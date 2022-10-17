ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coals Pizza closing its Bronxville location

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 5 days ago

A popular eatery in Westchester is closing one of its locations.

Coals Pizza is closing its Bronxville location, citing business-related reasons.

"We love our loyal customers more than we can express here," the owners wrote in an online post. They say they are sorry to be closing.

The plan is to close at the end of this month or early next month. Anyone wanting to stop in to say goodbye should call ahead or check Instagram because hours may vary over the next several weeks.

Coals Pizza also has locations in Norwalk, Connecticut, and Portland, Maine.

