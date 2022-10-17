Read full article on original website
Related
vincennespbs.org
Local initiative to curb childhood trauma
Preventing adverse childhood experiences or ACES could reduce the number of adults with depression by 44 percent according to the CDC. This is the mission for two Knox County residents. Bill Loffer is the director of the SHAPE program in Vincennes. When students are suspended from schools in Knox County,...
WTHI
Terre Haute organization takes its Next Step as a non-profit
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Wednesday, Next Step Key Foundation took its next step as a non-profit. Next Step is a faith-based non-profit with the goal of helping people recover from addiction. The organization held a ground-breaking ceremony for additions to its current location at 619 Washington Avenue here...
WTHI
"It's one of the biggest things impacting teens." Youth workers gather to discuss teens and vaping
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- As the number of teen vapers grows, local youth workers are banding together to fight this crisis. Gibault Children's Services in Terre Haute hosted an Indiana Youth Institute Cafe on teens and vaping. Presenters from Chances and Services for Youth led the conversation. They shared how different vaping products work and how different tobacco and nicotine companies are marketing to middle and high school students. Additionally, they shared how kids are hiding these products in their backpacks and other personal items.
wbiw.com
Man will spend time in prison for probation violation
BEDFORD – Lawrence Superior Court I Judge John Plummer III sentenced a Bedford man to 405 days in the Indiana Department of Correction for violating the terms of his probation. Travis Cain, plead guilty to domestic battery resulting in bodily injury to a person Less than 14 years of...
WTHI
Life After Meth-6pm
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A local program is working with the community to help those struggl…
MyWabashValley.com
Vandalism results in equipment removed from Vigo Co. Park
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) —Porta potties flipped, syringes on the ground and profanity written on several pieces of equipment, this was the scene at one West Terre Haute Park due to vandals. It happened at South Seventh St. Park. As a result, county officials have decided to pull away...
WTHI
After ISU Rave Alert about reported gunshots in Terre Haute, here's an update from police
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about an Indiana State University Rave Alert sent to students and staff on Wednesday. The alert, sent to students and staff, warned about possible gunshots fired from a truck near 3rd and Poplar Streets in Terre Haute around 6:00 P.M. See...
wbiw.com
Paoli man sentenced to prison after violating terms of probation
BEDFORD – Lawrence Superior Court I Judge John Plummer III sentenced a Paoli man to two years in the Indiana Department of Correction for violating the terms of his probation. Sean Collier, 35, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, in September of 2021 as a...
WTHI
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for October 10 to October 14
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for October 10, 2022 to October 14, 2022. Royal Mandarin Express, 11 Meadows Shopping Center (4 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Several employees drinks and food found on prep tables. Found raw meat being stored over produce and ready to eat food items in walk-in cooler. Found chicken, bean sprouts and other food items at 50F. Must be 41F or less. Accumulated debris found on can opener and knife stored between 2 prep tables.
WTHI
A 4,000-mile bike ride in Terre Haute: Local bicyclist reaches loft exercise goal
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley woman managed to reach an incredible exercise goal before it got too cold. Donna Lowdermilk set out to ride 4,000 miles on her recumbent bike. She rode all but 60 of those miles on Terre Haute's Heritage Trail. She averaged 24 miles...
wamwamfm.com
Fire at Kohlhouse Collision Center in Vincennes
An autobody shop in Vincennes was reported to be on fire in the late hours of Monday Night/Early Tuesday morning. It happened at Kohlhouse Collision Body Center at 67 West 15th Street in Vincennes right around Midnight on Tuesday. Knox County dispatch says there are no injuries, and the cause...
wbiw.com
Child calls 911 to save her mom during a domestic fight
HELTONVILLE – A Heltonville man was arrested Sunday, October 16th after the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department Central Dispatch received a 911 call at 12:22 a.m. from a child reporting her mother and Micheal Lance Hignite were fighting. The child stated her mother was bleeding from her mouth and...
WTHI
ISU Rave Alert: Possible gunshots fired from truck near 3rd and Poplar
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An alert was sent to Indiana State University students and staff about gunshots fired near campus in downtown Terre Haute. The "Rave Alert," sent around 6:30 P.M., says Terre Haute police were dispatched to a call of gunshots coming from a vehicle near 3rd and Poplar Streets.
Stuck truck freed from Vanderburgh County bridge
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville-Vanderburgh Central Dispatch says agencies were able to quickly free a large truck that got stuck underneath a bridge Monday afternoon. We’re told the call for the incident came in 3:44 p.m. The sheriff’s office says the truck was stuck under the railroad bridge on Mohr Road, and at the […]
vincennespbs.org
It’s Purple Thursday this week
It’s a national day of action to raise awareness about domestic violence. Hope’s Voice of Knox and Daviess Counties, a local agency providing assistance to survivors of domestic and sexual violence, invites you to show your commitment to promote healthy relationships. You can do that by snapping a...
wbiw.com
Elderly woman shoved while calling 911, arrest made
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Saturday after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a 911 call in the 1000 block of Vinegar Hill Road from a woman saying she needed help and then hung up. When officers arrived they spoke to an elderly couple....
104.1 WIKY
Citizen’s Tip Police Off About Drug Activity
Indiana State Police and Knox County sheriff’s deputies were tipped off about illegal drug activity at a home in the 4400 block of North State Road 67. Sunday night officers executed a search warrant and found marijuana, around 6 grams of meth and drug paraphernalia. 40 year old Andrew...
WTHI
Terre Haute North engineering students are stepping up to help the environment and save you money on your next electric bill
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A group of Wabash Valley students is taking big steps to help our local environment and to help you save money on electric bills. At Terre Haute North High School, 10 Civil Engineering and Architecture students are introducing their project known as "Vortex on the Wabash" to the community.
wbiw.com
Judge holds man accountable for probation violation
BEDFORD – Today, Judge John M. Plummer III revoked 862 days of probation and sentenced Joe E. Speer to the Indiana Department of Corrections for 862 days. Joe E. Speer was convicted of theft, a Level 6 felony, in April of 2022 and sentenced to serve 545 days on supervised probation. In addition, Speer had to work toward getting a high school equivalency certificate, obtain gainful employment, and complete 80 hours of community service.
14news.com
Gov. Holcomb making stops in Warrick and Gibson Counties Wednesday
SW INDIANA (WFIE) - Governor Eric Holcomb will be in southwestern Indiana Wednesday. Officials with the Warrick County Chamber of Commerce say he’ll be at a lunch at Freidman Park at noon. He’s expected to speak with Chamber members and guests about important topics in the Hoosier state.
Comments / 0