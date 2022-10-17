Read full article on original website
ABC News
Mom speaks out after 14-year-old daughter was denied arthritis medication due to abortion law
For the past decade, Kaitlin Preble of Tucson, Arizona, said she has gone to her local pharmacy each month to pick up her daughter's prescription for methotrexate, a drug that is used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, among other things. Preble's daughter, Emma Thompson, was diagnosed at age 3 with juvenile...
Planned Parenthood doctor tells Congress men can get pregnant: ‘This is medicine’
Democrats held a hearing Thursday to stress the importance of widely accessible abortion rights across the country.
Teenage girl, 14, is denied life-saving arthritis medication in Arizona by Walgreens pharmacy days after state's ban on abortion because it could potentially terminate a pregnancy - even though she is NOT pregnant
An Arizona Walgreens pharmacy delayed the refill of a teenage girl's life-saving arthritis medication that can induce an abortion following the state's termination ban - despite her not being pregnant. Emma Thompson, 14, was unable to refill rheumatoid arthritis and osteoporosis medication, known as methotrexate, days after Arizona's abortion law...
Woman who had to abort 22-week pregnancy pleads with Congress to protect abortion rights: ‘Be the compassion’
Into her 20th week of a “very wanted” pregnancy, Kelsey Leigh was devastated to learn during an ultrasound that her unborn son had a fatal diagnosis.If the pregnancy had continued, her child would likely not have been able to swallow, or breathe, and his bones would have broken during delivery, no matter the method, she told members of Congress on 29 September.“I chose to end my pregnancy,” she testified during a House Oversight Committee hearing. “I could not and would not carry my son for four more months to give birth to him knowing his life would be filled...
How The Supreme Court Roe Ruling Has Changed Birth Control Trends Among Teens
The recent Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade has caused many teens across the country to make a mad dash to their gynecologists for contraception.
John Fetterman releases medical report after Dr Oz under fire for suggesting Fetterman’s wife would act as senator
John Fetterman continues to recover well from his stroke, has no restrictions on his ability to work and can fulfill the duties of public office, according to the results of his latest medical examination.The Democratic candidate for the open Pennsylvania Senate seat was examined by his primary care physician on Friday and a report was released by the campaign late on Tuesday to The Philadelphia Inquirer.Mr Fetterman’s health is reported as normal and he has made great progress with communication since his stroke in May, though still exhibits symptoms of problem processing audio that can be accommodated with the...
thefreshtoast.com
Kratom Vs. Cannabis: What You Should Know
Even though kratom and cannabis come from natural plants, both have a long history of prohibition primarily driven by misinformation. Kratom and cannabis are two substances that have been used for centuries by indigenous cultures as herbal allies. Although they both come from plants, there are many differences between these two products.
Mississippi kratom ban appears likely, lawmaker says
Mississippi lawmakers on track to ban herbal drug Kratom. Mississippi lawmakers appear on track to pass legislation to ban kratom, an herbal drug that can be used for pain relief. Kratom is currently unregulated in most parts of the United States but has been outlawed by some states, including neighboring...
‘No quick fixes’: Walensky’s push for change at CDC meets reality
If the plan fails, the agency risks repeating the mistakes it made during the pandemic.
KTVZ
With homicide a leading cause of maternal death, doctors urged to screen pregnant women for domestic violence
Two researchers are urging health-care providers to educate and screen pregnant women about intimate partner violence, as women in the United States are more likely to be murdered during pregnancy or postpartum than to die of common obstetric causes such as high blood pressure, hemorrhage or sepsis. Other research suggests...
Pentagon will PAY for troops who want to travel to get an abortion if they live in states where it is illegal: Military also ups privacy protections after Roe was overturned
The Pentagon will now offer funds and other support to service members who want to get an abortion and must leave the state to do so. The new guidelines would establish travel allowances for service members who live in states where abortion is illegal but are looking to terminate their pregnancy. It would not pay for the procedures themselves - the Hyde Amendment prevents federal funds from being used to pay for abortions.
COVID-19 led to a dramatic increase in women who died from pregnancy or childbirth
More women died during childbirth amid COVID-19 pandemic than they did in the preceding years, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data analyzed by the Government Accountability Office. It released its analysis Wednesday. In addition to showing more maternal deaths in 2020 and 2021 compared to 2018...
Klamath Falls Herald and News
Klamath Falls, OR
