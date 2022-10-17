ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 kids hurt in Wayne County bus crash last Friday

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Nine children had a scare they’ll never forget last Friday when the school bus they were riding in overturned. The bus ran off the road into a ditch and then rolled into a creek embankment on Buffalo Road, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash left six children hurt […]
17-Year-Old Dies In Accident

Jordan Kight, Captain of Investigations of the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office, released information on the two fatalities that occurred Oct. 1. At approximately 8:09 a.m., the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office 911 Dispatch received a call from a representative with Life 360 (a smartphone app that utilizes GPS location tracking and alerts for various driving events, for example a crash) stating they had detected a crash and could not reach the person by phone. Moments later, 911 Dispatch received a second call from a bystander who stated two vehicles had collided in a head-on collision on Old River Road near Lewis Nail Road. Deputies arrived on the scene to find both Caitlyn Emily Banks (17) of 55 E. Jarman Street, Hazlehurst, and Gail Gaines Meyer (70) of 808A Old River Road, Uvalda, deceased.
Police: Juvenile arrested in deadly Bluffton shooting

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Bluffton Police Department said one person was killed and a juvenile is in custody after a Tuesday night shooting. Officers said a 17-year-old was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Sgt. Bonifacio Perez said...
Police: 17-year-old suspect charged in deadly Bluffton shooting

BLUFFTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in Bluffton say a 17-year-old suspect is behind bars charged with murder. According to the Bluffton Police Department, officers responded to 191 Buck Island Road around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. There they found 57-year-old Mark Tony Haynes, suffering from three gunshot...
One killed in shooting near Mundy St., Weldon St.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that left one dead Sunday. The shooting happened near the area of Mundy Street and Weldon Street. Officials say a male suffered life-threatening injuries in the incident following a single vehicle crash. Officers responded to Mundy and Weldon streets around...
Chatham County Police Department searching for missing man

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is searching for a missing man. They say he left home without his cell phone and medication, and hasn’t been at his residence since early Saturday. Derek Ramone San Juan, 30, was last seen at his home. San Juan is...
Vandalism in Wheeler County

The Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person or persons who damaged buildings in Glenwood at some point before the early morning hours of this past Monday. Chief Deputy Richie Floyd reported that around 7:20 Monday morning, the Sheriff’s Office responded to City Hall where they found that someone had broken the windows of the building. It was later discovered that four other buildings in the city had sustained broken windows as well.
Hurricane Ian Could Not Stop the 49th Annual Attic Sale

The Statesboro Service League (SSL), a local non-profit organization in Bulloch County, hosted their 49th Annual Attic Sale on October 1, at the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fairgrounds. This years’ sale faced the challenge of Hurricane Ian barreling down toward Statesboro. “Our amazing League of ladies managed to put together a...
