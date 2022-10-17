TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- As the number of teen vapers grows, local youth workers are banding together to fight this crisis. Gibault Children's Services in Terre Haute hosted an Indiana Youth Institute Cafe on teens and vaping. Presenters from Chances and Services for Youth led the conversation. They shared how different vaping products work and how different tobacco and nicotine companies are marketing to middle and high school students. Additionally, they shared how kids are hiding these products in their backpacks and other personal items.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 21 HOURS AGO