Washington State

Daily Mail

Teenage girl, 14, is denied life-saving arthritis medication in Arizona by Walgreens pharmacy days after state's ban on abortion because it could potentially terminate a pregnancy - even though she is NOT pregnant

An Arizona Walgreens pharmacy delayed the refill of a teenage girl's life-saving arthritis medication that can induce an abortion following the state's termination ban - despite her not being pregnant. Emma Thompson, 14, was unable to refill rheumatoid arthritis and osteoporosis medication, known as methotrexate, days after Arizona's abortion law...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Woman who had to abort 22-week pregnancy pleads with Congress to protect abortion rights: ‘Be the compassion’

Into her 20th week of a “very wanted” pregnancy, Kelsey Leigh was devastated to learn during an ultrasound that her unborn son had a fatal diagnosis.If the pregnancy had continued, her child would likely not have been able to swallow, or breathe, and his bones would have broken during delivery, no matter the method, she told members of Congress on 29 September.“I chose to end my pregnancy,” she testified during a House Oversight Committee hearing. “I could not and would not carry my son for four more months to give birth to him knowing his life would be filled...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

John Fetterman releases medical report after Dr Oz under fire for suggesting Fetterman’s wife would act as senator

John Fetterman continues to recover well from his stroke, has no restrictions on his ability to work and can fulfill the duties of public office, according to the results of his latest medical examination.The Democratic candidate for the open Pennsylvania Senate seat was examined by his primary care physician on Friday and a report was released by the campaign late on Tuesday to The Philadelphia Inquirer.Mr Fetterman’s health is reported as normal and he has made great progress with communication since his stroke in May, though still exhibits symptoms of problem processing audio that can be accommodated with the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
thefreshtoast.com

Kratom Vs. Cannabis: What You Should Know

Even though kratom and cannabis come from natural plants, both have a long history of prohibition primarily driven by misinformation. Kratom and cannabis are two substances that have been used for centuries by indigenous cultures as herbal allies. Although they both come from plants, there are many differences between these two products.
Daily Mail

Pentagon will PAY for troops who want to travel to get an abortion if they live in states where it is illegal: Military also ups privacy protections after Roe was overturned

The Pentagon will now offer funds and other support to service members who want to get an abortion and must leave the state to do so. The new guidelines would establish travel allowances for service members who live in states where abortion is illegal but are looking to terminate their pregnancy. It would not pay for the procedures themselves - the Hyde Amendment prevents federal funds from being used to pay for abortions.
WASHINGTON STATE
