Read full article on original website
Related
6 kids hurt in Wayne County bus crash last Friday
WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Nine children had a scare they’ll never forget last Friday when the school bus they were riding in overturned. The bus ran off the road into a ditch and then rolled into a creek embankment on Buffalo Road, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash left six children hurt […]
WJCL
Police in Savannah investigating hit-and-run incident that killed 20-year-old woman
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Police in Savannah are looking for the driver responsible for a hit-and-run incident that killed a 20-year-old woman. Officers responded to I-516 N at Ogeechee Road around 10:20 p.m. Monday and found the woman lying in the road. The woman was taken to the hospital where...
Quinton Simon’s family seen at Tybee Island bar shortly after landfill search wrapped up
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Quinton Simon’s mom was at a Tybee Island bar Tuesday night just hours after federal agents left a landfill looking for the body of her 20-month-old little boy. Wednesday, day two of that search started at sunrise with agents who are specially trained to look for evidence among the trash. Wednesday […]
WJCL
Police called out -- twice -- after hecklers find Quinton Simon's family at Tybee Island motel
On Tuesday, police and the FBI officially began sifting through a landfill in hopes of finding the remains of missing Savannah toddler Quinton Simon. That same day, according to witnesses, the child's mother -- the prime suspect in his disappearance and death -- and grandmother were seen getting drunk just a few miles away on Tybee Island.
Interstate reopens after accident on I-95 at HWY-21 near Port Wentworth
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — An accident that occurred on I-95 at HWY-21 led to lane closures on the interstate near Port Wentworth on October 16. A Toyota Highlander pulling a trailer was traveling north in the middle lane of Interstate 95 northbound at mile marker 109 when a motorcycle hit the rear of the […]
jdledger.com
17-Year-Old Dies In Accident
Jordan Kight, Captain of Investigations of the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office, released information on the two fatalities that occurred Oct. 1. At approximately 8:09 a.m., the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office 911 Dispatch received a call from a representative with Life 360 (a smartphone app that utilizes GPS location tracking and alerts for various driving events, for example a crash) stating they had detected a crash and could not reach the person by phone. Moments later, 911 Dispatch received a second call from a bystander who stated two vehicles had collided in a head-on collision on Old River Road near Lewis Nail Road. Deputies arrived on the scene to find both Caitlyn Emily Banks (17) of 55 E. Jarman Street, Hazlehurst, and Gail Gaines Meyer (70) of 808A Old River Road, Uvalda, deceased.
15-year-old killed in possible accidental shooting in Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible accidental shooting where a 15-year-old boy was killed last Sunday. According to police, Deputies responded to a report of a shooting at Lady Banks Drive in Ridgeland on October 16. Police say that the Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident as […]
WJCL
School District: Georgia bus driver arrested for DUI, with students on the bus
WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia bus driver has been arrested for driving under the influence while driving their afternoon route with students on the bus. According to the Wayne County School district, the incident happened Tuesday afternoon and there were two students on the bus. 2 Mega Millions...
live5news.com
Police: Juvenile arrested in deadly Bluffton shooting
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Bluffton Police Department said one person was killed and a juvenile is in custody after a Tuesday night shooting. Officers said a 17-year-old was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Sgt. Bonifacio Perez said...
WJCL
Police: 17-year-old suspect charged in deadly Bluffton shooting
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in Bluffton say a 17-year-old suspect is behind bars charged with murder. According to the Bluffton Police Department, officers responded to 191 Buck Island Road around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. There they found 57-year-old Mark Tony Haynes, suffering from three gunshot...
WJCL
Liberty County officials: Bear destroys inside of a car after locking himself inside of the vehicle
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. — Above File Video: Deer Smashes through window of Hinesville Sheriff's Department. Check out the damage to a vehicle after Liberty County Officials say a bear got trapped inside. Officials say they received a phone call about a potential vehicle break-in, and when they arrived on...
wtoc.com
One killed in shooting near Mundy St., Weldon St.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that left one dead Sunday. The shooting happened near the area of Mundy Street and Weldon Street. Officials say a male suffered life-threatening injuries in the incident following a single vehicle crash. Officers responded to Mundy and Weldon streets around...
wtoc.com
Chatham County Police Department searching for missing man
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is searching for a missing man. They say he left home without his cell phone and medication, and hasn’t been at his residence since early Saturday. Derek Ramone San Juan, 30, was last seen at his home. San Juan is...
WJCL
Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry officials issue suggested trick or treat times for Halloween
SAVANNAH, Ga. — It's a question asked by parents every year, especially when October 31 falls during the school week. "When is trick or treating?" Many municipalities and police departments issue their own advisories on suggested Halloween trick or treat days and hours. WJCL has heard from the following...
WJCL
Missing in Richmond Hill: Police searching for 17-year-old girl who vanished Wednesday
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Police in Richmond Hill are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage girl. Daliyah Holiday, 17, was last seen Wednesday morning in the Summer Hill area. Daliyah was last spotted wearing a lime green T-shirt and black shorts....
Ga. Southern student from Atlanta dies after being hit by plane propeller on date
A Georgia Southern University student from Atlanta was killed Sunday at a Bulloch County airport after he was struck by ...
WJCL
Freeze warning, frost advisory issued for much of Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — For your full Certified Most Accurate Forecast, checkout the above video. You can follow Melissa on Facebook here or Twitter here. Temperatures across Southeast Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry are set to drop overnight, putting some parts of our area into a freeze warning or frost advisory.
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Vandalism in Wheeler County
The Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person or persons who damaged buildings in Glenwood at some point before the early morning hours of this past Monday. Chief Deputy Richie Floyd reported that around 7:20 Monday morning, the Sheriff’s Office responded to City Hall where they found that someone had broken the windows of the building. It was later discovered that four other buildings in the city had sustained broken windows as well.
Hurricane Ian Could Not Stop the 49th Annual Attic Sale
The Statesboro Service League (SSL), a local non-profit organization in Bulloch County, hosted their 49th Annual Attic Sale on October 1, at the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fairgrounds. This years’ sale faced the challenge of Hurricane Ian barreling down toward Statesboro. “Our amazing League of ladies managed to put together a...
SE Georgia DOT Oct. 15-21 Weekly Traffic Interruption Advisory
Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. This is work scheduled on construction and maintenance projects from Sat., Oct. 15 through Fri., Oct. 21. All work is subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists traveling through work zones are cautioned to reduce their speed, pay...
Grice Connect
Statesboro, GA
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
633K+
Views
ABOUT
Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.https://griceconnect.com/
Comments / 0