of those places existed.
RATHDRUM, ID

