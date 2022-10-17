San Diego County government agencies, schools and businesses slated to participate in statewide earthquake drill

Read full article on original website
Related
KPBS
California announces pandemic state of emergency to end, San Diego County likely to follow suit
The pandemic is becoming more manageable, according to health officials. Tuesday Gov. Gavin Newsom announced California's state of emergency will end next February and San Diego County officials echoed that sentiment. "I agree with the Governor that it is time to prepare to end the state of emergency," said San...
chulavistatoday.com
Steve Stenberg is running to represent District 2 on the Chula Vista City Council
Steve Stenberg is running to represent District 2 on Chula Vista’s City Council, currently vacated by Council member Jill Galvez. Stenberg is a registered Republican opposing Democrat Jose Preciado for a seat on city council. The 67-year-old was born in Pasadena but moved to Chula Vista in 1964 when his father became the assistant manager of Chula Vista, and his mother attained a job with the Chula Vista Elementary School District as a third-grade teacher.
countynewscenter.com
County Launches Respiratory Virus Surveillance Report
The County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency is introducing a new combined Respiratory Virus Surveillance Report that will provide San Diegans with a detailed snapshot of common respiratory illness activity in the region on a weekly basis. The new report will be released each Thursday and contains,...
Opinion: In a Warming Climate, San Diego Must Change How its Homes Are Cooled
Growing up in San Diego, I was often told that the breeze rolling off the Pacific is “Mother Nature’s air conditioning.” But at the rate that the planet is warming, ocean breezes will be no match for San Diego’s new normal. This September was one of...
KTVU FOX 2
New mega reservoir in final planning phase for California
Maxwell, California - California is getting closer to creating a massive new reservoir within a huge natural Colusa County valley that's shaped like an elongated oval bowl. When completed, the long-proposed, $4 billion Sites Reservoir will hold enough water to feed the needs of five million homes a year or a half million acres of farmland. That's enough water to cover every square inch of San Francisco 50 feet deep.
Woman blinded in jail settles with San Diego County for $4.35 million
SAN DIEGO — A woman who blinded herself in jail while under the influence of drugs as a deputy watched will receive $4.35 million in a settlement with San Diego County, her lawyer said. Tanya Suarez had sued the county alleging jail staff failed to protect her from harming...
chulavistatoday.com
Heat Advisory Issued for Parts of San Diego County
Near triple digit temperatures are in the forecast for parts of San Diego County, in coastal areas and valleys, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today. Temperatures are expected to reach 96 in Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas, Chula Vista, National...
An ominous warning for California economy
Economic warning signs are mounting in California — foreshadowing potentially tough budget decisions for the state officials and policymakers who emerge victorious from the Nov. 8 election. One particularly eye-popping statistic: Just nine companies headquartered in the Golden State went public in the first three quarters of 2022, compared to 81 during the same period […]
kusi.com
San Diego health officials warn of severe flu season
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A severe flu season has been predicted for the winter of 2022. Nearly 40% of the students at Patrick Henry High School were out sick during the second week of October, and it wasn’t the only school affected. Greater than normal numbers of children...
‘I’m Screwed’: Thousands in San Diego Face Eviction After County Promised Relief
Steve has been living in his Encinitas home since 2017. When he moved there, it was advertised as a “beach cottage,” but in reality it’s just a 325-square foot, one-bedroom trailer. The fifty-one year old, who requested inewsource withhold his last name, lives there with his youngest...
chulavistatoday.com
Average San Diego County Gas Price Sharply Decreases Again
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped today for the 15th consecutive day since rising to a record, decreasing 6 cents to $5.87. The average price has dropped 56.5 cents over the past 15 days, including 5.5 cents Wednesday, according to figures...
Ex-owner of rundown San Ysidro property fined by city
The former owner of a dilapidated San Ysidro property that city officials say exposed tenants to hazardous, unsafe conditions will pay a fine of more than $165,000.
San Diego County pays $4.35 million to a woman who gouged both eyes out while in jail
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The county of San Diego has agreed to pay $4.35 million to a woman who gouged both of her eyeballs out while in a methamphetamine-induced psychosis at Las Colinas Detention Facility in 2019. The multi-million dollar payout adds to the millions the county and...
californiaglobe.com
Why Do So Many Californians Still Wear Masks?
The other day I saw a women in her late teens or early twenties walking her dog in a park near my home. She was fit and healthy-looking, getting some exercise on a lovely fall day in a quiet bayside park. And she had a mask on. What was strange...
chulavistatoday.com
San Diego's fifth Raising Cane's location will open in Chula Vista
Louisiana-based Raising Canes are poised to open at the Chula Vista Center next year, saving the South Bay’s chicken tender-lover some time and gas. Slated to be the fifth San Diego location upon its March 2023 opening, a Raising Cane's at the Chula Vista Center will save South Bay customers a roughly 20-minute drive to the closest location in Santee. The first San Diego location opened in Santee in 2018, with the second area branch opened in Vista, the third in Mira Mesa, and the fourth in Escondido.
Highest-rated sushi restaurants in San Diego, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated sushi restaurants in San Diego from Tripadvisor.
fox5sandiego.com
Winter forecast released by NOAA: What to expect for San Diego
(NEXSTAR) – The Climate Prediction Center’s official winter forecast has been released, and it’s got some mixed news for California. The 90-day-outlook was published Thursday morning by the Climate Prediction Center, part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) National Weather Service. It gives people a rough idea of what November, December and January will look like across the country.
Governor Gavin Newsom announces a $50,000 reward in Bakersfield cold case
On Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom announced $50,000 rewards in several cases around the state, including Bakersfield.
waternewsnetwork.com
New State Tax Break and Lawn Removal Rebates Save Money, Water
Fall is the perfect time to yank those thirsty lawns and install drought-tolerant landscapes with the help of cooler days and major financial incentives. Homeowners and businesses in San Diego County can receive between $2 and $4 per square foot for removing grass and replacing it with low water-use plants that are better suited to withstand the hot and dry conditions that continue to hammer the West.
Comments / 0