markerzone.com
AVALANCHE CLAIM FORWARD OFF WAIVERS FROM NEW YORK; KRAKEN PLACE VETERAN DEFENCEMAN ON UNCONDITIONAL WAIVERS
One day after losing forward Lukas Sedlak, who was claimed off waivers by the Philadelphia Flyers, the Avalanche have picked up another forward. According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Colorado Avalanche have claimed Dryden Hunt off waivers from the New York Rangers. Hunt, 26, had a career year during the...
Yardbarker
Darryl Sutter thought Vegas coach’s challenge should’ve been faster
The Calgary Flames defeated the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night at the Saddledome, rallying back after a 2-0 first period deficit. The Flames’ rally was delayed somewhat by a disallowed goal 4:39 into the second period. Following the game, Flames head coach Darryl Sutter conceded that he didn’t...
The Hockey Writers
Golden Knights’ Cotter Making the Most of his NHL Opportunity
Throughout the 2022-23 preseason, no player was more impressive than Paul Cotter on the Vegas Golden Knights. After a short stint with the team near the end of last season, the rookie winger played six of seven exhibition games and finished with two goals and five points, including a beautiful between-the-legs fake in their shootout win against the Los Angeles Kings.
GM Armstrong likes how Arizona Coyotes have quickly improved early in season
Early into the season, general manager Bill Armstrong likes what he’s seeing from the Arizona Coyotes. “I’ve been happy with how our team has gotten better with every game,” Armstrong told Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo on Wednesday. “… Right now our power play is really executing at a high level and that’s giving us a chance to win games and be in games.”
NHL
Flyers claim forward Lukas Sedlak on waivers from Colorado
The Philadelphia Flyers announced the club has claimed forward Lukas Sedlak on waivers from the Colorado Avalanche, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. The Flyers also announced the club has loaned forward Olle Lycksell to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League (AHL). Sedlak, 29...
NHL
RECAP: Verhaeghe scores twice as Panthers top Flyers in Home Opener
SUNRISE, Fla. - Carter Verhaeghe scored a pair of goals to lead the Florida Panthers to a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers in the team's Home Opener at FLA Live Arena on Wednesday. Improving to 3-1-0, the Panthers handed the Flyers (3-1-0) their first loss of the season. "I...
Yardbarker
Flyers News & Rumors: Konecny, Sanheim, Cates & More
The Philadephia Flyers entered the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons with expectations of playoff contention and dreams of a Stanley Cup run. They plummeted in unceremonious fashion and dramatically lowered their bar entering the 2022-23 season. Sticking with the unpredictable plot lines, the first week of the regular season went about as well as anyone in Philadelphia could’ve realistically expected.
CBS Sports
Flames, Calgary city officials to resume negotiations for new arena
The Calgary Flames and city officials announced on Wednesday that the two sides will resume negotiations regarding a new arena for the franchise. The two sides had come to an agreement back in 2019, but the deal fell part in 2021 just weeks before construction was slated to begin on the $650 million project. The deal collapsed when the estimated cost of the arena increased and the Flames withdrew from the deal.
Yardbarker
Lindy Ruff Continues To Take Responsibility For Devils Shortcomings
It is only two games into the season, but there is definitely pressure on head coach Lindy Ruff and the New Jersey Devils to perform. This was evident Saturday night during the Devils’ second loss of the season to the Detroit Red Wings. The team’s first came last Thursday against their division rival the Philadelphia Flyers.
Yardbarker
Nick Robertson, Victor Mete to Make Maple Leafs Season Debuts Against Dallas Stars, Odds, Where to Watch
Nick Robertson said it was difficult to process not making the Toronto Maple Leafs out of training camp after his pre-season performances warranted it. Despite scoring three goals and eight points in five pre-season games, the 21-year-old was sent down to the Toronto Marlies due to the Leafs' tight roster and salary-cap constraints.
