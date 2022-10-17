Broncos inactives: Albert Okwuegbunam a healthy scratch

The Denver Broncos have announced their list of inactive players for a Monday Night Football showdown with the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6.

Broncos inside linebacker Josey Jewell (knee), safety Caden Sterns (hip), cornerback Darius Phillips (hamstring), safety Delarrin Turner-Yell, wide receiver Jalen Virgil, defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam won’t play on MNF.

Jewell will be replaced in the starting lineup by Alex Singleton. Sterns had been filling in for Justin Simmons at safety over the last four games, but Simmons is set to return tonight after being activated from injured reserve.

Broncos guards Dalton Risner (back) and Quinn Meinerz (hamstring) are both active and set to start against the Chargers on Monday night. Denver quarterback Russell Wilson (shoulder) fully practiced on Friday and Saturday and he’s cleared to play as well.

The Broncos activated Simmons (quad), cornerback Greg Dulcich (hamstring) and cornerback Michael Ojemudia (elbow) from injured reserve to the 53-man roster on Monday.

Additionally, Denver elevated safety Anthony Harris and long snapper Mitchell Fraboni from the practice squad to the game-day roster for Week 6.

The Chargers are considered 4.5-point home favorites against the Broncos this week, according to Tipico Sportsbook. Denver leads the all-time series against Los Angeles 70-54-1, with the Broncos winning four of their last six games against the Chargers.