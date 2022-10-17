ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

State lawmakers advance bills to restrict where residents can carry concealed weapons

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 5 days ago

Democratic lawmakers in New Jersey advanced some bills that would restrict how and where gun owners can carry their weapons. The bills come following a landmark Supreme Court decision issued in June that would make it easier for New Jersey residents to carry concealed guns.

“This is a safety bill, not a gun bill…This bill is common sense,” says Democratic Assemblyman Joe Danielsen.

The bill creates gun free zones everywhere from airports to zoos and bans concealed weapons from beaches, hospitals, schools and day cares. It also requires anyone carrying a concealed weapon to receive training and have liability insurance in case someone is hurt.

“I don't want to go to a football game and have to wonder [if] people in the stadium might be carrying,” Danielsen says. “These are locations that reasonable person exercising common sense would have an expectation that guns aren't being brought in, except by law enforcement, active and retired.”

Danielsen wrote the bill. He is a gun owner and says the bill respects the Second Amendment.

But some Republican lawmakers disagree and say that the law will be declared unconstitutional.

“We're putting in place a law that does not conform with the Second Amendment. Anyone with a law degree would look at this and say it doesn't conform with the Second Amendment,” says Republican Assemblywoman Vicky Flynn.

Republican state Sen. Edward Durr, who began his political career over being denied a gun permit, also strongly opposes the bill.

“The only people who are fearful of the law are law-abiding citizens,” he says. “I would never support a bill that is taking away a person's constitutional right. This is definitely an infringement.”

Carrying a concealed weapon inside of a business would also be illegal, unless the business owner posts a sign that says concealed weapons are allowed.

The restrictions of the bill do not apply to current or retired law enforcement officers

